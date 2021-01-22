Register
18:25 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures at a media briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in Downing Street, London, Britain January 15, 2021

    Boris Put the Kites Down!

    © REUTERS / Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Pool
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/14/1081824758_0:162:3070:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_1d22faaff7d6eb43fc7b7e175c33f18b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202101221081851173-boris-put-the-kites-down/

    It seems that Boris is now completely losing the plot with his crazy idea of paying EVERYBODY five hundred quid if they catch Covid and have to self-isolate.

    Did we offer people £500 to get in the Air Raid Shelter or close the curtains during the Blitz? Just asking for a friend! 

    It is a completely mad idea that will cost half a BILLION quid a week.

    I just hope that he is flying a kite because if not, he needs to not only be put in self-isolation but sectioned!

    Yesterday, when Boris was asked directly whether the country was looking at summer rather than spring for an easing of lockdown, he replied, ‘I think it's too early to say when we'll be able to lift some of the restrictions.’

    Let me just translate that ‘Government speak’ for you, it means that we are going to be in some form of lockdown until at least September.

    Obviously, despite the 70 Tory backbenchers who are screaming for a date in March to relax lockdown, Boris can’t and shouldn’t do that due to the new and emerging mutant strains.

    So, if that is the case, and it doesn’t need either Mystic Meg or Morse to deduce that, does it? Boris needs to level with us tonight in his press conference and at last come clean with the British public.

    He needs to give us it straight. He needs to even agree with Joe Biden and state categorically that we are at war and it is going to be a long hard slog and that the country needs us all to pull together and trust each other.

    There is light at the end of the tunnel but Boris needs to state that it’s a bloody long tunnel and that we all have to play our part.

    Boris, please don’t give us an optimistic early date but instead paint the realistic picture. We’ve all had enough of this stop-start approach.

    Boris also needs to accept that he and the Government made a mistake in not closing down the country, including airports back in March.

    He should apologise to us for that grave mistake and now promise that he’s going to turn the UK into Fortress Britain.

    © REUTERS / Heathcliff O'Malley
    Boris Johnson Says it's 'Too Early' To Tell if UK Coronavirus Restrictions Will End by Summer

    It is also obvious that we need to copy the Australian model and force everyone who still enters the UK to pay for their own quarantine in hotels near airport terminals.

    Instead of coming out with bonkers ideas, Boris also needs to be addressing the alarming fact that ten thousand pubs, clubs and restaurants have already been closed forever.

    Where’s the carrot?

    So, if he now wants the ones that are left to stay closed until September to help win this battle, then he needs to provide real support for the hospitality sector and appoint a Minister for Hospitality which would include everything from Glastonbury to back street boozers and small hotels.

    He also needs to extend the business rates relief for the sector and the VAT after they’re allowed to re-open and we are on top of the virus.

    There’s also a desperate need for him to state categorically that Rishi is going to extend the furlough for as long as it takes from today.

    He also needs to re-define what a key worker is as too many are still going to work as evidenced by the traffic which is much heavier than during the first lockdown.

    Instead of offering £500 to everyone who self isolates, he needs to provide real equal financial support to the excluded 3 million who have not received any cash at all from the public purse.

    Of course, the Universal Credit rise needs to be extended until the UK is out of danger.

    All of these measures will give us some kind of certainty and in return we would feel more confident of our futures after this storm passes.

    Bring out the stick!

    So that’s the ‘carrot.’ It was also good to see Priti bringing out the ‘stick’ yesterday but as well as extending the carrot we need the stick to a be a lot bloody bigger!

    The majority of Brits are following the rules but those who don’t need a real ‘beating’. So why limit the new £800-pound fines just to parties of more than 15?

    The rules are clear: NO household mixing, so it should be an 800 quid fine for anyone breaking the rule and I mean anyone.

    The travel ban needs to be enforced with an absolute iron fist and there should be no exclusions. That includes surgically enhanced ladies from Love Island, top TV presenters and radio talk jocks as well as Government ministers.

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay/File Photo
    COVID-19 Pandemic Forces 10,000 UK Pubs, Restaurants to Close for Good in 2020, Report Suggests

    Poll after poll shows that the vast majority of us want tougher lockdowns and understand that harsher rules combined with the vaccine rollout would at least pave a way out of this nightmare so I believe that the public would support Boris if he got tougher, much tougher.

    However, there is a major question of trust and lack of faith in politicians. The only way for trust to start to be restored is for Boris to face the public and apologise for his past mistakes. Then he needs to use his personality and charisma to inspire us again, as he did when he won his landslide victory just over 12 months ago.

    Boris put the kites down. The ball is in your court! Now act.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, vaccine, kite, lockdown, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse