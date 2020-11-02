Register
20:34 GMT02 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, horse race past the crowd during race 1 before the running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. In Australia, where horse racing is arguably more popular than in any other country on the planet, the sport is continuing, minus the spectators, despite the nation's struggle to contain the new coronavirus.

    Will There Be ‘Russian’ Winner Of Melbourne Cup - The Big Race In Australia That Stops The Nation?

    © AP Photo / Andy Brownbill
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080959254_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_2eeabe7bbd7b136ef4e27ae75543cf1c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202011021080959288-will-there-be-russian-winner-of-melbourne-cup---the-big-race-in-australia-that-stops-the-nation/

    It’s the richest two mile handicap in the world, but will we be seeing a ‘Russian’ winner in the Melbourne Cup, due off at 4 am UK time on Tuesday 3rd November?

    Russian Camelot, trained by last year’s winning handler Danny O’Brien, is the 10-1 fifth favourite for the big race, having won the South Australian Derby and finished third in the Cox Plate over 1m2f. The step up to 2m is the big unknown but if he does stay, ( his sire Camelot wasn’t beaten through lack of stamina when attempting the Triple Crown in the 2012 St Leger), he looks to have every chance of at least a  place. He is a three-year-old and while horses of that age did have a bad record in the race (no wins from 1941 to 2017) they have won two of the last three renewals, so that could be seen as another positive.

    French jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot riding horse Waldgeist (R) celebrates on the finish line followed by Italian jockey Frankie Dettori (L) riding horse Enable and Italian Cristian Demuro during the 2019 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe flat race at the ParisLongchamp race track in Paris, on October 6, 2019
    © AFP 2020 / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
    Sputnik Intelligent Punter’s Guide To 2020 Prix De L’arc De Triomphe, Europe’s Richest Horse Race

    There are of course, plenty of dangers. 24 go to post with the Aidan O’Brien trained Tiger Moth, ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, the winning jockey in 2000, 2016 and 2018, the 11-2 favourite. However O’Brien is yet to win the race and the very high draw is a concern. The mare Veery Elleegant, at 11-1 is another with a decent chance judged by the way she stayed on when winning the Caulfield Cup last time over 1m4f. 

    Perhaps in the years to come we will see a Russian-trained horse in the event. Let's hope so.  The most famous Russian racehorse of the last seventy years is Aniline, who won the 1964 Soviet Derby and then raced with great distinction in Europe and the US in the Swinging Sixties. But even if Russian Camelot is an Irish-bred horse trained in Australia, at least the name is right!  

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    race, horse
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soyuz MS spaceship docked with the ISS.
    Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse