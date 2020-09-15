Register
15:49 GMT15 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British Health Secretary Matt Hancock looks on as Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a cabinet meeting at the Foreign Office in London, Britain September 15, 2020

    Boris, Give Hancock His P45!

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0f/1080465604_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_e4d325a0e6dae9fb882d059c545d33f5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202009151080465645-boris-give-hancock-his-p45/

    Halloween has been banned but there’s already a nightmare on Britain’s streets. Instead of trying to enforce the unenforceable ‘Rule of six’ to control the Covid spread Boris should meet up with Hancock and boot him up the backside and get this testing fiasco sorted first.

    Mass testing has to be the building block to get on top of this virus and should come before Boris’s futile attempt to turn the UK into a ‘Nazi neighbour informing, fascist police state.’

    Hancock’s so-called Operation Moon-shot is performing like a damp firework on Bonfire Night, which incidentally has been banned too!

    Meanwhile the testing (did Hancock call it world beating?!) is failing miserably with people being unable to get a test. Put simply demand for the test is outstripping supply. The question has to be why?

    I will tell you why. It’s because the schools have gone back and everyone knows that when kids return in the first few weeks they pick up all kinds of bugs, coughs and sniffles. Of course, it will get even worse when the students return in the next couple of weeks.

    A chemist works at AstraZeneca's headquarters, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Australians will be among the first in the world to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, if it proves successful, through an agreement between the government and the UK-based drug company AstraZeneca, in Sydney, Australia, 19 August 2020
    © REUTERS / AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
    What a Present! UK's Coronavirus Vaccine Could be Ready by Christmas, Health Secretary Says
    I know of a couple who have two little ones and one woke up with a cough this morning, so they decided to err on the side of caution and get him tested.

    Four hours later and many calls they have been unable to get him one so the whole house are now isolating.

    Wait though, it gets worse because both the mum and dad are doctors and therefore because of Hancock’s failure to organise a booze up in a brewery two front line GP's are now out of service. This is lunacy.

    So, the Government, whose first job is the protection of its citizens, has failed and is failing again to do their basic job.

    Spurious Lies

    But Boris and Hancock think they can pass the blame on to Public Health England, Doctors and us the general public.

    The allegation that Doctors are being lazy by not seeing patients face to face is laughable and a lie, and a diversion form the government’s own failings.

    What did Hancock mean by saying people are asking for spurious tests?

    You’re the man with the wide staring eyes and pantomime villain style attempts at menace who has scared the nation to bits.

    So, of course when someone develops a sniffle or their child is under the weather they’re going to want to rule out Covid first.

    This is the act of a responsible and loving parent because if the child tests positive they will need to isolate too.

    So, there is no such thing as a spurious test, Hancock.

    Now there are rumours that the Government are considering rationing tests but why is no one asking why we haven’t got enough tests and enough lab space to process them?

    For god’s sake we are, or we were, one of the richest countries in the world. Why are we so unprepared again!

    Now, Matt Hancock is saying that if people keep asking for a test which they are not ‘eligible’ for he may be forced to come up with a new system.

    NO for God’s sake NO!

    Are we really going to let this man who appears to have the Midas touch in reverse to come up with a new plan?

    The only thing he should be planning is the old Tory cliché of spending more time with his wife and family.

    Instead of passing the buck, Boris should be passing Hancock his P45.

    Now Priti (Vacant) Patel is saying that even chatting with another family on the street would be breaking the Rule 6 law.

    What is this? Pavements have ears! She also states that she would shop her neighbours to the cops if they were “mingling.”

    She told the Ministry of Truth (the BBC) that "If people's health would be at risk, it would be right to report that.” “And If I saw inappropriate behaviour which would lead to the spread of the disease I would report it.”

    What about the inappropriate behaviour of Boris months ago when he was shaking everyone’s hands and not wearing a mask, how about the behaviour of Hancock thinking he knew more about apps than apple of google?

    Or right up to date, what about her own government today you have come up with this nonsensical rule 6 where you can’t talk to your neighbour in the street but in the but you can go Grouse shooting!

    What’s that Jam song that Eton educated David Cameron loved? Eton Rifles?!

    Nothing has change since Paul Weller wrote that song in 1979. There are still Eton educated and establishment snobs who think they know better than the people they’re meant to represent.

    However, the people are beginning to realise as mass unemployment beckons and the furlough scheme is scrapped that the song remains the SHAME.

    Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing microbiologist Elisa Granato, being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK for a potential coronavirus vaccine, untaken by Oxford University, England, 23 April 2020
    © AP Photo / Oxford University Pool
    UK Severely Lacks Coronavirus Tests as Labs Prove Unable to Meet Rising Demand, Report Says
    Rule 6 will never work because normal people want to be treated as adults not as ‘narks’ and many believe the adage that ‘snitching leads to stitching’ in many communities.

    Even the Police are saying they need clarification on these new looney laws and that they have not got the resources or the will to enforce them.

    To be frank I would be happier with a return to a full lockdown rather than this halfway, dangerous mad house that they are trying to construct at the moment.

    We need mass testing, not mass unemployment. We need the truth, not the spin on testing. We need a Government to serve, protect and govern. But most of all we need a government to be honest about their failures and to get a grip now.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse