Register
15:18 GMT14 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, U.S. August 19, 2020

    US Fires as Metaphor

    © REUTERS / STEPHEN LAM
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/14/1080226210_0:260:3072:1988_1200x675_80_0_0_d4ccabebfd79e06d0ad0e716d8912864.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202009141080453960-us-fires-as-metaphor/

    The wildfires ravaging the entire west coast of America seem an allegory of the nation’s demise. Whole towns are being evacuated in a hurry before an unstoppable wall of fire. The country is going up in smoke.

    What’s particularly remarkable is the dearth of consensus about the wildfires. There’s no doubt that the blazes this year have reached new records of devastation compared with previous years. The entire west coast seems engulfed with fire or choking smoke.

    Yet the explanations differ wildly for the phenomenal crisis. An ecological cause seems the most convincing. Detrimental climate change and years of cumulative drought have cascaded to create inferno conditions.

    President Donald Trump and his supporters are deniers of climate change. So, in order to avoid a glaring contradiction between their views and the physical world, Trump’s political base have come up with an alternative explanation for the wildfires – it’s the work of arsonists belonging to nebulous leftist groups like "Antifa".

    This is denial compounded with delusion. Firefighters and law enforcement officers have largely dismissed social media claims of arsonists as "malicious rumours" which are only undermining efforts at bringing the crisis under control by peddling confusion and diverting scarce resources.

    Nevertheless, Trump-supporting conspiracy networks like QAnon have continued to promote the notion that the US west coast is being burned down by leftwing "domestic terrorists".

    To even conceive of such an enormous disaster – with over 100 massive fires scorching the three states of California, Oregon and Washington – being the result of arsonists is a sign of delusional thinking. At least seven other states, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming, are also reportedly fighting wildfires. Are we to believe this national phenomenon is the work of subversives? Therein lies a propensity for paranoia, which is not an uncommon trait in US politics.

    However, that kind of "explanation" is a convenient way for Trump supporters to avoid the issue of discussing climate change. For his part, the president hasn’t publicly talked about wanton acts of arson. He has blamed the fires on "poor forest management" which still has the effect of avoiding acknowledgement of climate change as a factor.

    The “Antifa arsonists” narrative also plays conveniently into Trump’s campaign to turn the forthcoming election into a law and order referendum. Trump has accused Democrat rival Joe Biden of “appeasing domestic terrorists” while putting himself forward as saving America from "socialist revolution".

    The way Trump and his rightwing supporters tell it, the widespread public protests against allegations of police brutality and racism are all demonstrations by violent mobs. This is in spite of the fact that the vast majority of protests across the US in recent months have been documented as peaceful.

    Like the wildfire rumours, it is easier and more politically expedient to blame public protests on violent radicals belonging to "Antifa" and Black Lives Matter. In that way, dealing with underlying systemic causes are avoided: climate change in the case of wildfires, and police force racism in the case of protests.

    A motorists on Highway 101 watches flames from the Thomas fire leap above the roadway north of Ventura, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Noah Berger
    Watch Giant Fire Tornado Hit California Amid Infernal Wildfires
    In any event, where America has a profound problem is the absolute lack of national consensus about its many pressing challenges. The lack of consensus is greatly exacerbated in the age of social media where rumours and delusions can become axiomatic articles of belief. Without consensus, there can be no dialogue for a process of learning and solving through agreed policies.

    The Trump camp definitely has a defect of engaging in "alternative facts" and "post-truth politics". This is not to claim that the Democrats have solutions, far from it. But the latter do seem to retain a cognitive ability to at least acknowledge objective realities. They may not do much about fixing it, but at least some modicum of discussion is possible, which is a start. Not so with Trump and his followers. They seem to increasingly live in a feverish fantasy-world which is taking on fascist features.

    The American house is burning down indeed, not just literally. But there seems little chance for a working consensus to stop the consuming flames.

    The wildfires, the protests against policing – and we could add the denials of a public health danger from the coronavirus pandemic – show that America is a place of parallel universes. That makes politics almost impossible to function.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    wildfire, fire, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse