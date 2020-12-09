Register
17:52 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Blue Marble, the first fully illuminated photo of Earth taken by a human in 1972.

    2020 Vision: The 'Stranger Than Fiction' 'New Abnormal' Year in Review. Part 1

    Harrison Schmitt/Christie's
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081161308_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_d7e4a720d06c51226a7133e84fd7a74f.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202012091081409875-2020-vision-the-stranger-than-fiction-new-abnormal-year-in-review-part-1/

    The world is a very different place at the end of 2020 than it was at the start. Let’s take a look back and remind ourselves how events unfolded.

    January

    • 1st: Millions of people across the world celebrate the coming of the New Year – and a new decade-with dancing, music and parties. Who’d have thought that in just a few weeks' time social gatherings would be banned by the state?   
    • 2nd: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweets: ‘This is going to be a fantastic year for Britain. Spoiler Alert: He was telling porkies. 

    Bill Gates proves to be more prescient. In a tweet of December 19th 2019 the US computer software multi-billionaire says: ‘I’m particularly excited about what the next year could mean for one of the best buys in global health: vaccines’.  

    • 3rd: Fears of a war with Iran escalate after a US drone strike kills Iranian General Qasem Solemani and others at Baghdad airport. The general is accused of being a ‘terrorist’; others point out he’d played a key role in the defeat of ISIS. 
    • 8th: Believing it was a hostile target, Iranian forces mistakenly shoot down a Ukrainian Airlines flight shortly after take-off from Tehran airport: all 176 people on board are killed. 
    • 24th: The same week that China goes public about what is called ‘the Wuhan Virus’, and the Chinese authorities impose a ‘lockdown’ in the city of Wuhan, the World Economic Forum is meeting in Davos, Switzerland. At a press conference in Davos, CEPI (The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations) calls for urgent international action to develop vaccines for the new virus, even though at that time there were only around 20 deaths

    Throughout the month: Bushfires rage in Australia exacting a terrible toll on wildlife, with around 3 billion animals affected. 

    It’s been the mildest January since records began in many European countries, with practically no snow in those great winter cities of Moscow, St Petersburg, Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen. On 2nd, one Norwegian village records a temperature of 19Celcius, the warmest January temperature ever recorded in Scandinavia.  

    February

    Snow finally arrives in Russia and Bulgaria. 

    • 11th: The ‘Wuhan virus’ is given a new name by the World Health Organisation: ‘Covid-19’. 
    • 25th: Former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak, who ruled his country for thirty years dies, aged 91. He was toppled in the ‘Arab Spring’ of 2011 having been abandoned by his long-time US ally. Some regarded him as a corrupt dictator, others say he was a bulwark against extremism
    • 27th: A Wall Street crash: The Dow Jones plunges by 4.4% its worst daily fall, amid fears connected to the Covid-19 virus and its economic impact. 

    While much of the world is focusing on Coronavirus. in East Africa the biggest problem is the plague of locusts. In Kenya, a giant swarm covering 930sq miles is recorded.   

    March

    • 9th: The whole of Italy is now in lockdown. As the month progresses Covid-19 lockdowns are imposed in many other countries too, including Britain. Two that buck the trend in Europe are Sweden and Belarus. The Swedes, in particular, are criticized for being too laid-back, but their Covid deaths per capita (700.2 in December), ends up being much lower than countries who locked down hard and early, such as Belgium (1524) Peru (1156), Italy (1015) and Spain (990). Belarus fares even better with just 129.08 deaths per capita. 
    April
    • 4th: In Britain, Sir Keir Starmer becomes ‘Leader of the Opposition’. He spends the rest of the year supporting the Government. In other words, he understands fully what an ‘Opposition’ party in Britain is meant to do.  
    • 4th: It’s the first time since the Second World War when there is no running of the Grand National, the world’s most famous steeplechase. The cancellation, due to Britain’s unprecedented Coronavirus lockdown, deprives Tiger Roll of the chance of a historic third consecutive win in the race. In the ‘Virtual’ running, he finishes fourth. 
    • 18th: Zimbabwe marks the 40th anniversary of its independence but it does so against the backdrop of an economic crisis and food shortages, with millions of people in rural areas facing starvation.  
    May
    • 3rd: Tanzanian President John Magufuli, a trained chemist, questions the accuracy of Covid-19 test kits after they return positive results on samples taken from a goat and a pawpaw fruit. In June he declares the  ‘corona disease’ has been vanquished thanks to prayers from his citizens and life returns to normal. Unlike in the countries whose ‘talking heads’ ridiculed Magufuli. 
    • 13th: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel says on breakfast tv ‘"I think we all recognise social distancing is here to stay. Our lives are going to be very different’. 

    Yet even after this frank admission that the ‘New Normal’ is meant to be permanent, people still believe Covid-19 restrictions will soon be lifted.  

    • 25th: The death of George Floyd, a black man tragically killed during an arrest in Minneapolis leads to large demonstrations across the US and in other western countries. In Britain, politicians and public figures who condemn people for demonstrating against lockdowns and going to the beach, express their support for the protestors, indicating that the new Coronavirus very cleverly knows whether or not the mass gathering is a ‘good cause’ or not. 
    June
    • 4th: UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces that face coverings will be compulsory on public transport from the 15th. After questioning from a BBC Health correspondent the WHO (that's the World Health Organisation and not the rock band), does not deny that it changed its advice on face masks due to political lobbying. In the weeks that follow the mask mandate is extended to other areas. Bank robbers are absolutely delighted. 
    • 25th: A ‘major incident’ is declared by Bournemouth Council after thousands of people go to the seaside on a hot sunny day. Beachgoers are labeled ‘Covidiots’ by various commentators. But despite the hysteria, there is no spike in Covid-19 cases

    Part Two to follow…    

    Follow  Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar 

    Support his Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    New Year, 2020, China, Wuhan, lockdown, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse