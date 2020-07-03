Register
16:26 GMT03 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Time For a Russian Emperor? The Sputnik Intelligent Punter's Guide to The 2020 Epsom Derby

    Adam Davy
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/87/1079788704_0:340:3036:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_6c8785ff71b10914ec31b39b07fd6136.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202007031079788742-time-for-a-russian-emperor-the-sputnik-intelligent-punters-guide-to-the-2020-epsom-derby/

    It’s the most famous Flat race in the world, but this year, Saturday’s Epsom Derby, due off at 4.55 pm, will be arguably the most unusual in its 240-year history, as it will be run 'behind closed doors.' The question is: who will win?

    A Derby run in July (after Royal Ascot) and with no spectators. Sounds utterly far-fetched doesn’t it, but isn’t everything that has happened so far in 2020 stranger than fiction?

    Although we can’t go to Epsom to watch the race- even the famous Downs have been cordoned off-, we can still follow the proceedings on tv and the watch will obviously be more enjoyable if we pick the winner, or at least a placed runner. Last year we flagged up the chances of the 13-2 winner Anthony Van Dyck. Can we do it again?

    What are the most important trends to bear in mind when making our selections?

    First, the draw.  

    It's proved quite significant in the 1m4f Blue Riband event, with no horses drawn 1 or 2 winning this century, and no horse-drawn 1 finishing better than fourth. Last year the horses drew 1 and 2 finished 8th and last respectively.

    At the same time, horses drawn on the wide outside don't have a great record either. The best place to be is in stalls 7-10, with stall ten providing no fewer than ten winners since 1986- and stall seven providing two winners and three places since 2011.

    Since 2009 there has only been one year (2014) when at least one horse stalled 7-10 didn't make the first three and in two of the last five years, two horses stalled 7-10 placed. So if you back all four horses drawn 7-10 each-way the stats suggest you'll be unlucky not to get at least one placed.

    Last year the system would have got you the 13-2 winner, Anthony Van Dyck in stall 7, while the horse in stall 8, Broome, only missed out on third-place by a head.

    Second, breeding. Six of the last ten winners were sired by a previous Derby winner, with three winners since 2013, including last year’s winner, Anthony Van Dyck, sired by Galileo.

    Third, trainer record. Aidan O'Brien is the trainer with the best record in the race, having won it seven times (and five times since 2012), but he has had an awful lot of runners (six again this year) and it's not always his most obvious entry which obliges, as we saw from Wings of Eagles' success in 2017 and Anthony Van Dyck‘s in 2019.

    So here’s a horse-by-horse guide to the runners

    • Strong chance
    • Each-way contender
    • Outsider
    • No hoper
       
    1. AMHRAN NA BHFIANN ** Draw: 5.  Odds 66-1.
      The least fancied of Aidan O’Brien’s sextet, by Galileo, but would have to step up markedly from what he has achieved in two runs so far.
    2. EMISSARY ** Draw 4. Odds 25-1.
      Jockey Jim Crowley was in great form at Royal Ascot, should stay, but there’s been no winner from a stall lower than 5 since 2009 and others make more appeal, certainly from a win perspective.
    3. ENGLISH KING *** Draw 1 Odds: 7-2.
      Has been the favourite for this since his impressive win in the Lingfield Derby trial. He‘s by a Derby winner (Camelot), Frankie Dettori is on board and clearly ‘The King’ has a big chance on the form book but he’s not favoured by the draw: there’s been no winner from stall one this century and none of the 40 runners drawn one over course and distance in the last ten years have won.
    4. GOLD MAZE * Draw 16. Odds 125-1.
      By a Derby winner (Golden Horn) so ticks that box, but will have to step up on form and has the widest draw, (no horse has ever won from stall 16), so all things considered looks up against it.  
    5. HIGHLAND CHIEF *** Draw 13. Odds 14-1.
      Co-trainer Paul Cole won the race in 1991 with Generous;  worth his place in this field following impressive win in lower grade at Royal Ascot, but there’s been no winner from stall 13 since 1988 and is more likely to place than win.
    6. KAMEKO *** Draw 11. Odds 9-2.
      Strongly fancied following his 2000 Guineas success, that’s arguably the best form on offer, but no horse has ever won this from stall 11,  and that together with stamina doubts tempers one’s enthusiasm.
    7. KHALIFA SAT  ***  Draw 14. Odds 33-1.
      Wings of Eagles won from stall 14 in 2017, so can’t be ruled out on that, should stay, but needs to improve on what’s he’s shown so far and others make more appeal from a win perspective.
    8. MAX VEGA *** Draw 7. Odds 33-1.
      Won a 1m2f Group 3 at Newmarket quite impressively as a two-year-old, while return run earlier this month wasn’t too impressive, should improve and has a plum draw so can’t rule out at least from an each-way perspective.
    9. MOGUL *** Drawn 2. Odds 7-2.
      Ryan Moore’s choice from the six Ballydoyle runners, that would appear to be a positive, but he has chosen ‘wrong’ the last three years, and it could be the same case again as no horse has ever won from stall 2.
    10. MOHICAN HEIGHTS ***. Draw 15. Odds 18-1.
      Being drawn second from the outside isn’t ideal; but apart from that you can make a cogent case out for him: he’s by a Derby winner (Australia) and the trip should be absolutely no problem.  
    11. MYTHICAL *** Draw 10. Odds 66-1.
      Would need to step up markedly on form, but is by a Derby winner (Camelot) and does have a plum draw (stall ten has produced ten winners in all and two in the last seven years), so a bold showing wouldn’t be a total surprise.
    12. PYLEDRIVER **. Draw 3. Odds 16-1.
      Surprise winner of at Group 2 at Royal Ascot where he had a fitness advantage over his rivals, trip should be fine, but low draw isn’t in his favour.
    13. RUSSIAN EMPEROR **** Draw 6. Odds 13-2.
      The second best in the betting of  Aidan O’Brien’s septet, but don’t let that put you off, this one ticks quite a few boxes as he’s by a Derby winner, (Galileo). reasonably drawn, and has last year’s winning rider Seumas Heffernan on board. A lot to like.
    14. SERPENTINE **  Draw 12. Odds 20-1.
      Steps up to Group company after running away with a Curragh maiden, obviously needs to improve again but is by a Derby winner, is trained by Aidan O’Brien and doesn’t have a bad draw, so can’t be entirely dismissed.
    15. VATICAN CITY ***. Draw 8. Odds 10-1.
      By Galileo, trained by Aidan O’Brien and in the favoured 7-10 draw range, so plenty of positives, the negative is that there are stamina doubts as he hasn‘t raced beyond a mile‘; that said he was running on well at the finish of the Irish 2000 Guineas.
    16. WORTHILY ***. Draw 9. Odds 33-1.
      Pitched in at the deep end after landing a Newbury maiden in June, but trainer John Gosden has won the race twice before,  and a good draw puts him on the list of each way possible.

    Conclusion: Several in with chances in what looks a very open  renewal, and the interesting thing is that the three market leaders, English King, Mogul and Kameko are poorly drawn in 1, 2 and 11.

    One that fits the trends probably best of all is Russian Emperor, and because of that he is the main selection. Seeing that five of the last seven winners have been drawn 7-10, careful consideration should be given to horses drawn in those berths, particularly Max Vega in 7, while Mohican Heights could easily outperform his odds.
     
    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar
    Support his Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Epsom Derby, sport, derby, Sputnik
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse