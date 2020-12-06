Register
05:56 GMT06 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dutch Prime Mark Rutte adjusts his glasses during a press conference at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, 13 March 2017

    Dutch PM Covers Up Support for Terrorists in Syria

    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106165/74/1061657489_0:666:3776:2790_1200x675_80_0_0_f349ccd2596241bcc84ebc913f3874e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202012061081373083-dutch-pm-covers-up-support-for-terrorists-in-syria/

    Dutch Prime Minister Rutte suppressed an investigation into the Dutch government's support for armed groups in Syria.

    It was a seldom-seen moment on Dutch TV. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was put under pressure by a journalist from a national TV channel during a press conference. This is unheard of in The Netherlands. The press usually treats the Prime Minister with silk gloves, and they usually let him get away with everything. "We have heard you are obstructing a motion in Parliament to initiate an independent, external investigation into the Dutch support of Syrian rebels," the journalist said. "Can you explain why you don't want such investigation?" First Rutte reacted as if he didn't know what the journalist was talking about, but when asked again, he answered he wasn't sure about it but that he thought 'the government' had advised against the motion. This tickled the journalist to ask: "Did you personally interfere with the motion?" Rutte then answered evasively: "I interfere in a great number of cases, but I can't go into detail about it."

    It now has become clear that Rutte did put pressure on several political parties. He admitted he did, when asked about it in Parliament. According to Martijn van Helvert of the Christian Democratic Party (CDA), who filed the motion, Rutte seemed to have been successful in his effort. "Several parties all of sudden started to have second thoughts about their initial support," Van Helvert tweeted.

    Why did Rutte interfere? According to him, an investigation could lead to "tensions with our allies" and "the lives of former members of opposition groups could be put at stake". 

    National newspaper Trouw and the current affairs programme Nieuwsuur managed to identify some of the so called 'moderate rebels' that had received relief goods from the Dutch government. Among them was Jabhat al-Shamiya, also known as the Levant Front, an organisation that the Dutch Public Prosecution Service considers to be 'salafist', 'jihadist' and 'a criminal organisation with a terrorist purpose'. Support had also been given to groups that worked closely with terrorist groups, as well as with groups that, according to human rights organisations, had committed crimes of war and crimes against humanity. Although the support was discussed in Parliament even before the Dutch government had actually started it, it took some years before the Dutch mainstream media started to address the issue. Trouw and Nieuwsuur published their findings one and a half years after I had started writing about it on a dissident platform on the internet.

    It's a mystery why the Dutch Public Prosecution Office still has not launched a criminal investigation against current and former political officials who were involved in the support of Jabhat al-Shamiya. Dutch nationals who are suspected of having fought alongside this terrorist group are immediately being arrested and tried on their return to The Netherlands. Are we dealing here with class justice? “The Dutch government has never confirmed the findings of Trouw and Nieuwsuur," spokesperson of the Dutch Public Prosecution Service Wim de Bruin commented, when I asked him. "And you shouldn't believe everything you read in the newspapers anyway." I find that a bizarre statement. It is beyond doubt that the Dutch government has supported Jabhat al- Shamiya. This is evident from internal documents from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which emerged thanks to Freedom of Information Act requests from Trouw and Nieuwsuur - and it also appears from interviews these media conducted with a commander of Jabhat al- Shamiya and others involved.

    The Dutch support of armed groups in Syria was initiated by then-minister of foreign affairs Bert Koenders. He had been perfectly aware of what he was doing. Amnesty International had personally informed him about the misdeeds of Jabhat al- Shamiya, which included torture, abductions, summary executions and executions for apostasy. They had asked him to use his influence to ask countries that supported Jabhat al- Shamiya to stop aid immediately. A year later, in 2017, Koenders started providing logistics assistance to this very group.

    After his party PvdA lost the elections, Koenders started a second career. Leiden University appointed him professor of Peace, Justice and Security (of all fields!) It's absurd and unacceptable. It's self-evident that someone who supported terrorists should not be teaching at a university. Together with a Syrian-Dutch lady, Hanan Shamoun, I therefore handed out a petition to the faculty Governance and Global Affairs of Leiden University in which we call upon the university to remove Koenders from his chair. It then took the faculty eight months to send us a reply. "Mr. Koenders was appointed in accordance with the appointment policy of Leiden University," decan prof. Dr. Erwin Muller wrote to us. "We regret that you object to the appointment of Mr. Koenders, but we see no reason to review this."

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    armed groups, Syria, investigation, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse