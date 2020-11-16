Why is Boris Self-Isolating Again?!

Describing the chaos at No. 10 as like ten-year-olds arguing in the playground is unfair….to ten-year-olds!

By now kids would have sorted this all out in the time-honoured fashion of a scrap or running to Mummy and Daddy and getting them to sort it out.

Parents then would have metaphorically banged a few heads together and told the kids to play nicely!

But no, Boris’ government has decided to implode and they are fighting like cats in a bag with no concern for us, the people, who put them in their positions of power and privilege.

The whole lot of them make me sick.

This soap opera of Carrie’s faction versus Cummings is pathetic.

Can I remind both, that no one voted for either of them, we all voted for Boris.

We bought into his optimistic vision of a new Britain and gave HIM, not them, a whacking big majority.

He saw himself as the new Churchill for the new Britain.

However, he has proved to be no wartime leader in this fight with the pandemic and he is certainly not building a land fit for heroes, is he?

The fact that he has now had to go back into self-isolation is a sick joke and a damning indictment of how he has handled the pandemic.

Some on social media are suggesting that he is hiding in a fridge again as the pressure mounts.

However, he deserves a medal as he appears to be the only bloke in Britain who has actually got an alert from the pathetic 'pennyshop' test and trace app which Hancock has wasted billions on.

It would be funny if the consequences were not so serious.

Mind you, if they couldn’t trace the fact that our Prime Minister lived at 10 Downing Street then we would really be doomed, wouldn’t we?

© AFP 2020 / CHRIS JACKSON Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and his parter Carrie Symonds (L) meet veterans at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 8, 2020

Will the Vaccine Make us Immune?

So now our Supreme Leader is holed up in Downing Street with only his computer for company and the occasional video to keep us informed.

If I were a sexist I might suggest that he is actually hiding behind Carrie’s skirts but one thing's for sure, he increasingly looks like he is frit to death.

Could we have a press conference tonight with the ‘Chuckle Brothers’ of Valance and Whitty to explain in simple terms why Boris is having to self-isolate even though he has already had the virus?

Can he get it again after having it in April? I thought he was now immune and if he’s not how is this vaccine meant to help the rest of us?

I am genuinely confused and I think millions of others will be too. At the moment the new self-isolation of Boris makes no sense to me at all.

In his first video from his bunker, Supreme Leader Boris tells us that he is as fit as a butcher’s dog whilst looking like a dog’s dinner!

I don’t know about closing down pubs he needs to close down Number 10 as it is a hotbed of infection full of sick individuals, in every sense of the word.

How the hell did Boris have a meeting without a mask on? Why was he again not following his own rules, was this another case of do as I say, not what I do, in action?

© AFP 2020 / TOLGA AKMEN Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing street in London on November 13, 2020.

Ever since Dominic Cummings did a Mr Magoo and went to Barnard Castle for an eyesight test, Boris has not been suffering with coronavirus but with indecisiveness.

Cummings should have been sacked there and then, or at least carpeted and made to make a full apology, not just that ridiculous stunt in the Downing Street garden.

I don’t know about Lee Cain wearing the chicken suit but it sure ‘feels like chicken tonight’ and every day in Boris’ bunker.

He needs to get a grip and get a grip quick before Tory plotters aided and abetted by the BBC and the MSM remove him from office.

Boris might be pretty useless at the moment, but remember when he was at death’s door how his stand-ins of Rabb and Hancock performed?

Do we want them in charge? Or Rishi and his spend money like water and tax later regime?

Do we also really need that parade of old duffers from the swamp who have been dancing on the grave of Cumming’s political career back in charge of Downing Street? I think not.

Take the Lead, Boris

Boris also needs to immediately make it clear to his missus that he is running the country and that he doesn’t need a kitchen cabinet made up of her and her ex-BBC journalist skinny latte-drinking chums dictating policy.

All this nonsense about greening up the economy and charging us to use the UK roads when we’ve already been paying for them needs to be dumped.

The scrapping of the sale of petrol and diesel cars also needs to be put on the back burner in a carbon-neutral way of course!

He needs to sort out his own cabinet and drop duds like Hancock(up) and that useless Frank Spencer lookalike, Gavin Williamson. Instead, he should be promoting rising stars like Kemi Badenock who appears to have balls of steal.

Most importantly he needs to walk away from the EU this week and stop this pantomime of negotiations.

They don’t want us and we certainly don’t need them and four years ago we gave our leaders a clear instruction, ‘I’m a Brit - get me out of here!’

Nigel Farage is waiting in the wings with his new party if Boris betrays the very people who gave him such a whacking majority and gives away our fish or compromises our sovereignty.

Boris should stop worrying about pleasing his party, his advisors or even his Missus and instead make sure he is respecting the wishes of the very people who voted for him.

