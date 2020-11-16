Register
17:39 GMT16 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London on November 11, 2020.

    Why is Boris Self-Isolating Again?!

    © AFP 2020 / JESSICA TAYLOR
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/10/1081182737_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_f36bf37d2ee3e28c2e1f1ede3817dc9f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202011161081182726-why-is-boris-self-isolating-again/

    Describing the chaos at No. 10 as like ten-year-olds arguing in the playground is unfair….to ten-year-olds!

    By now kids would have sorted this all out in the time-honoured fashion of a scrap or running to Mummy and Daddy and getting them to sort it out.

    Parents then would have metaphorically banged a few heads together and told the kids to play nicely!

    But no, Boris’ government has decided to implode and they are fighting like cats in a bag with no concern for us, the people, who put them in their positions of power and privilege.

    The whole lot of them make me sick.

    This soap opera of Carrie’s faction versus Cummings is pathetic.

    Can I remind both, that no one voted for either of them, we all voted for Boris.

    We bought into his optimistic vision of a new Britain and gave HIM, not them, a whacking big majority.

    He saw himself as the new Churchill for the new Britain.

    However, he has proved to be no wartime leader in this fight with the pandemic and he is certainly not building a land fit for heroes, is he?

    The fact that he has now had to go back into self-isolation is a sick joke and a damning indictment of how he has handled the pandemic.

    Some on social media are suggesting that he is hiding in a fridge again as the pressure mounts.

    However, he deserves a medal as he appears to be the only bloke in Britain who has actually got an alert from the pathetic 'pennyshop' test and trace app which Hancock has wasted billions on.

    It would be funny if the consequences were not so serious.

    Mind you, if they couldn’t trace the fact that our Prime Minister lived at 10 Downing Street then we would really be doomed, wouldn’t we?

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and his parter Carrie Symonds (L) meet veterans at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 8, 2020
    © AFP 2020 / CHRIS JACKSON
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and his parter Carrie Symonds (L) meet veterans at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 8, 2020

    Will the Vaccine Make us Immune?

    So now our Supreme Leader is holed up in Downing Street with only his computer for company and the occasional video to keep us informed.

    If I were a sexist I might suggest that he is actually hiding behind Carrie’s skirts but one thing's for sure, he increasingly looks like he is frit to death.

    Could we have a press conference tonight with the ‘Chuckle Brothers’ of Valance and Whitty to explain in simple terms why Boris is having to self-isolate even though he has already had the virus?

    Can he get it again after having it in April? I thought he was now immune and if he’s not how is this vaccine meant to help the rest of us?

    I am genuinely confused and I think millions of others will be too. At the moment the new self-isolation of Boris makes no sense to me at all.

    In his first video from his bunker, Supreme Leader Boris tells us that he is as fit as a butcher’s dog whilst looking like a dog’s dinner!

    I don’t know about closing down pubs he needs to close down Number 10 as it is a hotbed of infection full of sick individuals, in every sense of the word.

    How the hell did Boris have a meeting without a mask on? Why was he again not following his own rules, was this another case of do as I say, not what I do, in action?

    Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing street in London on November 13, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / TOLGA AKMEN
    Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing street in London on November 13, 2020.

    Ever since Dominic Cummings did a Mr Magoo and went to Barnard Castle for an eyesight test, Boris has not been suffering with coronavirus but with indecisiveness.

    Cummings should have been sacked there and then, or at least carpeted and made to make a full apology, not just that ridiculous stunt in the Downing Street garden.

    I don’t know about Lee Cain wearing the chicken suit but it sure ‘feels like chicken tonight’ and every day in Boris’ bunker.

    He needs to get a grip and get a grip quick before Tory plotters aided and abetted by the BBC and the MSM remove him from office.

    Boris might be pretty useless at the moment, but remember when he was at death’s door how his stand-ins of Rabb and Hancock performed?

    Do we want them in charge? Or Rishi and his spend money like water and tax later regime?

    Do we also really need that parade of old duffers from the swamp who have been dancing on the grave of Cumming’s political career back in charge of Downing Street? I think not.

    Take the Lead, Boris

    Boris also needs to immediately make it clear to his missus that he is running the country and that he doesn’t need a kitchen cabinet made up of her and her ex-BBC journalist skinny latte-drinking chums dictating policy.

    All this nonsense about greening up the economy and charging us to use the UK roads when we’ve already been paying for them needs to be dumped.

    The scrapping of the sale of petrol and diesel cars also needs to be put on the back burner in a carbon-neutral way of course!

    He needs to sort out his own cabinet and drop duds like Hancock(up) and that useless Frank Spencer lookalike, Gavin Williamson. Instead, he should be promoting rising stars like Kemi Badenock who appears to have balls of steal.

    Most importantly he needs to walk away from the EU this week and stop this pantomime of negotiations.

    They don’t want us and we certainly don’t need them and four years ago we gave our leaders a clear instruction, ‘I’m a Brit - get me out of here!’

    Nigel Farage is waiting in the wings with his new party if Boris betrays the very people who gave him such a whacking majority and gives away our fish or compromises our sovereignty.

    Boris should stop worrying about pleasing his party, his advisors or even his Missus and instead make sure he is respecting the wishes of the very people who voted for him.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women take part in the opening of the Slobozhanschina historical and cultural complex in the Belgorod Region on 14 November 2020.
    Partying Old Style: Ethno Village in Russia's Belgorod Region
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse