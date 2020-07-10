Register
    Defund the BBC Now!

    by
    0 20
    I’m disgusted with their failure to make real cuts to their bloated budget and as a result to means test pensioners, the most vulnerable members of society, to see who can have a free TV licence.

    Meanwhile, Gary Lineker still needs a reinforced wheelbarrow to pick up hundreds of thousands of our hard-earned cash.

    Last week the BBC committed to spend £100 MILLION to be "diverse and inclusive" but clearly, in their myopic world view, pensioners do NOT fall into the diverse or inclusive bracket? Well, there's a surprise! Not.

    No Taxation Without Representation

    Like the American Revolution, I firmly believe in the statement above. And let's be honest the Biased Broadcasting Corporation doesn't represent me or you anymore.

    It certainly didn't respect, let alone represent my views on Brexit, Donald Trump, the election of Boris and Black Lives Matter.

    I don't want them to pursue my agenda. I just want the equal opportunity to put my point across or someone else to do it for me and for the presenter to drop the sneers, the raised eyebrow and the outright contempt for any opinion to the right of Karl Marx.

    I am sick to the back teeth with their bias and metropolitan woke view of the world and so I have come to the decision that they can stick their compulsory poll tax where the sun don't shine.

    To be frank they don't need to worry about giving out a few free TV licences to some OAPs because soon no one will be paying it.

    Broadcast Revolution

    I can live without the BBC as easy as I can live without a hole in the head and so can millions of others, who just like me are cancelling their direct debits and not watching the biased bilge they pump out.

    Who watches live TV these days anyway? The word has moved on but the BBC refuses to wake up and smell the real coffee whilst they sip their skinny soya lattes.

    Forget the American Revolution, there is a broadcast revolution going on and it is not going to be televised by the Brussels Broadcasting Corporation.

    I've got Netflix and Amazon Prime for all my movies and box sets and I've got the internet for my news and radio from around the globe. I just simply do not need the BBC's FAKE news anymore.

    I'm not alone either as according to the Times, 860 THOUSAND licences were cancelled in 2017/18 and that figure must be well into the millions by now. Everybody I speak too says that not only is the fee too much, it's also an insult to our intelligence to have pay for something even if we don't watch it.

    In the multi-platform digital age, you pay for what you watch, not what Auntie wants to serve up and let's be honest if you’re cute you don't have to pay for anything, not that I would encourage piracy of course.

    A Kick in the Teeth

    I worked for the BBC on a freelance basis for years and worked with many very talented people but to be frank I don’t recognise this biased anti-British, anti-working class, woke, lefty, politically correct institution anymore.

    They've even given up pretending that they are balanced or impartial as their arrogance knows no bounds.

    Why has the brilliant political interviewer, Andrew Neil been sent to the "news gulag" whilst biased Emily Maitlis shares her bile and woke anti-Trump agenda with her dwindling number of viewers on Newsnight?

    Why did they bin Andrew Neil's and Michael Portillo's brilliant This Week show, how much dosh did they save with that decision?

    Why have they decided to cut local radio and regional TV instead of focusing on the middle management pen pushers that infest the BBC?

    Local radio is the only part of the BBC that should be funded by the public purse the rest could be scrapped, sold off or slashed.

    And by that, I mean privatise Radio 2 and Radio 1. Scrap the dreadful Five Live, we've got TalkSport and LBC who can do their job much better and cheaper.

    As for the nobs who say they can't live without the Today programme or the Archers well they earn enough to flipping pay for it.

    With the advent of Times radio and app-based transmission, there is no excuse to not privatise these services.

    Why didn't they cut their diversity programmes instead of giving pensioners a kick in the teeth as Age UK so eloquently put it yesterday?

    Diversity – What Diversity?

    Talking of real diversity, how come the commentators they get on as guests and newspaper reviewers (who buys a bloody paper now anyway?) are the same goons who got the Brexit result wrong and the Boris landslide spectacularly incorrect?

    But these same muppets are back on the same sofas, in the same studios saying the same stuff. Who are they meant to represent because it certainly isn't me?

    It's not just the News programmes that are infested with woke lefty bias either; just look at the only dramas that get commissioned or filmed. Thin plots are bulked out with the same biased metropolitan view of the world. Who's the script editor on these shows, Jeremy Corbyn or is it Owen Jones?

    Meanwhile, EastEnders is so busy pushing an agenda it makes the left-wing playwright Bertolt Brecht look like Noel Coward.

    Ever since Doctor Who was revived every plot has to have a message and hammer home the woke inclusive agenda. What was wrong with the Cybermen, Daleks, the Brigadier and long flowing scarves and the Doctors assistant screaming as she ran down the same corridor every week?! I'm kind of joking.

    Sport? Well the BBC hasn't got any, have they? In fact, they have had more during Covid-19 with the football being free to air!!

    Comedy? Have you ever seen a right of centre comedian on one of those formulaic comedy quiz shows, instead of its wall to wall anti-British, left-wing, didactic sub-Marxist trash from the likes of that Nish guy? He's as funny as a dose of the proverbial. But that style of comedy infests and has infected all of the BBC comedy output.

    Look, if you like this kind of stuff that is your choice but I just don’t want to have to pay for it and I certainly don’t see why a lonely old pensioner should either.

    Defund the BBC now!

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

