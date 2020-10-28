Register
13:48 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020.

    Where is Pelosi’s Republican Challenger?

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080725388_0:112:3077:1843_1200x675_80_0_0_1d450d3254d5c38ab8e6112b83aabad5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202010281080899131-where-is-pelosis-republican-challenger/

    For the first time, this November will see two Democrats facing off to represent San Francisco in the US House of Representatives. Every two years, the top two vote-getters in the city's March primaries have always been a democrat (Pelosi) and a Republican challenger. In a city with nearly 35,000 registered Republicans, what happened?

    In 2020, the San Francisco Congressional District 12 race had included six candidates entering the March primary, eagerly fighting for the honour of top billing on both the ballot and in news headlines. Did the two Republican candidates John Dennis and Deanna Lorraine split the party vote, thereby failing to attain the magic threshold, and wind up allowing a democrat to reach the top two? No, that's a myth.

    The data clearly exposes the truth, and it is discomforting: according to the San Francisco Department of Elections, 20% of San Francisco’s Republican voters citywide actually rejected their own two candidates and instead voted Democrat, mostly for Nancy Pelosi. Just two-thirds of those who decided to cast a vote chose Dennis. 16,250 Republicans did not vote at all. Deanna Lorraine fought for scraps.

    For many San Francisco GOP voters and local donors as well, candidates Dennis and Lorraine represent two sides of the same coin – labelled out of touch and disconnected from Republicans active in San Francisco businesses, the professions and nonprofits. The vote tally of these two candidates combined did not reach that of leftist Shahid Buttar, the man who now faces off against Pelosi next week.

    John Dennis, 57, is a New Jersey transplant, perennial candidate seemingly forever taunting Nancy Pelosi. He’s a right-wing Twitter gadfly and occasional Fox News talking head. Deanna Lorraine is a 36-year old Bay Area native and political first-timer, an author and social media influencer who relocated from Los Angeles to San Francisco to campaign in this past March’s primary. She live-streamed around town in a MAGA hat and hired a plane to fly anti-Pelosi banners over the city’s waterfront.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, U.S., October 23, 2020.
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, U.S., October 23, 2020.

    Both of these Republican candidates relied heavily on out-of-state money, their six-figure campaign budgets spending their donations mostly on the expense of fundraising. Dennis parlayed his congressional candidacy to become the local San Francisco Republican Party’s chairman and a Trump national delegate. However, the big winner of 2020 was Deanna Lorraine, who now headlines the Infowars show alongside Alex Jones, garnering increasing national exposure.  

    As for the Congressional District 12 race, it is certain San Francisco’s Republicans will cast their ballots for Pelosi much more than her challenger Shahid Buttar, who garnered only 164 Republican votes (!) in the March primary.

    Many have described the San Francisco Republican voters as irrelevant. Another myth. The city’s Republicans are unique and influential swing voters in local races. Republicans held -- but squandered -- the margin of victory in recent elections including last year’s District Attorney race which elected the left-wing radical, Chesa Boudin, to office. In less than a week from now, the city’s Republicans have the numbers to swing the ranked-choice vote for district Supervisors – our city council members – as well as against ballot measures defunding the police, and against raising real estate and business taxes. Will they turn out to stem the Left’s progressive tide and instead help elect moderate Democrats?

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Republicans, Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, election, US, US Election 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse