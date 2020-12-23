Register
16:54 GMT23 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Sikh member of the Coldstream Guards, center, wears a turban as he takes part in the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, in London, Saturday, June 2, 2018.

    British Sikhs Are Brilliant!

    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106830/63/1068306365_0:181:3500:2150_1200x675_80_0_0_70777613fbd46250229055080aceef20.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202012231081551056-british-sikhs-are-brilliant/

    How wonderful to see the Sikh community display the true spirit of Christmas and organise themselves so quickly to cook meals and distribute them to the lorry drivers being held hostage by Macron.

    I salute them.

    Compare and contrast their generosity and direct action with that of Macron who is clearly using this new variant of Covid to heap more pressure on Boris.

    I accept he might be concerned about the safety of his citizens but if he really believes that this variant isn’t already in France he’s daft as well as duplicitous.

    The Dover debacle is further clear proof that the EU is about as much use as a chocolate fireguard.

    Despite their demands to get the trucks moving, Macron is dragging his feet and now truckers of all nationalities are getting angry, very angry.

    A driver wearing a face mask walks past lorries at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ashford, Britain 22 December 2020.
    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    Thousands of Trucks Stuck in Kent Despite UK-France Agreement to Reopen Border

    There have been physical confrontations between drivers and the Police. Many of the Truckers were NOT wearing masks and were clearly breaking social distancing rules.

    This event will turn into a super spreader scenario and this will escalate if the politicians don’t take the lead of the Sikhs and get their finger out and sort the problem fast.

    Boris should take succour from Macron’s actions to stiffen his spine and walk away from these never-ending discussions on a trade deal.

    The Blitz Spirit

    Boris, take direct action like the Sikhs and walk away and concentrate on the Covid crisis.

    The example and spirit of the Sikhs has lessons for the rest of us Brits too.

    I would have thought at a time of real national emergency we Brits would have displayed the ‘Blitz spirit’ and come together to fight a common enemy.

    However, the pandemic has split the nation even more than Brexit.

    This started with the devolved nations doing as much as they could to go their own way. Boris should have invited them into the ‘Tent’ right from the beginning as this virus does not respect national boundaries. It’s frankly ridiculous that we have different rules in the different countries that make up the United Kingdom.

    The MSM also have a major role to play in calming down the debate and atmosphere too.

    The story about Nicola Sturgeon not wearing a mask for a few minutes at the funeral wake is a great scoop but on the scale of things, I’m not sure it’s a front-page story.

    This is not anywhere near the same scale as the deliberate rule and law-breaking of Kay Burley, Dominic Cummings and the SNP’s Margaret Ferrier.

    I also admire the fact that Nicola Sturgeon has come straight out, fessed up and apologised. She has taken ownership of her mistake and taken real direct action by apologising.

    We as individuals and the public can also do something to make the situation and atmosphere easier too.

    Our first direct action should be to stop pretending we are all expert virologists and professors of epidemiology. Most of us couldn’t even spell the words a few months ago, let alone understand what they do.

    Could we also all drop the hyperbole and aggression on social media, whichever side of the debate we’re on?

    I include myself in this criticism.

    We all seem to be keen to lose the head and start being aggressive to one another rather than debating the issues. Are we all in a panic?

    A man wearing a protective mask uses a phone at a bus stop, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain December 3, 2020
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    'The Virus Has Adapted to Our Cells': 'Mutant' COVID Strain Detected in UK Stoking Fears in Europe

    Look, I believe that the virus is real and it is spreading. I have made no secret of agreeing with the first lockdown although it was too late and too soft. I believe it did work in suppressing the virus and that is an indisputable fact. It was never intended as a cure.

    It was an act of direct action that all of us got behind.

    However, since then most of Boris’ decisions have been too late and have been like applying a sticking plaster to a severed jugular.

    There have been massive mistakes made by Boris, and the communication has been shocking.

    The ‘Eat out to help and spread Covid all about’ was clearly a major blunder.

    However, the furlough scheme has been the right approach but there is still a real necessity for major help for the ‘Excluded’, all 3 million of them.

    Act like a Sikh!

    Boris also needs to give certainty to the hospitality industry and some more real support and some ideas of realistic timetables. The industry needs direct action NOW!

    It is also vital to remember that we do have a vaccine on the way and the rollout has started but with 90 percent of beds in NHS Hospitals already occupied it is clear that we are in a clear and present danger.

    Boris, there isn’t time for dithering and delaying. Just take direct action like the Sikhs have done and impose a national lockdown starting on Boxing Day.

    If your scientists are telling you that we have to lockdown to get in front of the virus, just do it.

    Act like a Sikh, identify the problem and just take direct action and worry about the critics later, much later.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Sikh, COVID-19, France, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    West Wing Evasion
    West Wing Evasion
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse