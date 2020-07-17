Register
16:23 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Amira Abase, left, Kadiza Sultana, center, and Shamima Begum, walk through Gatwick airport, south of London, before catching their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015

    Begum is a Traitor!

    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police, File
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202007171079915748-begum-is-a-traitor/

    Shamima Begum is a traitor. When, and unfortunately it is WHEN and not IF, she lands back on UK soil she must be arrested for treason and locked up immediately on remand.

    Then we need a trial as quickly as possible and hopefully ‘12 good men and true’ will find this ‘terrorist’ guilty and we can lock her up and throw away the key.

    Maybe a jury of normal people can do what clearly the majority of bewigged buffoons cannot, which use common sense and protect the citizens of the UK.

    Begum gave up her right to British citizenship when she stole her sister’s passport and along with the other two so-called Jihadi brides left the UK to fight and support the murderous fascist death cult, Islamic State.

    Sajid Javid was completely correct to say that she had no right to come back to the UK when he was Home Secretary. The only regret is that he didn’t stay in office long enough to get a new treason law in place as he promised to do. So now it’s over to you, Priti.

    Politicised Nonsense

    But first, let’s deal with the fact that three unelected judges with their barmy liberal decision yesterday have undermined the democratically elected Government and the vast majority of British citizens who pay their wages.

    This is just the latest decision by an out of touch judiciary who are more concerned with the human rights of terrorists than the protection of us all.

    Maybe it is time now to seriously consider the election of our judges and after the hand wringing, limp policing we have witnessed recently what about electing Chief Constables too?

    Before the liberals start screaming that this would politicise the law and judiciary, wake up and smell your skinny soy lattes, the police and judiciary are already politicised.

    They are infested with Guardian-reading, EU supporting, Human rights fanatics who all sing from the same hymn sheet and are completely distanced from the mainstream views of the population.

    Ever since Begum was found in a refugee camp in Syria there has been too much discussion about her plight and too many uber-liberals on the left have been very keen to paint her as the victim.

    Diane Abbot, who wanted to actually be our Home Secretary, wrote an article for the Daily Mirror with a headline that stated ‘Shamima Begum is a grooming victim and is losing citizenship due to heritage.’

    It was nonsense then and its nonsense now.

    To Protect or to Insult?

    Abbot was trying to suggest that Javid was only acting tough to help him become the leader of the Conservative party. No, Diane, he was trying to protect the majority of us and reflecting what we all believe. It was nothing to do with her being a Muslim and everything to do with her being at the very least a terrorist sympathiser.

    For someone like Abbot who held the ambition to occupy one of the highest positions in the UK to compare Begum to the abused girls of Rotherham or other Northern towns is an insult to the those abused girls. She makes me sick!

    Begum left the UK to join a fascist, Islamist state that not only murdered innocents in Iraq but who were also behind terrorist atrocities in the UK, like the slaughter of innocent young girls at a pop concert in Manchester.

    If the Islamic State had won their perverted battle and taken over the West it would be these same deluded liberals who would be getting thrown off buildings, crucified for being gay and getting stoned to death for their husbands having affairs. Why are those on the left so blind to this reality?

    Who is Begum?

    Let’s be clear she is no victim and she is no innocent.

    She has shown no real remorse, with callous statements like this, “When I saw my first severed head in a bin, it didn’t faze me at all. It was from a captured fighter seized on a battlefield, an enemy of Islam.”

    She was clearly advised to moderate her language when this predictably didn’t play well with the British public.

    But now we are meant to believe that she lost three babies whilst she was a supporter of Islamic State and that she is the victim? This is despite the fact that there are serious allegations that she was a member of the so-called morality police in ISIS and assisted suicide bombers.

    Tip of the Iceberg

    But ‘begging Begum’ is only the tip of a massive iceberg because if the Judges get away with this show trial against the British state then there are at least 150 other terrorists who will be pushing to get back into the UK.

    That is, of course, is on top of the 450 Jihadis who have already returned of which only 40 have been charged with terror offences.

    Then you have to factor in, that the security services own figures state that there 23 thousand people living amongst us who wish us harm and at least 3,000 of these are dangerous threats.

    Meanwhile, these judges actually had the temerity to state yesterday that, "Fairness and justice must, on the facts of this case, outweigh the national security concerns, so that the leave to enter appeals should be allowed."

    It’s the same old liberal narrative being built again! If you don’t agree with us, the liberal elite, then it is you who is the racist, the Islamophobe, the bigot.

    When is This Nonsense Going to Stop?

    If necessary Begum could have had her appeal heard via Zoom but of course that is not the liberals aim, they know that once she is back here there is zero chance of her ever leaving and probably little chance of her being sent to prison.

    Before you know it, she will be the poster girl of the lefty media set. She will get a double-page spread in the Guardian, a book about the way the UK is Institutionally racist and unjustly treated her, a film and then the ultimate tribute - a role in a reality show, ‘I’m a terrorist get me IN there.’

    Renu, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London, on February 22, 2015
    © AFP 2020 / LAURA LEAN
    British Court Allows Daesh Bride Shamima Begum to Return to the UK
    Joking apart, this nonsense has already cost an estimated 300 grand of legal aid and guess who will be paying for her future costs?

    This farce, this politically correct pantomime needs to end now. Let’s have a new law on treason, the election of judges and top cops and let’s look after the decent silent majority in the UK, and not the enemy within.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Jihadists, European Union, U.K, Shamima Begum
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse