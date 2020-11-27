Register
18:36 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Health workers at the XL test facility where tests on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are held, in Utrecht, Netherlands, 17 November 2020.

    Dutch Politician in Trouble Over Corona Conspiracy

    © REUTERS / PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081296975_0:45:3072:1773_1200x675_80_0_0_bdb4d2f8eb98c427beb3e8d1415cc4c3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202011271081296387-dutch-politician-in-trouble-over-corona-conspiracy/

    Just a few months before the national elections, the main opposition party in The Netherlands, Forum for Democracy, imploded. Its political leader Thierry Baudet is accused of having suggested corona is a Jewish conspiracy "to take away our freedom and to create a New World Order".

    Nobody could have expected what happened this week in The Netherlands. While political parties were getting prepared to kick off campaigning for the parliamentary elections of 2021, the management of The Netherlands' main opposition party Forum for Democracy got into a fight over its charismatic political leader Thierry Baudet. In just a few days the party totally disintegrated.

    What Happened? Who is Thierry Baudet? And Why Does He Matter?

    If you don't know Thierry Baudet, think of Geert Wilders, who's become an international celebrity because of his battle against Islam. Like Wilders and his Party for Freedom, Baudet has made nationalism, western culture and anti-immigration the cornerstones of his party. Like Wilders he also shares an outspoken antipathy for the European Union. But this is where the similarities end. Whereas Wilders very much emphasises his aversion to Islam, Baudet very much highlights his appreciation for western civilization. Also, Baudet is the new kid on the block. His star has risen rapidly. He entered the political arena in 2017 with only two seats in the Dutch House of Representatives. Very soon ruling party VVD started regarding Forum for Democracy as its main opponent. In 2019, just before the elections of the Senate, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of VVD invited Baudet to a live debate on national TV. Baudet's party won the 2019 elections. It became the biggest in the Senate. It has also attracted the largest membership of all political parties in only four years.

    Until last week it was expected Forum for Democracy would conquer the House of Representatives in March 2021. The party was on a winning streak. It's still not completely clear why things went so terribly wrong, but certainly some things said by Baudet during a dinner with the top 10 parliamentary candidates on 20 November led to a devastating chain of events. What did Baudet say?
    Senator Nicki Pouw-Verweij, who takes the number three position on the party's candidate list, sent a letter to the party board in which she summed up what had happened at dinner. This letter was leaked to the press. According to Pouw-Verweij, Baudet has gone down the conspiracy thinker's path. Pouw-Verweij said that Baudet has turned his back on issues such as the EU, immigration and Islamism since he has become obsessed with defending civil liberties against corona measures. Baudet allegedly said he would accept three million COVID-19 deaths to save The Netherlands from a communist coup d'état. He also insinuated that the coronavirus was a scheme to create a New World Order, with billionaire George Soros and other prominent Jewish people involved. Furthermore, he would have obstructed disciplinary measures against party members who had made anti-semitic, racist and homophobic statements in an app group of the youth department of Forum for Democracy.  

    Members of the medical personnel wearing full protective suits examine a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the intensive care unit at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020.
    © REUTERS / PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
    Members of the medical personnel wearing full protective suits examine a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the intensive care unit at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020.

    Two others who attended the dinner, the numbers 4 and 5 on the candidates' list, Joost Eerdmans and Eva Vlaardingerbroek, confirmed Pouw-Verweij's report. However, Baudet denies he made any racist or anti-semitic statements. The number 6 on the list, Olaf Ephraïm, backs Baudet. "Baudet made some provocative statements," he concedes, "but that's how we have come to know him. I've known him a long time and - cross my heart - he's no fascist, homophobe or Nazi sympathiser. If he were, I, with my Jewish roots, would have left long ago."

    Of the first 10 candidates on the party's list for the March 2021 national elections, six have stepped down. Baudet still has the support of three of them. In the party's board, in which Baudet has a seat, a majority (three against two) has turned against him. Politicians of Forum for Democracy in the European Parliament, the Dutch Senate and the Provincial Councils of The Netherlands have voiced strong support for the board. 

    What's to become of Baudet and Forum for Democracy? It's difficult to imagine this party without Baudet. He was among those who founded the party and turned it into a success. In a way, Baudet is Forum for Democracy. Without Baudet the party doesn't stand a chance with the forthcoming elections. If he and the party break up and if Baudet decides to start a new party he only has three weeks left to do so. The registration for the national elections of 17 March 2021 closes on 21 December 2020.

    If Baudet still wants to run for the 2021 elections he will certainly be re-elected. Many people from the Jewish community do not believe he is an anti-semite, for he has voiced strong support for Israel and because they do not regard criticism of George Soros as anti-semitism. And above all: Baudet's appeal to defend civil liberties against the corona measures may not have resonated with many of the Forum for Democracy candidates but it will get him strong support among the party's electorate. As in many other countries all around the world many people are of the opinion the corona measures are worse than the disease - and so they have started asking themselves if the fight against the coronavirus is perhaps abused by the power elites for purposes other than simply containing it and bringing it to an end.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    conspiracy, COVID-19, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse