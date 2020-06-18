Register
12:22 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori

    The Sputnik Intelligent Punter's Guide to Royal Ascot 2020, Part Two

    © Photo : N. Clark
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107965/24/1079652426_0:7:2730:1543_1200x675_80_0_0_d0e8145d7b062b33e72d774451e46f1c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202006181079652513-the-sputnik-intelligent-punters-guide-to-royal-ascot-2020-part-two/

    It's been the most unusual Royal Ascot in the event’s 250-plus year history, but despite the strange circumstances of racing behind closed doors, we’ve still managed to get some winners, and some nice priced each-way returns in the first two days.

    Let’s take a look now at the action from Thursday to Saturday, bearing in mind those three key factors we outlined in Part One of our guide.

    The big race of the day is the Gold Cup (3.35).

    Last year there was a tremendous roar from the crowd as Frankie Dettori and Stradivarius came through to land the race for the second year running, but alas there won’t be  much cheering inside the almost empty course if the combo strike again, which they should do.

    Provided the ground doesn’t soften too much, its hard to oppose the odds-on favourite. As to who will play ‘second fiddle’ for each-way purposes, 14-1 shot Nayef Road makes most appeal at the prices. In-form trainer Mark Johnston saddled the close second behind Stradivarius twelve months ago (Dee Ex Bee) and his runner this time was a close-up, staying-on third at 16-1 in the Group 2 Queen’s Vase at the meeting in 2019.

    Given his record in the race (four wins since 2012), you have to put the John Gosden pair Dubai Warrior and Crossed Baton (the choice of Frankie Dettori) on your  each-way shortlist for the Wolferton (1.50), despite their penalties.  

    The  Britannia (4.10) is very tricky with 24 runners. The Ralph Beckett/Harry Bentley combo landed this twelve months ago with a high drawn 28-1 shot, so it might be sensible to support their runner Great Ambassador, who’s drawn 20 and available at 20-1. Hughie Morrison won the race in 2011 and his 2000 Guineas 7th Starcat has to be short-listed dropped to handicapping class.  

    John Gosden’s African Dream is 16lbs well in in the Sandringham (4.40), so looks hard to oppose. Huboor, the mount of in-form Jim Crowley could be the best each-way option.

    Friday

    The two to focus on in the Norfolk (2.25) are probably Eye of Heaven, who won nicely at Newmarket last time in a race whose form has worked out well, and American raider Golden Pal, whose trainer Wesley Ward has described as ‘maybe our best chance’.

    The percentage call in the Hardwicke (3.00) could be an each-way bet on Morando. Andrew Balding’s charge wasn’t beaten far in fourth on good ground in this last year, and the softer going this time round will suit the grey gelding more.

    The Roger Varian-trained Pierre Lapin looks a worthy favourite in the Commonwealth Cup (3.35), while Derby Trial second Berkshire Rocco makes plenty of appeal in the Queen’s Vase (4.10). Mark Johnston has a very good record in the Duke of Edinburgh (4.40) so his runner West End Charmer has to be respected.

    Saturday

    Aidan O’Brien has won the Coventry nine times so his sole representative this year, Admiral Nelson (1.50) has to be at, or near the top, of anyone’s tipping column. American raider Sharing has to be respected in the Coronation Stakes (1.50), with Cloak of Spirits also of interest, while Threat can live up to his name in the St James’s Palace Stakes (3.00). Team Hannon won this race in 2010 and 2017 and missed the 2000 Guineas to wait for this.  

    22 go to post in the Wokingham (4.10) and the suggestion is an each-way play on 16-1 shot Silent Echo. Peter Hedger’s charge was fifth in this in 2018 off a mark of 101 following a win earlier in June, this time he’s able to race off 99 and won at Newmarket on 5th June.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 & @MightyMagyar

    Support his Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse