16:17 GMT08 January 2021
    Protesters clash with Capitol police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

    US Intel on Russia, But Not Trump Mob?

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Columnists
    by
    Many embarrassing questions are being asked about how thousands of Trump supporters – some of them reportedly armed – were able to over-run the seat of American government this week.

    People within the United States and around the world have been shocked by the chaotic scenes of lawmakers forced to run for cover as the Capitol building was taken over by fascist-style mobs braying “USA, USA, USA”.

    Politicians have condemned the violence as “domestic terrorism” and “an assault on democracy”.

    A pressing question is why the iconic Capitol – the legislative centre of American government – was so lightly protected? Throngs of angry protesters egged on by Republican President Donald Trump were able to march down Pennsylvania Avenue and proceed to push aside police officers and security barriers before storming into the congressional chambers.

    Among the protesters were white supremacist groups like Proud Boys and other Neo-fascist networks. For weeks, these same groups have been openly threatening to rally at the Capitol on January 6, the day that a joint session of lawmakers from the House and Senate were due to confirm the presidential election of Democrat rival Joe Biden.

    President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally, 6 June 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    From Election Day to Capitol Mayhem, How Donald Trump Was Forced to Concede to 'Smooth Transition'

    Given the abundant signals of a planned assault on the heart of Washington, why was the Capitol so inadequately defended with barely a handful cops many of whom seemed to be unarmed?

    The contrast has been made to when Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in Washington back in June to denounce police brutality. They were confronted with a phalanx of heavily armed anti-riot squads deployed around government buildings.

    How come security measures were not ramped up this week, especially given the open signalling from white supremacist groups of their plans to target the Capitol? Is it due to racist double-standard? That no doubt is part of it.

    Ironically, the day before the sacking – albeit temporary – of the US government by the Trump mobs a joint statement was issued by intelligence agencies in which it was claimed that they believed Russia was behind a purported massive cyber-attack on widespread institutions, ranging from the Pentagon to energy companies. The alleged cyber intrusions were first reported last month and given prominent media coverage in a concerted way that suggests an intel psychological operation.

    This week, however, the US intel agencies, including the FBI and NSA, were explicitly blaming Russia.

    As usual, as with all US intel claims regarding alleged Russian malign activity, there was no evidence provided to substantiate the latest accusations of a cyber attack. All we are presented with is assertion and media amplification.

    The allegations of Russian cyber assault are being used to whip up a more hostile policy by the incoming Biden administration. Biden has already vowed to take “retaliation” against Moscow. One can expect US-Russia tensions to become even more fraught after he takes office following his January 20 inauguration. All this renewed antagonism is based on the intel claims of Russian cyber hacking.

    Demonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021
    © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
    'China is Laughing at Us' After Capitol Storming, Former Envoy to Beijing Says

    How are we supposed to take such claims credibly when US intel agencies apparently couldn’t detect threats from the Proud Boys and QAnon cultists who were planning an insurrection in the Capitol?

    Some may argue that the Deep State knew all about the impending insurrection, but let it happen as a way to fatally undermine Trump and his rabble-rousing.

    Others among his supporters are claiming that the Capitol disturbances were infiltrated by “antifa” leftists who provoked the mayhem in a kind of false-flag stunt to discredit Trump and his loyal “patriotic” followers. This view was expressed by Republicans like Sarah Palin and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

    Seriously, Americans are really overdosing on conspiracy thinking. They have become completely incapable of rational analysis and discussion.

    So, how to explain the contradiction that US intel agencies somehow missed the threat of insurrection posted all over the internet while these agencies purport to tell us that they uncovered a sophisticated Russian plot to hack into American society?

    The straightforward explanation is that the US intel agencies don’t have any case against Russia for hacking. They are simply falsifying information and lying to stoke geopolitical tensions with Russia in order to facilitate the profit needs of the all-dominant military-industrial complex.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Votre message a été envoyé!
