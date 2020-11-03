Register
01:08 GMT03 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 2, 2020.

    I Have Faith in Young Americans – Trump is Toast

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080961885_0:89:3072:1817_1200x675_80_0_0_ce33225f6d7ac3f6d3fda584d71ef478.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202011031080961831-i-have-faith-in-young-americans--trump-is-toast/

    Americans go to the polls today, November 3rd. Will Trump emerge the victor against the odds, like he did in 2016? I say no. I believe Trump will be roundly rejected this time and I believe the key to his eviction from the White House will be the young people of America.

    Throughout the 2016 US Presidential election campaign, all the polls and the vast majority of pundits and psephologists predicted Hilary Clinton would beat Donald Trump. Clinton had led in the national polls for months and was also ahead in the dozen or so key swing states, which actually decides the outcome in the rather confusing and widely criticised Electoral College voting system used by America. However, Trump confounded the polls and the pundits and won. Is that particular shock about to be repeated over the next two days?

    The Electoral College is a system born from compromise by the US Constitution Founding Fathers who tried to convince smaller states at the time that their views would not be ignored. It means that votes in close States are more valuable and the winner of Presidential elections is not always the one who wins most votes. Clinton won almost three million more votes than Trump but lost four years ago. Winning the Electoral College votes allocated to each state is the key to reaching the 270 magic number that guarantees victory. It is a system which has been called unfair and undemocratic.

    Winning Most Votes in America Does Not Guarantee the Presidency

    Hilary Clinton was not the first candidate to win the majority of votes cast but lose the election although the nearly 2.9 million vote gap was a record. In 2000 Al Gore won half a million more votes than George W. Bush nationwide, but Bush won the presidency after he was declared the winner in Florida by a mere 537 votes and awarded Florida’s critical 29 Electoral College votes. More about that story later.

    The Trump campaign in 2016 successfully targeted key swing States and won by wafer thin margins of only a few thousand in those States but secured the necessary number of Electoral College votes in the process. He and his supporters repeat ad nauseam that a “red wave” will once again sweep him into power and prove the opinion polls and political pundits wrong once again. Predictions of his defeat are dismissed as ‘fake news’ by him and his loyal supporters.

    A Major CNN Poll Indicates Trouble for Trump – Young Votes are Key

    Given the experience of four years ago, it is perhaps foolish to predict a Trump defeat and Biden victory, but I am going to do it anyway. CNN is a news agency which is widely seen as Trump-unfriendly. Some would say it is biased against Trump so the polls it produces should be consumed with care. However, yesterday their polling in four key battleground States that voted Trump four years ago commanded my attention. Biden is well ahead in them all: Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, and Wisconsin. If Biden holds on to the states Clinton won in 2016 and wins only those four key states where he is currently ahead beyond the usual margin of error then Trump is beaten.

    The key section of the electorate which I am investing my faith in and upon which I base my prediction of a decisive defeat for Trump is the young voters who have registered to vote and already voted in unprecedented numbers not recorded since 18 year olds were granted the vote in 1971.

    Voters between the age of 18-29 are leading the way in voter participation and I refuse to believe that this key section of the electorate are doing anything other than rejecting Trump and his record of division, racism and misogyny. According to all the reputable survey evidence, the main issues which concern this group of voters in America is healthcare provision, Covid19, education, climate change, the economy, gun control and racism with the number of young people indicating they will definitely vote at 63%, up from only 47% in 2016. Given the issues which most concerns these young voters it is no surprise that Biden leads the approval ratings by 38 points over Trump.

    Only once in forty years has a Democratic Presidential candidate won in North Carolina but based on the new generation of younger voters and building on the momentum that saw the super majority Republican majority in the State legislature overturned in the 2018 mid-term elections it is now likely that North Carolina will endorse Biden over Trump.

    The numbers are incredible. Only 133,430 young people registered to vote in Texas in 2016 but in 2020 over one million have either voted or registered to vote. In Georgia 79,875 registered to vote in 2016 but today it is well over 250,000. The youth turnout in the 2018 mid-term elections broke all records and that surge fuelled by protests against police slayings of unarmed black citizens, climate change concerns and opposition to increased economic inequality is set to create new records for youth voter turnout at an American election.

    These new voters and others who did not vote in 2016 are overwhelmingly anti-Trump. In fact, amongst all the critical voter groups, but particularly the young, Biden is ahead as this New York Times column stridently states:

    “More broadly, Mr. Trump is facing an avalanche of opposition nationally from women, people of colour, voters in the cities and the suburbs, young people, seniors and, notably, new voters. In all four states, voters who did not participate in 2016, but who have already voted this time or plan to do so, said they support Mr. Biden by wide margins. That group includes both infrequent voters and young people who were not yet eligible to vote four years ago.”

    According to the Centre for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University, voters ages 18 to 29 are voting in record numbers, including more than seven million young people who have already voted early or absentee in the 2020 elections.

    Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee believes that equality is what has driven the youth to get out and exercise their civic duty.

    Will the People Decide This Election or the Rigged Courts? – Remember 2000

    While I am acutely aware that Joe Biden is no champion of the causes which so concern young people and inspire them to vote in record numbers it is clear that rejection of Trump and his woeful responses to the Covid19 pandemic, climate change denials, encouraging of white supremacist groups and record of sowing division is the priority of the new generation and scores of Democratic Party candidates embody many of the progressive policies which motivate this generation of young voters to vote in greater numbers than any before them.

    In the face of poor polling figures and on the cusp of losing the Presidency Trump has sought to ratchet up the threat of a stolen election which is ironic from a man who lost the popular vote so convincingly four years ago. There are increased rumours that Trump may take to a microphone at an opportune time and declare himself the winner before all the votes are counted in key states to paint a warped narrative about voter fraud without a shred of evidence. This is a dangerous strategy and risks violent confrontations. Unfortunately, it is a play which has worked for right wing Republicans before.

    I urge you to watch and listen to Greg Palast’s recent discussion of the tactics that could be deployed by the Trump administration to thwart the democratic will of the people. By refusing to certify votes in Republican held States Trump friendly Governors could effectively overturn democracy in their States.

    In 2000 the 29 Electoral College votes in Florida would decide the closely fought election. Most news networks called the state and therefore the election for Al Gore, the Democratic Party nominee. The Bush campaign complained and the Governor of Florida, Jeb Bush - brother of George - ordered a recount. Some six million votes had been cast across the state. With 178,000 votes to count and Bush in the lead by only 537 votes the count was stopped. Groups of angry protesters organised by a guy called Roger Stone crashed into the main Miami vote counting centre and forced the count to be halted. It became known as the ‘Brooks Brothers Riot’. The Republican Secretary of State who was close to the Bush family, Katherine Harris, then intervened to declare the count over and award Florida, and therefore the White House, to George W Bush. A court case followed with the local court upholding the decision, the Florida Supreme Court overturning the decision and then the National Supreme Court overturning the Florida Supreme Court and upholding a decision which gave George W Bush the Presidency. Ensuring a Republican majority in the Supreme Court was critical to the 2000 election outcome.

    Twenty years ago, 178,000 legitimately cast votes in the State of Florida were discounted. All independent observers believed, based on the polls and other surveys, that most of those votes were Democratic votes but the politically rigged Supreme Court, not the people, decided the outcome of that election. No wonder so many across the world scoff when American politicians lecture others about democracy.

    The Roger Stone guy is back on the scene. He is linked to the Proud Boys network of armed heavies who have already indicated a willingness to take to the streets in violent protest should Trump lose the election. I hope my faith in young voters and other decent US citizens is justified and that in overwhelming and indisputable numbers they vote to remove President Trump. A close-run affair presents a very real possibility of violent confrontations, protracted court cases and perhaps yet again the President of the most powerful ‘democracy’ in the world being decided by politically appointed judges, not the people of America. We will know soon.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump's Better for Israel, But Biden's Election Won't Be a 'Disaster', Ex-Diplomat Says
    Trump Takes Narrow Edge Over Biden in Ohio, Polls Reveal as Election Day Approaches
    Mexicans Burn Effigy of Trump Near US Border, Urge Americans to Vote For Biden
    Joe Biden Misses Obama's Call to Take the Stage Three Times at Michigan Rally - Video
    Trump Slams FBI for Launching Probe Into His Supporters Allegedly 'Harassing' Biden Campaign Bus
    Tags:
    Electoral College, Election Day, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soyuz MS spaceship docked with the ISS.
    Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse