22:09 GMT24 August 2020
    A general view of the BBC headquarters in London, Sunday, Nov, 11, 2012

    Ban the BBC Not the Proms!

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    The BBC has cowardly suggested to remove flags and patriotic songs from the Proms finale this year, while the country is in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

    This nonsense over the last night of the Proms is sadly just the latest manifestation of how much they despise our country, our traditions and our culture.

    Their bias is not even hidden anymore. They just blatantly stick it up you whether you are a Brexiteer, in the armed forces or a pensioner.

    They are almost orgasmic over any allegation that one of our soldiers or coppers has behaved ‘improperly’, even when fighting the enemy with one politically correct arm up their back.

    They’ve seized their opportunity and brutally grasped the chance to have a ‘cultural night of the long knives’ whilst the traditional proms audience is unable to attend the concerts due to Covid restrictions.

    They obviously thought that whilst the fans couldn’t congregate they could effectively have their own ‘cultural revolution’ and scrap the bits that the uber-snowflakes and Cultural Marxists hate. The patriotic display of flag waving that concludes the season.

    The attack started with an article in the BBC Music Magazine where classical music critic, Richard Morrison declared that Rule Britannia and Land of Hope of Glory were, “crudely jingoistic texts.”

    He let the cat out of the bag on the ‘cultural revolution’ by writing that, “there will never be a better moment to drop that toe-curling, embarrassing, anachronistic farrago of nationalistic songs that concludes the Last Night of the Proms.”

    Warming to his theme, the ‘New Mao’ of classical music continued, “In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests and the toppling of the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, it would surely be insensitive, bordering on the incendiary, to roar out these hypocritical 18th-century words, with or without irony.”

    Stop the world I want to get off! Are we really forced to pay for this ‘woke’ guff!?

    But it gets worse, as according to the Guardian (where else?!) Chi-chi Nwanoku, the founder of Chineke! Orchestra whose musicians are majority black, Asian and ethnically diverse, said if the BBC did not axe Rule Britannia, she would be mortified. “I will feel invisible with my people and our history. If the BBC are talking about Black Lives Matter and their support for the movement, how could you possibly have Rule Britannia as the last concert – in any concert?”

    But that’s the point, the BBC should not be supporting any political movement, they are meant to be flipping impartial, aren’t they?

    However, we all know what the word ‘impartial’ means in BBC newspeak, don’t we? It means supporting any left of centre minority cause and never supporting the majority view.

    All Music Matters

    Hence we get millions of our licence fee cash being spent on diversity but that diversity never talks about class or pensioners, does it?

    Talking of songs being offensive, who monitors the rape, gang praise and celebration of knife culture that is constantly spewed out on BBC 1 extra?

    Or is that kind of misogyny and race hatred acceptable when it comes out of black rappers or middle-class white vicar’s sons’ mouths?

    Look, don’t get me wrong, I don’t want any form of music banned.

    I just want to live and let live and at the risk of being accused of being racist I believe that all lives matter and all music matters. If you don’t like rap or the proms it is quite easy, just don’t watch or listen to it.

    It’s not the first time that the common purpose stormtroopers have tried to change the Proms.  Who can forget when they helped out the Remainiacs by dishing out the hated EU flags at the doors to try and stop the traditional union flag waving?

    Clearly in those years the cameramen were told to focus in on the blue flag waving loons.

    Why didn’t they go the whole hog and get us to wave white flags as we surrender to Brussels, the cultural Marxists or the real Marxists who actually run the organisation black lives matter, just where does all that cash go?

    The stark reality is that at the ‘Ministry of Truth’ that the BBC have become there are too many at the top who just don’t like patriotism, or Britain, or their audience who pay their bloody wages.

    This was neatly summed up in a tweet I received today from an ex-BBC employee who thought that she won her argument by stating, ‘Great, Do you think Sky or Netflix would fund, produce and broadcast the Proms as the BBC has done for decades? It wouldn't exist without the BBC.’

    Like all brainwashed BBC employees with their inflated salaries and great pensions she doesn’t understand that the BBC don’t ‘fund’ anything.  We do the funding, we, the licence fee payers, who - if we refuse to pay - can end up in prison.

    Let the Beeb Compete in the Open Market

    There was also a newspaper reviewer on Sky news, which is clearly competing within the Beeb to be the most woke channel in the world, who said that Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia were nice tunes but the words should be changed because they don't mean anything anymore. Give me strength!

    Next it will be the National Anthem and our flag! Sorry they’ve already tried that, haven’t they?!

    Pass me the matches, I want to start burning the books. Fire up the bulldozer, not the quattro, I want to demolish the statues!

    Pass me my mac book, I need to write ‘Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. History has stopped.’

    However, I don’t want to burn down the BBC, I just want to defund the BBC and if these woke cultural Marxists think they represent the majority view - let them compete in the open market.

    I am all for diversity and inclusion and for the BBC serving all sections of our society but that should also include, dare I say it, white working class Brits and pensioners and even people who want to bounce up and down wearing union flag bowlers and waving our glorious flag.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
