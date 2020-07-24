Register
12:08 GMT24 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police patrol the secure area outside the Manchester Arena in central Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017.

    Words Don’t Kill People, Jihadists Do

    © REUTERS / Jon Super
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105393/52/1053935262_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_2dc14ce11ae0883d71fe54da3f69559d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202007241079969760-words-dont-kill-people-jihadists-do/

    I give up! I really give up! In the midst of a killer pandemic and with the world economy heading towards a major depression Navy top brass are worried about using ‘sexist’ terms like ‘Seaman’.

    Meanwhile top cops are thinking of dropping terms like ‘Jihadi’ and ‘Islamist’ for fear of upsetting the Muslim community.

    Stop the World - I want to get off. How about you?

    Let’s start with the Navy or what is left of it because let’s face it, there are more boats in my park’s boating lake than in our fleet. Rule Britannia, my ar*e!

    Sailors have been ordered to stop using terms like ‘unmanned’ and ‘manpower’ as they are sexist according to the First Sea Lord Tony Radakin who has ordered the change so that female recruits don’t feel excluded.

    I wonder how many of these Wrens (if we are still allowed to use that term) have actually complained?

    The term seaman and able seaman relate to the lowest rank in the Navy and have long been the butt of double entendre or even single entendre jokes, I mean who can forget the Captain Pugwash jokes which of course were false.

    But did the term Seaman really put off women from joining the Navy? Of course, it didn’t. Female recruitment to the Senior Service is at its highest ever level!

    I laughed my head off when I read that a Navy source said “The vast majority of people in the Navy accept that some terms are problematic or no longer appropriate. Leadership are keen to ensure that, where practicable, gendered terms aren’t used.”

    So from now on then, it’s Seafarer Staines and Ms Bates, is it?

    Complete ‘woke’ nonsense, but mark my words todays nonsense jokes usually end up as official policy so watch this space as we again become the laughing stock of the world.

    What Bin Laden’s Ideology?

    Much more serious is the other ‘woke’ suggestion that Police should consider dropping terms like Jihadi or Islamist when describing a terror attack.

    This came as a surprise to me as I thought that the BBC were already leading this ‘woke wevoluton’ as it always takes them ages to mutter the I, J, let alone the M word when there is a terror attack.

    Instead they tell us to light a candle, change our twitter avatar and sing Kumbaya whilst not looking back in anger as little girls are blown to bits at a pop concert by an "adherent of Osama bin Laden's ideology" 

    I’m not joking! That’s one of the suggestions of how we should describe an Islamist nutjob from now on by the National Association of Muslim Police. There’s 3000 members in the association and they say that “there needs to be a change of culture.”

    They reckon that this “change of culture” can only be achieved by "moving away from using terms which have a direct link to Islam and jihad.”

    But wait a second, the nonsense logic gets worse when they state that terms like Jihadist and Islamist terror, "do not help community relations or public confidence".

    Could I humbly suggest that public confidence and community relations are also not helped by blowing up innocents on the Tube or in the Manchester Arena. I don’t think the so-called lone wolf attacks help either.

    But wait, it gets curiouser: a lecturer at Huddersfield University, who used to be a copper, has written a paper which says that Muslims working in counter terrorism roles feel uncomfortable about the words Islamism and Jihadi because they are “pejorative and depict their religion of Islam as violent and belligerent”.

    Damaging Public Trust in Police

    Rizwan Mustafa reckons that terrorist scum should be identified by their political leader, not the religion they profess to follow. Despite the fact that these terrorists state that they are carrying out the atrocities for Allah in those pathetic gross videos they post on social media before packing their rucksacks and heading for Luton train station.

    Most rational sane people in the UK know that Muslim doesn't mean "terrorist". However, they will object to the truth being hidden or sensitivity about grammar and words used whilst the body parts are still being gathered up at the latest act of terror committed by an “adherent of Osama bin Laden’s ideology” in an act of “faith-claimed terrorism” as the Cops want us now to describe the atrocity.

    I was delighted to read that David Toube of the counter extremism think tank, Quilliam Foundation, told The Times: “People do not like to feel that they are being told only the partial truth... there is a serious problem with Islamist terrorism. The use of any term that obscures that fact risks damaging public trust in the police.”

    He is correct. I’ve lost count of the tweets and social media messages I’ve read from people who believe that the BBC, the MSM and government ministers including PM’s like Theresa May try to obscure the link to, albeit warped, Islam.

    Look at the way they pussy foot around the religious heritage and largely Pakistani roots of the rape gangs who have been getting away with their foul crimes for years. There is a feeling amongst many that this is a case of, “is it because I am Muslim"

    Compare and contrast how the BBC can’t wait to condemn far right terrorist scumbags. There is no talk of mental health, its straight into the condemning mode which it should be for both white supremacists and Islamist terrorists.

    This kind of attitude far from breeding tolerance and harmony actually increases the problem.

    I am sorry to say, Mr Mustafa, the thing that “does not help community relations and public confidence” is the barbarity and savage acts of terrorism that these Islamist terrorists do in the name of your religion and no change of terminology or language will hide that.

    Let’s condemn the acts of those who seek to divide us and worry about our P’s and Q’s later, shall we?

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    terror, woke, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020.
    Elbow Bump or 'Chicken Dance'? Politicians Defy Coronavirus By Opting For Alternative Salute Option
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse