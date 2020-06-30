Register
22:38 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view shows Israeli settlement buildings around Givat Zeev and Ramat Givat Zeev in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, near Jerusalem June 30, 2020

    Israel Annexation Plan Puts International Law to The Test – Is It Still Relevant?

    © REUTERS / AMMAR AWAD
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    930
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/12/1079761226_0:144:3068:1869_1200x675_80_0_0_f926dc15d40ab5eb74e5b671ad78bb78.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202006301079761256-israel-annexation-plan-puts-international-law-to-the-test--is-it-still-relevant/

    If Israel’s planned annexation of a further thirty percent of Palestinian territory goes ahead on July 1st or anytime thereafter then international law and a rules-based world is toast.

    International law is under the microscope this week and the examination will determine whether a rules based world order is a reality or a figment of the imagination spouted for effect by various world leaders and players but amounting to no more than a fairy-tale. Do international laws actually apply in the world or are they as useful as a chocolate teapot?

    Make no mistake about it, the Israeli plan which was announced in January to extend its presence in Palestine and unilaterally annexe another thirty percent of Palestinian land, including some of the most arable and productive areas necessary for Palestinian food production, is illegal. No ifs or buts or maybes. In the eyes of international law and the world such action by Israel is against the law. Arguments over the morality or justice of nation state actions across the globe will always be contentious and generate biased debate but the planned annexation actions of Israel do not enter that category. There is no debate. Under international law they are illegal.

    The Illegality of Israel’s Annexation Plan is Not A Matter of Debate

    I covered the details of this illegal land grab plan in an earlier column, but the tide of opposition and condemnation has only grown since then. The plan has been unanimously opposed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation representing 57 nations. Unanimously rejected by the Arab League of nations representing 22 countries. And the United Nations most senior international law chief, the body representing 193 independent states, only yesterday confirmed the illegality of the plan in the clearest terms possible. Michelle Bachelet the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights said:

    “Annexation is illegal. Period. Any annexation. Whether it is 30 percent of the West Bank, or 5 percent. I urge Israel to listen to its own former senior officials and generals, as well as to the multitude of voices around the world, warning it not to proceed along this dangerous path.”
    The precise consequences of annexation cannot be predicted. But they are likely to be disastrous for the Palestinians, for Israel itself, and for the wider region. The Secretary-General of the United Nations has called on the Israeli Government to abandon its annexation plans, and I back that call one hundred percent.”
    As many others have noted, any attempt to annex any part of the occupied Palestinian territory will not only seriously damage efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region, it is likely to entrench, perpetuate and further heighten serious human rights violations that have characterized the conflict for decades” 

    Only United States Backs Israel’s Illegal Intentions

    The one nation which stands behind Israel in support of this grotesquely illegal plan with its horrendous human rights violations implications is the United States. Donald Trump has obscenely called the move a ‘Peace Plan’ while his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has incredulously said the illegal annexation plan is ‘up to Israel to decide’. This political chicanery is outrageously irresponsible and riven with extremely dangerous consequences. In the face of world-wide opposition and condemnation of an action declared illegal under international law and a violation of human rights the United States of America’s official response is ‘its up to Israel to decide’.

    If ever any lingering doubts about the suitability of the US to act as a self-appointed world policeman and arbiter of international remained, they must surely be extinguished completely by their role in relation to Israel and Palestine. According to the highest authority on international law Israel’s existing settlements within Palestinian territory are already illegal, ‘Settlements – already a clear violation of international law’, but now the US is prepared to endorse an even greater illegal land grab in the face world opposition across regions, continents and political divisions. It is a shameful and disgraceful political stance to adopt.

    This is a Watershed Moment for Relevance of International Law

    The United Nations Secretary General has described the Israeli annexation plan as ‘a watershed moment’ in the history of the Middle East and international rule of law:

    “If implemented, annexation would constitute a most serious violation of international law, grievously harm the prospect of a two-State solution and undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations. I call on the Israeli Government to abandon its annexation plans”.

    The unilateral, illegal, and wholly unjustified Israeli annexation of Palestine plan must not just be delayed but ditched completely. The world must not stand idly by and witness the effective destruction of an independent nation state as Palestine simply cannot viably exist if the thirty percent land grab goes ahead.

    Israel must not be permitted by the world to further destroy Palestine and end the prospect of the two-state solution endorsed by the world community.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Netanyahu’s West Bank Plan: Four Scenarios Israel Could Follow to Extend Its Sovereignty
    Israel's Sovereignty Bill: How Much Will it Cost And Who Will Pay the Price?
    Palestinians Reportedly Ready to Resume Talks With Israel, Negotiate 'Minor' Territorial Concessions
    Tags:
    West Bank, Mideast peace plan, peace plan, Palestinians, Israel, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Power of Nature: World's Landmarks Illuminated by Lightning
    White House Scramble
    White House Scramble
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse