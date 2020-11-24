Register
17:08 GMT24 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes pictures of fireworks with children at a school in Suffolk

    Boris, Treat us like Grownups!

    © AP Photo / Chris J Ratcliffe
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107722/33/1077223390_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_1d6bbd298fee5bfe734872585ee35f68.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202011241081261693-boris-treat-us-like-grownups/

    Boris didn’t just have problems with communicating via his Zoom call yesterday. He had a major problem connecting with the public.

    The day started with the brilliant news that we have another vaccine on the way. Then Boris stated that he would not countenance MPs getting a three grand pay rise whilst others were losing their jobs or taking massive financial hits.

    This showed that he was connected to the people, a lot more than the Trade Unions who are threatening public service strikes if Rishi doesn’t give them a pay rise on Wednesday.

    He should have capitalised on all of this good news but instead he decided to put the final nail into the coffin of the British pub.

    Why didn’t he get real and let pubs who have spent thousands on creating Covid secure environments open?

    Instead we got more nonsense about him scrapping the 10pm kicking out rule. But in reality he has done nothing of the sort. Last orders still remain at ten so everyone will just order a few more rounds and sit there until 11. Has he ever been in a real pub?

    Also, what is this nonsense about a substantial meal, how does that make it more Covid secure?

    I accept it has to be table service and that you can’t stand at the bar. I accept that you can’t sing and dance. These are sensible rules. But the rest is confused and confusing nonsense.

    If there is a problem with idiots congregating on the street then deal with that problem but do not punish all drinkers. If there is a problem with pubs flouting the rules, close them down but don’t close all pubs.

    These ridiculous rules just prove that he doesn’t actually trust the people who elected him to drink and act sensibly.

    Boris’ smoke and mirrors act about Lockdown ending was the biggest con trick since Dorthey and Toto revealed the Wizard of OZ to be a fraud.

    Government Diktat

    Boris ‘ended’ lockdown but then imposed a tier system that is quite clearly more draconian than what we are living under at the moment.

    I thought we might pay for a Christmas relaxation of the rules with a lockdown in January but never in my wildest imagination did I think he would impose a virtual lockdown until the end of April at the earliest!

    I also thought that we might at last get clarity on the rules too, but no chance!

    Are we really meant to believe that he doesn’t yet know and therefore can’t tell us what regions or cities are going to be in which tier?

    Instead it has been announced by Grant Shapps that local and regional Mayors are not going to be consulted either!

    Did they learn nothing from the Manchester debacle?

    Why do we have to wait until Thursday to know what restrictions we face?

    If, they are dictating policy on their own and not consulting anyone else surely they know the detail now?

    Add to this, the fact that Boris and the devolved leaders haven’t even sorted out Christmas and New Year yet!

    This drip-drip of information is both cynical and counterproductive. It is, I guess, meant to soften us up for the bad news but I think it just hardens people’s attitudes to any new Government diktat.

    Put on Your Mask and Get Back to Work, Boris!

    Yesterday he should have been clear, concise and thorough with all the detail worked out and on display.

    I was in favour of the first lockdown and I believed it worked in suppressing the rise in cases. I also supported this one but now Boris is even pushing my patience to the limit.

    I do believe that Covid is both real and deadly and that we all do need to play our part. I will have the vaccination but I am glad to see that he is not making it compulsory.

    However, there is something deeply ironic about our ‘supreme leader’ telling us what to do via video link, which doesn’t work, whilst he’s in isolation.

    Smoke and mirrors, again! He doesn’t need to isolate, he has already been at death’s door and according to him he is now as fit as a butcher’s dog and stuffed full of antibodies.

    Put your mask on and get back to work Boris, for god’s sake! Lead by setting the right example.

    I thought that all pantomimes had been cancelled this year but Boris is acting like the greatest Panto Dame of all time. Stop making a drama out of a crisis mate.

    Can the MSM also please drop the ‘Boris has saved Christmas’ nonsense. He has done nothing of the sort. Christmas does not belong to him or his Government.  

    He is only relaxing the rules around Christmas because he has no chance of enforcing it.

    People have got the message about social distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask and are in the main complying. As a result, Covid cases are beginning to fall.

    Now, Boris, treat us like adults and we will act like grownups. But infantilise us and conspiracy theorists will have a field day and non-compliance on all the other rules will follow.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, lockdown, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse