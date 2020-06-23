Register
13:04 GMT23 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

    China Right on Nukes

    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/32/1079513261_0:403:2888:2027_1200x675_80_0_0_46a185b6705183fb802d4e2f72576a40.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202006231079697291-china-right-on-nukes/

    Most people would like to see a world freed from the shadow of nuclear destruction. It might seem odd therefore to agree with China’s insistence on not joining in arms control talks with the United States.

    This week saw the US and Russia resuming long-overdue discussions on arms control. The Trump administration has repeatedly called on Beijing to join the talks to hammer out a trilateral deal for disarmament. American envoy Marshall Billingslea castigated China for “no show” during the two-day summit in Vienna.

    China is right, however, when it refuses American entreaties to limit its nuclear arsenal. At this stage.

    That’s because the obligation is very much on the US and Russia to vastly scale back their arsenals first. Both these powers account for over 90 per cent of the world’s total number of nuclear weapons, possessing approximately 6,000 warheads each.

    China has an estimated total of 320 nuclear weapons, according to the Federation of American Scientists. That is roughly 20 times less the stockpiles of both the US and Russia.

    As Chinese officials have pointed out, it is up to the US and Russia to dismantle their huge arsenals to levels comparable to China’s before the latter can participate in further disarmament. Moscow has said it respects the Chinese position.

    Under the 1970 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), signatory nations are mandated to seek comprehensive nuclear disarmament. While the total number of warheads possessed by the US and Russia have significantly decreased from the height of the Cold War years, both powers have still a long way to go towards ridding their stockpiles.

    The Trump administration says it wants to include China in talks with Russia to form a new trilateral arms control treaty. It claims that bilateral accords with Moscow are out of date with today’s global configuration.

    The Trump White House walked away from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia last year. The only one remaining between Washington and Moscow is the New START accord governing long-range strategic missiles. The talks this week in Vienna are an effort to extend the New START which is due to expire in February.

    Washington has strongly hinted that extending New START with Russia is conditional on China being brought into the fold of arms control. If no agreement can be found with Moscow, then there is a real danger of a new arms race being unleashed. In other words, the Trump administration is using the fear of global insecurity as a bargaining chip to entice China into talks.

    This is a reprehensible approach by the Americans. Washington should first honor its bilateral agreements with Moscow. Given their inordinately destructive firepower, the US and Russia have a special duty to oversee disarmament between themselves as a top priority.

    Eventually, all nuclear powers should be disarmed. In addition to the US and Russia that includes China, France, Britain, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea.

    But first let’s see Washington and Moscow lead by example, by massively paring back their nukes.

    Out of the two super powers, Russia seems to understand its global obligations for disarmament. It has repeatedly urged the US side to resume earnest negotiations on arms control. Washington appears to have adopted a policy of procrastination to sow doubts about its intentions with regard to the New START treaty.

    Having quit the nuclear accord with Iran, and the INF treaty with Russia, plus the Open Skies Treaty last month, Washington appears to be deliberately aggravating tensions and conditions of nuclear blackmail. The purpose seems to be to coerce both Russia and China into a new trilateral arrangement that benefits Washington’s geopolitical agenda of rivalry with Moscow and Beijing.

    Given the record of backsliding by the Trump administration on international agreements, its entreaties to China regarding arms control should be viewed with deep skepticism.

    Moreover, given the recent toxic campaign of vilification against China by the Trump White House, who could possibly believe a word said by Washington purporting to seek an agreement with Beijing?

    Chinese commentators are correct to dismiss Washington’s arms control propositions as a “trap”.

    US envoy on nuclear talks Marshall Billingslea tried to shame China for “not showing up” in Vienna this week for talks. The real shame is on the US for the nuclear shadow it continues to cast over the rest of the world. If Uncle Sam gets serious about disarmament then he might have some credibility. Until then, it’s all just smoke and mirrors to conceal Washington’s ambitions for hegemony.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    arms control, nuclear, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse