Register
18:39 GMT09 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Twitter logo

    Ban Anonymous Twitter Accounts NOW!

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107901/68/1079016814_0:246:3073:1974_1200x675_80_0_0_0f66456ee1b45cf52399e06f760bd278.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202102091082028240-ban-anonymous-twitter-accounts-now/

    The latest attacks on black footballers including national hero Marcus Rashford are a disgrace and would never be published or allowed in any tabloid newspaper.

    Are tabloid newspapers really the gutter press?

    If they are, where does that leave Twitter and Facebook?

    In the sewer, the cesspit of their own creation?

    But Twitter and Facebook, hiding behind the lame and clearly false claim of being just a tech platform and not a publisher, get away with having all kinds of racist filth, lies and misinformation on their sites.

    Then these sites act as self-regulating moral crusaders and censors deciding which political views are acceptable and which are not. They can cancel anyone and any view whenever they fancy whilst simultaneously pushing their woke agenda.

    Let’s remember the new media oligarchs who run these companies have been elected by absolutely NO ONE in any country, at any time!

    However, they have the right to censor the President of the Free world and thousands of other accounts that support him?!

    The excuse that they are private businesses and it is up to them who they allow on their platforms no longer holds water.

    By throwing Donald Trump off their platforms they have clearly taken an editorial decision and as such, they can no longer claim to be just a tech platform. They are quite simply publishers and like any other publisher from the Sun to the Guardian, they must be held responsible for what they publish.

    Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono
    © Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
    Japan Minister Hopes to Win Over as Many Twitter Followers as Indian Defenсe Minister

    No ID – No Social Media Account

    The quickest and easiest way to stop the hate and filth on Twitter and Facebook is to ban anonymous accounts immediately.

    It is frankly disgusting and dangerous that they allow anyone to create an account without having to give proof of their identity.

    You might not like what I say, what George Galloway says or even what Donald Trump says but at least with us three we are not hiding behind a cloak of anonymity.

    Free speech should be protected at all costs but those who express an opinion must always be willing to stand by their comments and argue and defend them.

    Governments starting with ours in the UK must now force these companies to immediately change their sign-up procedures.

    Everyone who wants an account must prove who they are with photo id, proof of address and a real name and photo on their profile.

    Let me be clear there should be NO anonymous profiles on any social media platform.

    Why should anonymous trolls be allowed to make defamatory comments, outright lies and real hate speech about others which would never be allowed in any newspaper or on any TV and radio station let alone in the streets of the UK? The answer is they shouldn’t.

    Robust discussion, argument, opinion and even insult of public figures, of course, should always be allowed but outright lies, libel and misinformation must be stopped.

    The internet and social media sites should have led to the democratisation of all societies around the globe but it has morphed into a lawless wild west of cyberspace where anything goes.

    The oligarchs of New Media are the tech provider, publisher and the moral and legal arbiters of what they allow people to write. This can’t be right. The law of the land must surely be in charge, not the woke warriors in Silicon Valley?

    How ridiculous is it that the Police can request the information of someone who has published lies, racism or anti-Semite views but the tech companies/publishers can refuse to tell Cops who the account belongs to?

    I actually believe that if anonymous accounts were banned then this would not lead to a curtailment of free speech - it would actually increase real debate and the airing of controversial views.

    If you hold strong opinions like myself, Galloway or Trump you should have the balls to stand behind them and argue your point.

    However, what you shouldn’t have to endure is anonymous, often serial accounts, abusing you or lying about you as they react to your argument.

    In this Feb. 2, 2013, file photo, a smartphone display shows the Twitter logo in Berlin, Germany, Twitter unsealed the documents Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013, for its planned initial public offering of stock and says it hopes to raise up to $1 billion
    © AP Photo / Soeren Stache
    Twitter Weighs Subscription Service to Ensure Platform’s ‘Revenue Durability’

    By removing anonymity, it would also make the Police’s job easier as the same laws that apply to other publishers would apply to social media as well.

    It’s deeply ironic that at this very moment there is a campaign on Twitter to cancel Andrew Neil’s new GB News TV station even before it has started broadcasting.

    The woke warriors behind this campaign self-congratulate themselves on being so right-on and inclusive whilst describing Neil’s new channel as biased and acting as if GB News is a threat to democracy.

    The channel hasn’t even announced its full line up yet, let alone broadcast a single moment of TV but the ‘fascist left’ want to cancel it.

    This, may I add, will be a station fully regulated by Ofcom unlike Twitter and Facebook and will be led by one of the most distinguished broadcasters in the world.

    Twitter and Facebook must be forced to get its own house in order before they allow their users to force their undemocratic agenda and lies on legitimate news outlets like GB News.

    Enough is enough, Governments must wake up and force the ‘woke world’ to play by and abide by the same rules as other media outlets. Then the real open debate will flourish.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Facebook, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse