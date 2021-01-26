COVID is Still Winning!

I am sticking to my guns with a clear message to Boris, Stop dithering and close borders, stop flights, close all schools, cancel big events and get a bloody grip man!

I didn’t write the above line today, I wrote it in a Sputnik column on March 6 2020!

A full TEN months ago - and look where we are today? Not much further on, are we?

The only difference is that we now have a vaccine.

However, we also have over 100 thousand deaths due to this vicious pandemic.

What is to be done?

So now Boris must act proactively and close our borders and put all people landing into mandatory quarantine. There must be no more delay.

He has been talking about this since Friday and today is Tuesday. Does he think Coronavirus has the weekend off?!

This should have been done 10 months ago. Now it must happen like yesterday.

If Boris does finally that we are not going to have holidays in the sun can we also please drop all those travel adverts that are plaguing us on the TV and the internet.

To anyone with half a brain it has been obvious from before Christmas that we would not be going to sunny Spain.

So, as well as binning the adverts can the press pack drop the Groundhog Day act every day at the Press conference and drop the demand for Boris to give us a date for when we will be out of lockdown.

You, numbskulls, he can NOT give you a date because the virus is controlling him and the country, not the other way around.

We are not on top of this pandemic.

Who is to blame?

Well Boris with his dithering and delaying and not closing the airports in March and letting big events go ahead but also, and you’re not going to like this, us too.

When I say us, I am not just talking about the covidiots and mask deniers who are putting their own health and ours at risk with their petulant and irresponsible behaviour.

I’m also talking about all of the people who rushed out to ‘eat out to help out’ as soon as restrictions were lifted.

All those who drove to the beach or flew to sunny Spain. All those including people in the media who have tried to find loopholes or to bend the rules. All those who did NOT quarantine at home. We all carry some guilt.

© REUTERS / NACHO DOCE A hospital staff member prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital de Sant Pau, after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control a COVID-19 third wave, in Barcelona, Spain, January 21, 2021.

However, just because your leader acts like a clot doesn’t mean you have to, does it?

‘Lemming’-like we jumped off the cliff into a fast food restaurant or booked a cheap holiday in what has turned out to be other peoples’ misery.

We should have all shown restraint.

The first lockdown should NEVER have been lifted.

Don’t make the same mistake again

In fact, if Boris had done what I suggested in my March 6 column and cancelled Cheltenham and closed down the country in a much more draconian lockdown, maybe we too might be having rock festivals by now as they do in New Zealand!

I know New Zealand and indeed Australia are different to us with smaller populations and comparisons are always difficult but wouldn’t you have preferred their approach to ours?

In fact, with us being a major transportation hub and close both to the USA and Europe it was even more vital that we closed our borders. We all needed to take one for the team, surely we would and could cope without a holiday abroad for a couple of years if that was a way out of this disaster?

Of course, this policy needed to come from the top and needed rules from Government that were clear and precise but we need to take responsibility too.

It’s the same with repeated demands from the press gang and back bench MPs for a date for when schools and universities can re-open. The answer is, Boris doesn’t know and he can’t know, can he?

It’s a bit like asking when is VE day going to be in the war? It serves no purpose.

I don’t like the fact that kids are missing out on education as much as anyone but I am afraid the virus has to be controlled before we can risk getting kids back into the classroom or the lecture theatre.

Instead of bleating about a specific date we need to accelerate the provision of computers for all kids so that home schooling can become much more widespread and equal.

If kids were at school no doubt they would learn from history that you cannot win by fighting on 2 fronts, however this pandemic is the exception that proves the rule.

© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth Mass gathering protest in Hyde Park

We need to fight internationally and stop people coming in to the UK and we need to fight on the home front and control the spread by having clear and consistent policies combined with us, the people, following them.

The ‘enemy within’ who are still denying that this pandemic is real must be silenced and those who break the rules need to be punished even harder.

So, going back to my column from March 6 2020, Boris needs to get a bloody grip.

We need no half measures or exemptions. Nobody should be flying and no one should be entering our country.

85 percent of Brits say they will have the vaccine which is brilliant but also an overwhelming majority also say that they want harsher and more draconian measures to combat the pandemic.

The people as always have the spine to face this and are willing to take more hardship but the dithering dunces in government and the establishment don't seem to have found their backbone and that is major reason why Covid is still winning in the UK.

