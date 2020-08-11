Register
19:34 GMT11 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick speaks during a service ahead of the start of the Police Unity Tour in central London

    Dawn, Cressida Show Us the Tapes!

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105672/18/1056721855_0:178:3024:1879_1200x675_80_0_0_d73df73c8be27267bd00af9a87a7d09a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202008111080137536-dawn-cressida-show-us-the-tapes/

    What is the point of Dawn Butler’s dangerous game with the cops?

    As we all know she was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by the Met at the weekend.

    We couldn’t fail to know as Dawn decided to turn the stop into a twitter soap opera her first tweet breathlessly declared, ‘I JUST GOT STOPPED BY THE POLICE DRIVING THROUGH HACKNEY... MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.

    I recorded the whole incident.’

    The tweet implied that she was the driver of the car which we found out later was not the case.

    However why tweet out only half the story Dawn? Why not tell everyone that the matter was resolved? Why turn this into a drama, a political drama; it was hardly a George Floyd incident, was it?

    When Dawn did release the video later, it was not a film of the whole incident and I wonder why?

    This fuelled the conspiracy theorists who claimed that the MP was race baiting and attacking the police.

    Theories started spreading that she had ‘flipped the camera’ to make it look like she was driving, which she denies, and that the driver was white.

    I haven't got a clue about the validity of either claim but I do know how to put the controversy to bed and it called full disclosure.

    Dawn Butler should immediately release all of her phone footage, unedited, and the body camera tapes of both of the coppers should be released, then we will get to the truth.

    These are serious allegations and could, as in the past, lead to a Police Officer losing his or her job.

    We Must Know the Facts

    The Met Police Federation chairman, Ken Marsh, has stated "We are fed up with individuals being allowed to film my colleagues with impunity and put it out on every social media strand within five seconds, wherever they want, but we're not allowed under legal grounds… to do the same, to put my colleagues' body-worn camera out immediately.

    "Now, that sounds a bit perverse, don't you think, because we've got nothing to hide.

    I'm talking about transparency here.”

    He is correct but Cressida Dick is refusing to release the films even though she is on the record as saying she does not believe her force is institutionally racist and is on the record stating that, “I do not believe that term is helpful”

    Too right it isn’t!

    But now that MP Dawn Butler is stating categorically that her stop was institutional racism at play then it is time for Dick of the Yard to stand by her officers and show us all, the people who pay their wages including Butlers, the bloody videos.

    This by the way does not mean I am supporting the officers or saying they are the innocent party. What I’m after are the facts because I tend to agree with Ken Marsh when he says "If you think they're that stupid in this day and age that they would act in an inappropriate or unlawful way knowing they're filming themselves, I mean, come on, let's have some logic."

    Of course, I may be completely wrong but this divisive incident must be put to bed now.

    If Dawn is telling the truth then the coppers need to be disciplined but if she is lying or exaggerating then she must consider her position as an MP and Starmer must withdraw the whip.

    There are of course still questions over why the police officers inputted (incorrectly as it turns out, the car registration), and of course Butler believes that this was racial profiling. This need investigating too.

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Cummings' Purported COVID-19 Lockdown Breach Warrants ‘Thorough Investigation’ - Ex-Chief Prosecutor
    However, so called ‘cut and shove crimes’ are a fact of life and if the car reg didn’t match up, then the cops are right to question the driver regardless of the colour of their skin surely?

    Most people with expensive motors would welcome this small intrusion into their lives surely?

    Dawn has subsequently spoken to the Met and they explained and apologised for their mistake on inputting the number so why couldn’t Butler leave it at that. Why is she making this such a drama? Why is she playing to the gallery or the camera I wonder?

    I am sure that there are racists in the police as there are in many areas of UK life and these individuals should be rooted out and booted out BUT to condemn the whole 30 thousand force as racist is both alarmist and downright dangerous for community relations.

    From the luxury of the passenger seat of a luxury car just what message was Dawn sending out to the feral youths who are infesting our streets and killing each other?

    She showed the coppers zero respect and acted in an arrogant and dismissive way to them. Whereas they appeared even from even Dawn’s edited video to act in a courteous and polite way to her.

    No wonder there is no respect for the police and that the first instinct of anyone questioned by the cops now is not to ask for a solicitor but to pull out their mobile phone and start acting like some victim of police brutality even before the facts are established.

    The Maxim That Camera Never Lies is a Lie

    Of course, the camera only captures what it focuses on and with editing on the fly you will only get the truth by looking at any incident from several angles. In Butler's case we have at least three angles, so let’s see them.

    If Dawn Butler really believed in Black lives Matter she would be trying to calm down the growing divide between the community she is meant to represent and the police. She would not be trying to turn it into a soap opera, a very dangerous soap opera, in these pressure cooker times in the UK.

    Of course, her job is not to blindly support the cops and if they do wrong they need investigating and reporting and throwing out but I fail to see how this incident and the way Butler has played it so far is helping anyone particularly the black youth of London.

    With full disclosure of all videos we will know if the Cops acted in a racist manner. We will know who was driving the car. We will know if any racism occurred and hopefully we will know who, if anyone is the liar. Simples!

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Dawn Butler, Cressida Dick, police, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse