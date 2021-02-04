Dutch MP Silenced Over Child Abuse Scandal

The US Congress put pressure on the Netherlands to prosecute top justice official Joris Demmink who had been accused of raping underage boys, but failed in its attempt. And it seems that when Dutch MP Pieter Omtzigt tried to get justice for the victims, he was silenced, apparently by none other than Prime Minister Mark Rutte himself.

At present the International Court of Justice - the premier judicial body of the United Nations - is located at the Peace Palace in the administrative capital of the Netherlands.

However, US support for this state of affairs is now in doubt, given the Dutch Public Prosecution Service's steadfast refusal to launch a criminal investigation into Joris Demmink, who was the main official at the Justice Department until his retirement in 2012, and who had been accused of raping underage boys.

The matter has come under serious consideration by the US Congress and in 2012 and 2013 congressman Chris Smith - a Republican representative for New Jersey's 4th District - tabled a resolution calling on the American government to push for an amendment to Article 22 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice, which stipulates that the Court shall be situated in The Hague. A group of American congressmen also complained to the European Union about the way the Dutch Ministry of Justice had handled the Demmink case.

America's intelligence services had earlier shown interest in the issue of underage boys being abused in The Netherlands. A former manager of a "boys' brothel", Charles Maasdam, who was sentenced to four years in prison in 1998, declared to a Dutch reporter that American intelligence people had gone through his entire customer base, and that the Dutch intelligence service BVD was not impressed when it learned this.

In 2017, Roger Stone, who had led Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, reported on Twitter that Trump's security adviser Michael Flynn was in possession of a list of paedophiles in high places, and that publication of this list would cause a stir. He accompanied his tweet with the tell-tale hashtag "The Netherlands". This list was never published, much to the disappointment of some of my fellow countrymen who had put faith in Trump's promise to "drain the swamp".

New Sex Scandal

As far as is known, the American Congress's moves have not prompted the US government to take action against the Dutch authorities or to push yet for an amendment to Article 22 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice. The Dutch Prosecution Service, however, did start a criminal investigation into Demmink in 2014 by order of a court in Arnhem. The investigation did not lead to prosecution because the Arnhem court granted the prosecution's 2017 request to waive Demmink's prosecution for lack of evidence. This happened after the chairman of the court that had decided to proceed died in an accident on the Rhine River just before he was due to give his judgment.

Demmink has always fiercely denied all of the allegations brought against him. Former Minister of Justice Piet Hein Donner assured me that these allegations do not even amount to prima facie evidence.

Nonetheless, the unrest in Dutch society around Demmink continues to this day. In 2018 and 2019, his name was mentioned in connection with a new sex scandal. An underage girl claimed to have been abused repeatedly by her father and a group of men, including Demmink. The girl's mother tried to force the Public Prosecution Service to prosecute. But the court turned down her request. One salient detail: the judge, Jan Wolter Wabeke, was once discredited in an alleged abuse scandal concerning underage boys: it turned out he knew Demmink personally, though he had previously denied this. The Dutch radio show Argos received a photo of Demmink at Wabeke's home.

Dutch Authorities 'Blackmailed'

In 2012 and 2013, Dutch MP Pieter Omtzigt of the Christian party CDA asked the country's cabinet about a letter Dutch Ambassador to Washington Rudolf Bekink had sent to the American Congress about two underage boys who had accused Demmink of rape while he was in Turkey. Omtzigt wanted to know, among other things, whether the ambassador had spoken the truth: had a thorough investigation been made into the allegations? And was it true Demmink had not been in Turkey at all when the Turkish boys claimed to have been raped?

In a reply, Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans and Justice Minister Ivo Opstelten said that they fully supported the ambassador's letter. A few months later it nevertheless transpired that Demmink had actually been in Turkey during the period named by the boys. It also turned out that the Prosecution Service had not even checked Demmink's entry details with the Turkish authorities. Although Ambassador Rudolf Bekink had misinformed the US Congress, the Dutch cabinet declared it did not want to ask Bekink to rectify the letter to the American congressmen.

Some say the Turkish authorities have more information than they have openly shared about Demmink's activities in Turkey. According to a Dutch lawyer, Adèle van der Plas, her client, a Kurdish-Turkish businessman by the name of Hüseyin Baybaşin was extradited to Turkey by the Dutch authorities in connection with Demmink. She thinks the Dutch authorities were blackmailed to do so.

Dutch MP silenced

In 2013, Omtzigt told a Dutch reporter his questions about the alleged abuse case in Turkey had got him into trouble. "The work I'm doing is not as innocent as it seems", he said. "The Turkish secret service is still after me".

It now appears his interference in the Demmink case has also gotten him into trouble with his own party. I talked to two former top justice officials. They both told me the same thing: In 2013, Omtzigt had told them that he was being silenced by the chairman of Christian Democratic Appeal, Sybrand Buma who ordered Omtzigt to close the case.

Did Buma act on his own initiative? Three former talk-show hosts who interviewed Omtzigt on two different occasions have publicly declared that Omtzigt had told them off the record that Prime Minister Mark Rutte had asked Buma to take Omtzigt off the Demmink case. Rutte is known for his actions towards chairmen of ruling parties in parliament to prevent individual MPs from causing trouble. In December of last year it became known that Rutte had tried to sabotage an effort by the Dutch parliament to start an investigation into his cabinet's support of armed groups in Syria.

Omtzigt is still keeping quiet about the Demmink case. I asked him to comment on the fact that he was silenced, but he did not reply. I also offered a right of reply to Rutte and Buma. Rutte's spokesman did not respond; Buma's spokesman said he was not willing to comment.

Dutch media outlets are keeping quiet too. They show no interest. I published my findings on a Belgian website.

