Register
19:27 GMT07 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of U.S. Capitol Police inspect a damaged entrance of the U.S. Capitol January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC.

    Senate Riot Exposed Deeply Divided America – Foreign Meddling Must Stop

    © AFP 2020 / ALEX WONG
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081697166_0:42:3072:1770_1200x675_80_0_0_c6e7dcc94fab841a4f584fcc2e8bd7ca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202101071081696361-senate-riot-exposed-deeply-divided-america--foreign-meddling-must-stop/

    Like millions across the world, I was engrossed by the images broadcast by CNN and other mainstream media last night of the US Capitol building, the seat of American democracy, being invaded, vandalised, and its elected political occupants threatened.

    The Trump mob were intimidating, vicious and violent. Some form of chemical agent was sprayed on police officers guarding the steps and entrance to the building and many reports suggest some of the mob were armed. This assault on the Senate building and chamber halted a meeting and forced Senators, their staff and office workers to flee in fear and/or lie in hiding beneath chairs and benches. With the deplorable record of public shootings in high schools and other public places across the US no wonder so many people in that building were literally frightened for their lives.

    Make no mistake about it: what happened last night was acutely embarrassing to America and will seriously undermine its already tarnished reputation across the globe as an authority on democracy and the rule of law. The country with over 800 military bases in 70 different countries swaggers across the planet as the self-appointed world policeman but it dispenses hypocrisy and deceit, not justice and the rule of law as it breaches international law after international law in relation to unilateral economic sanctions, abuses of human rights, and committing multiple war crimes with wanton abandon. Its decade long persecution of Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning is testimony to its anger at being exposed as the superpower rogue nation it is.

    Chickens Coming Home to Roost

    The loss of life and promotion of fear and alarm by the Trump-supporting mob who have been intoxicated by well oiled, but substance-free lies about voter fraud since Trump’s decisive defeat at the polls on November 3rd is sad and criminal. What happened last night in Washington demands condemnation from all but as I watched I could not prevent myself from thinking about the old saying ‘chickens coming home to roost’. Here in the heart of America, they were experiencing a microcosm of the disruption, chaos, fear, and alarm which they regularly stoke and organise in any country which refuses to bend the knee to their big business, military-industrial complex agenda.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, listen as President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis Says Trump Will ‘Be Left a Man Without a Country’ for Capitol Violence

    Cuba has been subjected to illegal economic sanctions for over fifty years and suffers daily from restrictions on essential medical and manufacturing supplies which cause great hardship. They as a nation refuse to crumble and continue to support a socialist system which puts people before profits. How they must have struggled to resist smiling in Havana at the scenes of chaos and illegal disorder which engulfed their bullying neighbour last night.

    Venezuela has had legitimate presidential and assembly elections denounced for years by the US, and four years ago a no-mark who didn’t even seek election was recognised by Washington as the representative of the country in defiance of the wishes of over six million who voted for Nicolas Maduro. Cruel, brutal, crippling, and illegal economic sanctions were imposed and tightened by Trump over the last four years which prevented access to vital medical equipment and medicines, and have caused over 40,000 premature deaths. America’s condemnation of Venezuelan elections now shrinks into the realm of puerile and pathetic propaganda in the context of a country with an outgoing President with more than seventy million votes continuing to claim the election was rigged and the vote was fraudulent.

    United States Record of Bombing Countries into Democracy is Shameful

    For decades, the US has invaded sovereign countries, bombed sovereign countries and/or trained and funded violent opposition groups to subvert elected socialist governments in sovereign countries like Guatemala, Chile, Nicaragua and more recently Bolivia all in the name of democracy and the rule of law. Last night that very same country witnessed its own assault on its capital by a mob of US citizens determined to overthrow the outcome of an election that their candidate and scores of elected Republican politicians have labelled unsafe, undemocratic, fraudulent. There is not a shred of evidence to support these claims of vote-rigging but lies repeated often can sometimes seep into the psyche of individuals willing to fall for simplistic solutions to serious problems and follow tyrants with an ability to manipulate and deceive.

    Above all else what the attempted insurrection in Washington must deliver is an end to American interference, involvement and illegal actions designed to subvert the internal affairs of other sovereign nations. This sobering experience of attempting to deal with wholly unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and rigged elections ought to jolt the US into realising they are now receiving some of their own putrid, deceit laced medicine. Instead of trying to rule the world they ought to spend much more time, effort, and resources in sorting the severe poverty, racism, low pay and educational ignorance which haunts and pollutes their own country.

    Biden Must Deal with Severe Domestic Problems

    The richest nation on the earth is riddled with homelessness, hunger, poverty, discrimination, ignorance, and grotesque inequality, which is reflected in the lack of a universal health care system which adequately cares for all. The single biggest cause of bankruptcy across the US is the inability to pay medical bills. 

    America must concentrate on its own huge problems and stop meddling in the affairs of other nations which choose an alternative to the free-market madness which delivers nothing but instability and inequality on a grand scale.

    Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    Washington Police Arrested 68 Involved in US Capitol Unrest, Searches for More Suspects

    It is notable just how clearly the deep-seated racism of the US was reflected in the Washington riot and invasion. In June last year, the Black Lives Matter movement marched in Washington in protest at yet another unarmed black citizen being murdered by white police officers in an act of deadly brutality. George Floyd was choked to death on the ground without any justification. He was murdered. Thousands of black and white citizens gathered to march in the US capital city. The National Guard was deployed and tooled up for battle, over 5,000 of them. An army helicopter hovered menacingly above the protesters while several hundreds of Washington and US Park police had batons drawn, tear-gas canisters ready and police horses mobilised by the hundreds. There was no attempt by the mainly black crowd to invade the Senate building.

    Racist Policing Evident in Washington Last Night

    Compare and contrast that level of military-style precision and preparation with what happened last night. The #StopTheSteal protest was widely advertised. Trump was behind organising it and agreed to speak. The intelligence from previous events clearly showed the dominance of far-right activists with a tendency to be armed and dangerous. Yet, what precautions were taken to defend the Senate from possible invasion? Next to nothing compared to the #BLM precautions. Up until the actual riot and violence the mainstream media was filled with Republicans pontificating about the 1st Amendment right to protest. A right they were not so keen to defend in relation to the BLM marches. The predominantly black protest was over-policed. The predominantly white protest was under-policed. Any credible investigation will surely expose racist attitudes at the heart of the decisions which were made that left the Senate inadequately protected.

    Regardless of Trump’s delusional deceit designed to deflect from the fact he failed to win the November election Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in less than two weeks’ time. There is talk of invoking an amendment which would facilitate the removal of Trump from office before then. I hope it happens but until the US stops exporting violence, hypocrisy and dishonest engagement wrapped up in rhetoric about democracy and the rule of law, it will always miss the real priorities at home in relation to poverty, ignorance and inequality. And a Trump-like demagogue will seek to exploit the endemic racism and ignorance which clings to much of the US like a vile cancer. Biden the Vice-President was guilty of supporting deadly and counter-productive US imperialism which ignored the domestic problems. If Biden the President does the same the US will remain as racially and economically divided as it is today and stability and progress will not be possible.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    riots, US Capitol, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse