17:52 GMT23 October 2020
    Angela Rayner

    Just Who is the Scum?!

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Rwendland / Angela Rayner
    by
    Surely the definition of being ‘scum’ is voting against poor children getting free school meals whilst wasting billions on a track and trace system that does not work? I am no fan of Angela Rayner but I admired her passion when she shouted ‘scum’ in the Commons the other day. We need more of this in UK politics and political debate.

    She muttered her insult after opening the debate about how much cash Manchester should get for Covid relief as they were being forced into Tier 3.

    Chris Clarkson, a new Tory MP who got voted in as part of the collapse of the so-called red wall in the last election and by the tide of optimism that Boris engendered was accusing Labour and the Metro Mayor Andy Burnham of “opportunism”.

    This enraged Rayner, who has just recently lost her auntie to this vicious virus. She was also fighting for her constituents which is what she was elected for, wasn’t it?

    Again, I am no real fan of Andy Burnham either but I believe he was right to fight for those who will be affected most by a new lockdown and will face living on less than the minimum wage.

    It is the same logic behind why I support Marcus Rashford in his fight for free school dinners in the holidays during this pandemic.

    As it happens it would now appear, after yesterday’s startling U-Turn, that Rishi and even Boris now agree with Andy Burnham!

    After playing ‘Billy Big Boots’ with Burnham and the North by refusing to give the region the £65 million they wanted, it now looks like Manchester is going to get it and rightly so.

    Meanwhile, Angela was slapped down by the Deputy Speaker and forced to apologise for her unparliamentary language but I hope and trust she had her fingers and toes crossed when she did so.

    She was later admonished by the MSM and the BBC in particular on the news. They seemed to think that the word ‘scum’ was more important to focus on than poor kids going hungry, or Manchester and northerners being treated like second class citizens.

    What a surprise that when London was put into tier two the day later that the purse strings were loosened by Rishi?

    Where's the Outrage?

    I thought the BBC moved large parts of its output to Manchester to better represent the UK as a whole but it would appear that ‘the song remains the shame!’

    This is the problem. The politicians of all parties and the MSM are all part of the same chumocracy.

    They don’t really want anyone to rock their cosy boat. They are literally and metaphorically sleeping with each other. It’s always the same people on the same red BBC or Sky sofas discussing their mates/lovers sitting on the green benches in the House of Muppets.

    This is why the MP expenses scandal wasn’t broken by the lobby journalists; just like football and football correspondent, they will never bite the hand that feeds them.

    Too Many Swamp Dwellers

    We need more mavericks in our politics and in our political coverage.

    Where are the likes of George Galloway, the late Keith Joseph, the beast of Bolsover, Dave Nellist, even the late Iain Paisley?

    Politics is dull, dull, dull and lacks passion belief, honesty and downright plain speaking and common sense.

    Politics is now a profession full of deadbeats and intellectual halfwits who would not survive a day in the real world whether that is in business or representing the shop floor.

    It’s the same in the media: the only people who get employed are people who look like and share the liberal ideas of those who already infest the MSM.

    It is a liberal group think on steroids.

    I’ve always said that the relationship between the press/media and politicians should be that of a dog and a lamppost!

    Today too many in the MSM are the lapdogs or poodles of those who want to control and govern us.

    Over 300 Tory MP’s voted to deny kids getting a free hot meal during this half term and Christmas holiday. Meanwhile, the self-serving pigs of Westminster are still making full use of exploiting their expenses and taking full advantage of their subsidised meals in the mother of all parliaments!

    Is that a definition of ‘scum’?

    Same with the BBC: look at how much they spend on hospitality and meals for their top staff and other guests or mates. Or look at the taxi bill?

    Is that a definition of ‘scum’?

    I joked to my wife this morning, that I am on the turn. I feel like I’m becoming a lefty but then I realised, once again, that it is no longer about left and right - it is about us and them.

    The decent hard-working Brits and, dare I say it? The Scum.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    UK Conservative Party, BBC, coronavirus, COVID-19, House of Commons, U.K
    Votre message a été envoyé!
