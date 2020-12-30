Register
13:56 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive through vaccination centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hyde, Britain, December 17, 2020

    Mobilise Mass Vaccination Today!

    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081611028_0:24:3122:1780_1200x675_80_0_0_e5005a7f0c7fd229a596a4297a377892.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202012301081611118-mobilise-mass-vaccination-today/

    It’s great news that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been approved. I cannot wait to get my sleeve rolled up and have the jab. What about you? However, why are we waiting to Monday to roll it out?

    We all and especially the politicians, need to roll up our sleeves and get a truly National Vaccination programme mobilised now.

    We need to mobilise the police, the fire service and the armed forces today.

    We should be making urgent appeals for former medically trained people to help out and we need to get a vaccination programme working 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    At the same time as vaccinating we should be training more volunteers to be able to administer the vaccine and the tests.

    Earlier in the pandemic calls went out for volunteers to help in the fight and the great British public responded magnificently but were sadly never really used. I am sure that if the call went out now millions would step forward. Let’s do it. TODAY.

    Rather than MPs being back in the Commons wasting breath debating the EU trade deal they need to get their priorities right. Look, the deal is going to go through as Starmer is backing it, so do we need the pantomime antics of Iain Blackford and co today?

    No, what we need is a decision, a clear decision on school closures today and now that we have enough vaccine on the way we need to re-assess who is going to get it first.

    Lock down and compensate!

    Clearly with the new variant now on the rampage there will be a need for tougher lockdowns. I just hope that Hancock and Boris seize the initiative and come down hard.

    They should drop the useless and confusing tiers and just give us a uniform lockdown across the UK.

    And that does, I’m afraid, mean closing all the schools, Universities, non-essential shops and hospitality.

    I also trust that the Government have spent the Christmas period working out a fully costed compensation plan for the hospitality and other industries that will be directly affected.

    Both the bad news and the good news need to be delivered at the same time and that time is today.

    Boris needs to get the public on side more than ever and capitalising on his triumph with the EU treaty deal he needs to bring them with him.

    The fact that this new vaccine can be split into two doses over 12 weeks is also brilliant news.

    So now we can prioritise getting the first dose into more people’s arms in the shortest time and thereby having more people protected in a quicker time. Therefore, the priority now is to check who is going to get and in what order.

    I propose that the priority needs to be changed so that all frontline NHS staff also get it first.

    In this group I mean Doctors, Nurses, paramedics and of course people who work as cleaners, receptionists etc in hospitals and medical practices.

    Then we need to vaccinate all police and emergency services.

    Noelene Lewis receives the first of two injections with a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Justine Braid at a NHS vaccine centre that has been set up in the grounds of the horse racing course at Epsom in Surrey, Britain December 16, 2020
    © REUTERS / Steve Parsons/Pool
    Noelene Lewis receives the first of two injections with a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Justine Braid at a NHS vaccine centre that has been set up in the grounds of the horse racing course at Epsom in Surrey, Britain December 16, 2020

    Boris should close ALL schools until at least end of the February half term holiday. This will give us time to vaccinate children and of course all teachers in the first phase of the vaccine rollout.

    There should be no debate about making all University courses Zoom only for the next term thereby allowing us time to vaccinate students and university staff and of course stopping the spread back into University towns.

    We need team effort

    There is also a massive responsibility on us, the public, to keep following the rules, even if we think some of them are a bit ludicrous or contradictory. So that means keep washing your hands, keep social distancing and wearing a mask. We all still need to limit our social interactions. This has to be a team effort and together as a team we can and we will win.

    The ‘Tin hat’ brigade can still express their opinions if they wish, but the out and out anti-vaxxers need to shut up with their dangerous rhetoric.

    Please can we all forget what is being spouted in the echo chambers of Twitter and Facebook and look at the polls of people who haven’t got all day to argue, or more accurately hurl abuse at each other in the social media world.

    Poll after poll shows support for tough and even tougher methods to be employed in this fight, so Boris should just get on with it.

    I was out and about in Leamington yesterday and was amazed by how many people are now wearing masks even in the street. The message is getting through and the British public are doing their bit and are quite clearly worried, even scared of catching Covid 19.

    We all know there have been major mistakes made by Boris and his team during this terrible year but now is the time to put them aside until the inevitable public inquiry once we have our nation safe.

    Likewise, arguments about civil liberties around the idea that airlines might not let you fly if you haven’t had the vaccination need to be dropped.

    I don’t know about you but I want to get back to normal, I want to go to a pub and fly around the world and if that means I have to produce a Vaccine Passport before I can do those things, I don’t care and I think most people in the UK would agree with me.

    Finally, we must congratulate all of our brilliant scientists and those around the world for creating this vaccine.

    One final point: how have we as a nation gone from applauding the NHS workers a few months ago to now suggesting they are employed in a hoax or a ‘scandamic’?

    We need to drown out these dangerous Covid denier voices by the applause we give out to frontline NHS workers.

    I say reinstate the clapping this Thursday, what a brilliant start to the New Year that would be?

    Let’s do it!

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, AstraZeneca, vaccine, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 29 December 2020.
    Rubble-Covered Streets & Devastated Towns: Croatia Reels From Worst Quake in Decades
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse