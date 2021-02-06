Register
13:39 GMT06 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nationalist marches in Ukraine

    Under Biden, Will Ukraine Once Again be a Flashpoint in NATO-Russia Relations?

    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081951643_0:0:2940:1655_1200x675_80_0_0_070165c29bd25164efe58476b0c2205f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202102061081998930-under-biden-will-ukraine-once-again-be-a-flashpoint-in-nato-russia-relations-/

    Joe Biden has only been President for a fortnight but already there are signs that the change in administration in Washington is emboldening the authorities in Ukraine to take a more belligerent anti-Russian stance.

    What a difference a year makes. A year ago Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was making conciliatory speeches about bringing his disunited country together. This week, he's banned three opposition television stations on the grounds of "national security", accusing them of spreading Russian disinformation.

    Not only that but a new law has come into force which orders all service providers to offer their services in the Ukrainian language by default, even in Russian-speaking areas. To rub even more salt into the wound, Zelensky has also brought up once again the highly controversial issue of Ukraine joining NATO.

    In an interview with HBO Zelensky said if he had the chance to ask Joe Biden a question it would be a very simple one: "Mr President, why are we still not in NATO"?

    Fearless Guardian - 2015 Ukrainian-US drills
    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Fearless Guardian - 2015 Ukrainian-US drills

    All of Zelensky's recent actions seem designed to provoke Russia, but it's naïve to think he wouldn't be shifting his tone if he didn't think Washington approved. Right on cue, the US Embassy backed the shut-down of opposition tv stations saying it was needed "to counter Russia's malign influence". Press freedom? That's highly selective as far as Washington is concerned.

    All the signs are that in 2021 Ukraine will be re-ignited as a front in the new Cold War against Moscow.

    Not that it wasn't a source of tension over the past four years. The Trump administration reinstated military aid for Kiev. And of course, sanctions on Russia were increased. But while Trump "played the game", the Russophobic Democrats seem to have real enthusiasm for ratcheting tensions with Moscow up to a whole new level.

    "I made it clear to President Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions…are over". Biden said in the week.

    That raises the possibility of military confrontation with Russia over Ukraine, but how far will the Democrats be prepared to go in their bear-baiting? Crimea, which returned to Russia in a referendum in 2014, won't be returning to Kiev's control. And the status of the Donbass region won't be settled by military force.

    As for Zelensky wanting Ukraine in NATO, that can't happen while the status of disputed areas hasn't been formally settled. But a settlement in Donbass looks as far away as ever, with the quad-partite Normandy Format in a stalemate. In short, it’s hard to see any major movement on these issues, which begs the question: does Washington actually want them solved?

    The status quo you could argue suits the US down to the ground. Ukraine is totally subservient to Washington and to western financial donors. It is in effect a de facto colony of the US State Department.

    Opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police. (File)
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police. (File)

    We all remember the leaked tape in which the State Department's Vicky Nuland discussed with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt who should/shouldn't be in the new post-Maidan "democratic" government in Kiev. Well, guess what? Nuland, who handed out cookies to Maidan protesters in 2014, is back, as Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs in Biden's new administration. Expect Ukraine to be right at the top of her "in-tray".

    The use of Ukraine for the western elites is that can be used as a pawn in the "greater game" against Russia - a country they hate for simply getting in the way. The regime-change operation of 2014 kicked off after Russia helped to thwart the neocons' plans for regime change in Syria. They wanted that one badly. Very badly. Maidan was their revenge.

    Then there are the arms sales. US arms sales to Kiev helped keep the conflict in Donbass going as well as making big bucks for US corporations. Only last June, the State Department cleared a deal for the sale of military equipment to Ukraine worth 600m USD.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, NATO, NATO, Ukraine, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat parade in the lagoon. Alleys are eerily empty. Venetians and the city's few visitors stroll must be masked in public places, indoors and out, under a nationwide mandate.
    Empty Spaces and Abandoned Places: Venice Deserted as Traditional Carnival Held Without Tourists
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse