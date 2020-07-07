Register
04:26 GMT07 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Tory Lord Supports Renationalising Elderly Care – What About You Labour?

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / AveryHealthcare
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/81/1078998193_0:12:1200:687_1200x675_80_0_0_e86e5bb16af89605f023b2b8fa1c810c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202007071079814802-tory-lord-supports-renationalising-elderly-care-what-about-labour/

    It is rare indeed for me to welcome and applaud a contribution from a Tory peer to the debate around health and social care provision across the UK.

    But in these unprecedented times even those normally ideologically opposed to state provision of essential services appear willing to accept the moral principle and economic imperative of a nationalised care service integrated within our National Health Service, instead of the ragged, inadequate and botched private sector provision which fails our elderly citizens every day. Writing in today’s Guardian newspaper  Tory appointed Lord Ros Altmann admits care homes being “nationalised” could be the answer to the serious and increasing problems within the neglected sector. Why is the Labour party frontbench not enthusiastically running with this demand?

    In February I presented the case for elderly and social care to be re-nationalised. It is an ideological imperative to me that caring for those citizens who gave so much to build up our society is the responsibility of the state not some fly by night off-shore cowboy outfit more interested in a quick buck than quality care for senior citizens.

    Thatcher Privatisation Tsunami Started Elderly Care Sell-Off

    Since the 1980’s when social care provision was de-coupled from NHS responsibility by a Thatcher government intent on privatisation of public services the sector has been progressively stripped of attention to care provision and replaced with the profit motive. Homes initially passed to local authorities have been syphoned off as council budgets were squeezed to pay for millionaire tax cuts and corporation tax reductions by various central governments of both Labour and Tory complexion.

    The elderly care home sector boasts some fine charitable and non-profit making providers but they are the stark exceptions to the rule of private equity owners and profit obsessed companies who have polluted the sector with poverty pay, pathetic training and zero hours contracts designed to push up profits at the expense of quality care. No wonder Age UK finds over 1.5 million elderly citizens, one in seven, are left without the care they so desperately need.

    Many of the providers in the sector are not just shoddy employers they also arrange their financial affairs to avoid paying taxes on their profits and fees to local councils. A recent detailed analysis found 18 of the 26 biggest providers use company structuring chicanery to deprive the public purse of up to £1.5 billion a year in tax and fee revenues.

    NHS Reached 72 Yesterday but Will it Last Another 72 Years?

    The NHS reached its 72nd birthday yesterday and many admire and respect its on-going contribution to public health. The Covid19 challenges were dealt with by a dedicated but underfunded institution that employs some of the most talented, dedicated and caring human beings on the planet but its creation was vehemently opposed by many of the Tory ideologues who now sit in government. Boris Johnson regularly claims the mantle of Churchill in a vainglorious attempt to reach the status of a successful war leader but we should never forget Churchill and his Tory chums did all they could to prevent the NHS from ever being created including voting against it 21 times before the act was passed, including both the 2nd and 3rd reading.

    The NHS has reached 72 years of age despite Tories like Churchill and Johnson, not because of them. When Thatcher was elected in 1979, she ushered in a whole new value system which preached the ‘creed of greed’ above all else. Her ‘no such thing as society’ sermon set the tone for massive privatisations and reductions in welfare provision, health care and trade union rights. The get rich quick, ‘me myself I’, generation that Thatcherism spawned saddled us with many of the cold and callous views which permeate the Tory party and wider society today. The removal of elderly care provision from NHS responsibility was the first step in privatising the sector and it is an eternal mark of shame that successive Labour governments from 1997 to 2010 did nothing to stop that or reverse the process.

    If the NHS is to survive another 72 years it will require a herculean effort by ordinary folk to resist further blue Tory plans to break up the most profitable parts and sell them to their crony friends like Richard Branson and co. With the British Establishment friendly Sir Keir Starmer now in charge of the Labour party it will thoroughly deserve its red Tory tag once again and cannot be trusted to defend the most precious achievement of the 1945 Labour government.

    Labour Must Pick Up and Run With Elderly Care Renationalisation Demand

    The fact I am referring to an opinion piece from a Tory peer in support of re-nationalising the elderly care home sector and not an article, statement or speech from Starmer or one of his carefully chosen cabinet members speaks volumes about Labour politics and priorities today.

    Applauding the NHS without securing cast iron funding guarantees on its 72nd birthday and supporting government measures to ease the Covid19 lockdown is not proper opposition. The provision of quality elderly care for millions of senior citizens demands the whole sector is removed from money grabbing private providers on a strict means tested compensation basis. Only legitimate proven losses should be reimbursed.

    The fact so many Covid19 deaths have occurred within the private elderly care sector, one in twenty of the forty thousand plus total, has exposed the insufficiency of current care provision and the urgency of the crisis confronting it. Care homes are where elderly citizens should go to receive quality care, compassion, and attention, not to die prematurely.

    The whole elderly care home sector must be returned to the public sector through a Social Care Service working cooperatively and in a joined-up fashion with the public NHS. A Quality Care Assurance must be introduced alongside minimum employment guarantees which ensure proper living wages, relevant training, job security and motivation and trade union representation for all health and social care staff. The days of poverty pay and contracting out of essential services to avoid paying living wages should be banished from the NHS. If Tory appointed peers can support renationalisation of elderly care, surely Labour in opposition must pick up the cause and pursue it with vigour.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    nationalization, healthcare, UK, National Health Service (NHS)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse