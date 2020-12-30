Register
10:52 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Earth Blue Planet Globe

    2020 Vision: the ‘Stranger Than Fiction’ ‘New Abnormal’ Year in Review. Part 2

    © CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081397710_14:0:1844:1029_1200x675_80_0_0_dcdbc20f0976dbc15013d152bb175925.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202012301081608024-2020-vision-the-stranger-than-fiction--new-abnormal-year-in-review-part-2/

    The world is a very different place at the end of 2020 than it was at the start. Let’s take a look back and remind ourselves how events unfolded.

    Part 1 of the review (Jan-June) can be read here:

    July

    • 4th: In sport, it’s the strangest Epsom Derby of all time. For a start, the Classic horse race is run in July, not June, and there’s no crowd because of the Coronavirus restrictions. The result is also a shock as 25-1 outsider Serpentine leads from start to finish with the placed horses returned at 50-1 and 66-1. Did anyone have the Tricast?
    • 10th: With a growing clamour from ‘experts’ for face masks to be made mandatory, Masked Identity is an appropriate winner of the 7f handicap at Newmarket, at odds of 9-1.
    • 24th: The UK government, following on from Scotland, makes face masks mandatory in shops (subject to exemptions). A number of ‘celebrities’ promote the ‘FFS just mask up’ message, while those who merely ask to see the scientific evidence that masks are effective are labelled ‘cranks‘ and ‘far-right anti-maskers’. The number of new Coronavirus ‘cases’, so defined, the day masks became mandatory was just 724, by 28th December, and after five months of mask-wearing, it was 41,385. So perhaps the ‘anti-maskers’ had a point after all?

    August

    • 4th: A huge explosion at the docks in Beirut, Lebanon kills at least 200 and leaves around 5000 people injured. It later transpires that the blast- which was heard as far away as Cyprus- was caused by the explosion of around 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate which was stored at the port.
    • 9th: Official results give Belarus’s President Lukashenko  80% of the vote in the country’s presidential elections. This provokes large scale anti-government protests in Minsk. European leaders who have locked down their own populations for much of 2020 get on their high horses to condemn Lukashenko, the ‘dictator’ who unlike them, didn’t impose a Coronavirus lockdown. Who said that when Kissinger won the Nobel peace prize, satire died?
    • 21st: UK government debt surpasses £2 trillion for the first time. Reports that the UK government is considering approaching Zimbabwe for an emergency loan are not confirmed.

    September

    • 9th: The UK government announces its  £100bn ‘Operation Moonshot’ scheme, which aims to make access to travel, theatre, sports and other events dependent on endless ‘Covid tests’. Critics say it would be cheaper to send Boris Johnson to the Moon. The government also introduces a ’Rule of Six’ restricting gatherings to no more than six people. At least that has no impact on the Lib Dem Party conference.
    • 11th: Wales’ ultra-gloomy First Minister Mark Drakeford warns of a ‘gathering storm ‘ of Coronavirus cases, even though cases in the country, so defined, are still only 20 per 100,000.

    October

    • 4th: Sottsass, as tipped up in my Sputnik Intelligent Punter’s Guide, wins the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Europe’s richest horse race, held ‘behind closed doors’ at Longchamp, Paris.
    • 6th: At the ’socially-distanced’ ’virtual’ Conservative Party conference Boris Johnson announces the UK’s version of the World Economic Forum’s ‘Great Reset’. The Prime Minister specifically rules out a return to normal, not even with a vaccine. “After all we have been through, it isn’t enough just to go back to normal. We have lost too much. History teaches us that things of this magnitude – wars, famines, plagues, events that affect the vast bulk of humanity, as this virus has – they do not just come and go. They can be a trigger for  economic and social change.” Meanwhile, Establishment gatekeepers carry on telling us that ‘The Great Reset‘ is just a conspiracy theory.
    • 17th: In New Zealand, Jacinda Adern’s Labour Party wins a landslide victory in the country’s postponed general election.
    • 22nd: Maureen Eames, an 83-year-old straight-talking great-granny from Barnsley, Yorkshire becomes an overnight celebrity in Britain for saying what millions think, (but are afraid to say) about the never-ending Coronavirus lockdown charade. ‘I think it’s all ridiculous, we should never have been in lockdown’ she says. It’s a real ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’ moment. Maureen Eames and Britain's 'Emperor New Clothes' COVID-19 Moment - Sputnik International
    • It’s the 19th folk tale from Denmark which helps us to explain what has been going on- before our very eyes- in Britain in 2020. In Hans Christian Andersen’s The Emperor’s New Clothes, a pair of weavers, who are actually swindlers, promise the Emperor they will make him a new set of clothes that will be invisible to those unfit for their positions, or unusually stupid.
    • 28th: There’s re-election for Tanzanian President John Magufuli in his country’s general elections. In May, Magufuli, a trained chemist, had questioned the accuracy of Covid-19 test kits after they returned positive results on samples taken from a goat and a pawpaw fruit.

    November

    • 3rd: Democrat Joe Biden is the odds-on favourite to win the US Presidential election, but there is a late swing to Trump and as the early results come in it seems as if the incumbent President will be re-elected after all. Then the counting stops, and when it resumes, its Biden who’s in pole position. The Democrat is declared the winner by Establishment media and Wikipedia but Trump, deserted by Fox News, fights on in the courts, alleging voter fraud and electoral malpractice. At the end of the year, the only thing we know for sure is that an American male in his 70s will be in the White House at the end of January.
    • Britain and other European countries enter another national lockdown. But did the first one ever really end?
    • 25th: It’s announced, in the government’s spending review, that Britain faces its worst recession in 300 years, with the economy expected to shrink by 11.3% this year. Well, you can‘t keep locking down your economy and expect anything else, can you?

    December

    • 7th: While Trump v Biden continues in America, in Britain the focus is on Trump v Robertson in the UK Snooker Championship final. In a late-night epic Judd Trump (no relation to Donald), loses 9-10 to Australian Neil Robertson. Unlike Donald, he decides not to challenge the result in the law courts.
    • 19th: Having said that cancelling Christmas would be ‘inhuman’ UK Prime Minister and U-turner extraordinaire Boris Johnson announces that his plans to lift Coronavirus restrictions for Christmas week will be scrapped. But even this impression of Ebenezer Scrooge on steroids isn’t enough for the lockdown hardliners who call for the whole country to be put in Tier 4. When Health Secretary Matt Hancock increases the areas in Tier 4 on 23rd December, the hardliners start talking about the need for a Tier 5. And so it goes on…

    Happy New Year everyone. As John Lennon might say, let's hope it’s a good one, without any tiers….

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, 2020, government, vaccine, coronavirus, U.K, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Couturier For Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles: Life of Extraordinary Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse