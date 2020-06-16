Register
15:58 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesters walk past a car on the Waterloo Bridge during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020

    Boris Follow Patrick!

    © REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107963/21/1079632176_0:281:3072:2009_1200x675_80_0_0_a8c2cef8adbc2ae0ddfc7c3fb851101f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202006161079632133-boris-follow-patrick/

    I predicted a riot last weekend but I didn’t predict the emergence of a new UK hero.

    The picture of Patrick Hutchinson carrying a bloodied and battered white man on his shoulder and rescuing him from an angry crowd should be a turning point for our ‘Dis-United’ Kingdom.

    Extremists on the Far right and Far left have been determined to divide us on race grounds ever since the brutal racist murder of George Floyd. They have infiltrated both sides but in this one defining moment we should all realise - we are stronger together in unity rather than being divided by fanatics or racists.

    We all need to hold this image of Patrick in our mind as we move forward and rebuild the UK after the last few weeks of turmoil and the months of Lockdown.

    Drag This Nation off the Floor

    Boris needs to show the same bravery and humanity as Patrick did and jump in with both feet and drag this Nation off the floor.

    Boris won the election basically on a manifesto of optimism and a bright Brexit future and he now needs to employ that same ability to unite the UK and drive us out of the lockdown.

    Tough and uncomfortable decisions need to be made now and there is no more time for dither and delay. We had too much of that going into the lockdown, most people now accept it was all too little and much too late.

    His dithering over the demonstrations over the last two weeks has not helped either. We either have a lockdown for all or not at all. Both weeks’ protests should have not been allowed and now he needs to state there will be NO more.

    If he can ban large crowds at football and other sporting events, where arguably the sporting authorities could put in place the requisite social distancing polices, why is he allowing mass protests to happen, that quite evidently can’t put COVID safety first?

    By the same logic, if people can travel on the Tube and public transport with a mask why can’t cinemas and theatres re-open with the same safety measures in place? Answer, they could and they should.

    Shakespearian Question

    Boris also needs to get on top of his almost Shakespearian dilemma of ‘Two metres or not two metres that is the question’. With apologies to the Bard but this is one of the most pressing and muddled questions of our post lockdown future.

    WHO recommend at least one metre and many other countries have gone for this distance too. However, we are stuck with 2 metres which is wrecking any hope of the hospitality sector ever recovering.

    But as evidenced by the almost riot to get into NIKE Town in London yesterday the UK populations speaking with their sneaker clad feet and just ignoring social distancing rules when there is a deal on the table.

    I predict it will be the same when pubs re-open too. The Government have already admitted they won’t be able to police the social distancing rule in our boozers so again the public will actually make up the effective rules if Boris doesn’t show clear leadership and give logical non-contradictory advice.

    Meanwhile some Tory MP’s are claiming that 3.5 million jobs are at risk if it is not relaxed immediately. I can see no reason at all why pub gardens have not been re-opened already.

    Education Football

    If Boris really believes that we are all in this together he is correct to perform a u-turn and now back Manchester United player, Marcus Rashford in his campaign to extend free school dinners through the summer.

    I was a free school dinners kid after my mum died and it was a life saver then and it is today.

    Post lockdown working class kids need this and the cost is minuscule compared to the other fiscal rescue packages already given out by Rishi Sunak during the pandemic.

    This move sends a clear message that the government are aware and concerned about the needs of the poorer communities in the UK.

    However, Boris needs to stamp on all this nonsense about when schools are going back. He should just front this up and say all schools will reopen in September as per usual and that there is ample time for the lefty teachers Unions to get their act together. Our kids’ futures and education should not be used as a political football by either side.

    Boris needs to send the same tough message to our Universities and tell them they will be reopening next term and will be giving students the full education, that they’re now forced to pay for.

    How the hell has Cambridge University been allowed to turn itself into a virtual ‘Open University’ is beyond me.

    They want all students to do distance learning for the next academic year! University is about more, much more, than just how the lectures are delivered. Again, Boris should tell the Boffins about face masks and hygiene and instruct them to get back to real work and real education.

    Road Map Back to Work

    Of course, we should shield those most vulnerable and look out for our fellow men and women just as Patrick did this weekend but if the rest of us are fit enough to fight for a pair of trainers in a shop then surely, we are ready to get back to work?

    What we need from Boris and his Boffins is clarity and a clear road map out of this terrible time. He promised us this weeks ago but at the moment we still seem to be stuck in a policy confusion cul-de-sac.

    Now before you shout, but you were in favour of a lockdown Jon, let me address that point. Yes, indeed I was. But I wanted a sharper, quicker, harsher lockdown weeks before Boris pulled his libertarian finger out.

    I wanted our Island Nation closed to all. I wanted airports testing all arrivals and I wanted mass testing of our population.

    © REUTERS / Eddie Keogh
    UK Care Homes 'Were Left Brutally Exposed' To COVID-19 By The State, Social Care Provider Says
    We got none of this but now that we seem to have flattened the curve and protected the NHS I am afraid that I and you have to take the gamble, and say with adequate measures in place we have all got to get out there and start to live again.

    I won’t be rushing to Primark or a fast food joint but I do want the ability to try and get back to normal and not the dystopian new normal that politicians still seem to want to impose on us.

    I, and I figure millions of others, have now decided what our personal circle of risk is and will continue to wash our hands, take precautions and look after our fellow man.

    I used to love it when Boris gave a classical quote but at this time Boris, we need less Aristotle and much, much more Patrick Hutchinson Style direct action.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    lockdown, riot, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse