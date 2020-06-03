Register
12:57 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A journalist behind an old fashioned typewriter

    Fact-check: Russian Media Are Not Free

    © CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/72/1079507272_0:288:2931:1937_1200x675_80_0_0_bcc8a957a8c41a0be7fe7e62e8eaba93.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202006031079507518-fact-check-russian-media-are-not-free/

    For some reason in the West most people believe their news media are superior to the Russian press. Many even take it for a fact Putin is killing journalists.

    In 2020 Russia ranks 149 on the World Press Freedom Index, annually published by Reporters Without Borders. This is far below any other western country, and even lower than some Arab countries like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait.

    Many in the West will take this for a fact, because for decades their media have been hammering into their heads the Kremlin kills journalists.

    Contrary to the widespread belief that Putin's rise to power in 1999 somehow triggered a gulf of assassinations of journalists, these assassinations have sharply dropped since 2000. The numbers given by New York based Committee To Protect Journalists clearly indicate that under Putin's predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, things were much worse. Was there as much moral outrage in the West about the killing of reporters in the Yeltsin years as there was under Putin? Has Yeltsin ever been accused of killing journalists? I think not.

    Even Russia's most outspoken opposition paper Novaya Gazeta, which has lost six of its reporters to contract-style assassinations, doesn't think Putin or the Kremlin have anything do with the killing of journalists. The only thing they accuse their government of is for not taking adequate measures to secure their safety.

    Putin Depicted as a Dog

    I'm from a country, The Netherlands, that's ranked 5 on the World Press Freedom Index. In the last seven years it was even ranked 2, 3, and 4. And I must say: I feel free to write anything I want without getting in trouble with the authorities. But I'm sure this does not mean I'm better off than a Russian journalist.

    Apparently in Russia it's possible for media to depict president Vladimir Putin as a dog, like The Moscow Times did. In The Netherlands it would be impossible to depict king Willem-Alexander this way. It would be considered lese majesty. Twenty people have been prosecuted since 2000 for having offended the king. They can receive a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine of 20,500 euro.

    Also, for the media in Russia it's possible to accuse the Russian military of being responsible for the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, as Novaya Gazeta has been doing continuously. In the Dutch mainstream press the first article or item that questions the official narrative about the crash is still to see the light of day. The Dutch press has done nothing but promote it. They even went to great length to help the authorities to substantiate their claim the rebels and Russia are to blame. And so the watchdog was barking up the wrong tree. Instead of doing what journalists should do, challenging the authorities by trying to shoot holes into there narrative, they sided with them. 

    The above-mentioned examples are only two of many that could be given to show the Russia press is much freer than western audiences believe they are, and in some respects even freer. In Russia it is possible to connect Putin to money laundering schemes; to call Russians "red fascists"; to call the Russian minority in Eastern Ukraine "genetic waste"; to applaud the death of Russian soldiers in Syria and to justify the violence of the Ukrainian military in Donbass. And so on, and so forth.

    Those who expressed these opinions did so without grave consequences. As far as I know the journalists, pundits and media from the above examples are still alive and kicking. They haven’t been closed down, killed or banned from national TV.

    Russian Media More Diverse

    I interviewed Jeroen Ketting, a Dutch entrepreneur living in Moscow. He is a regular guest on Russian TV shows and sometimes makes appearances on Dutch TV or radio as well.

    "The Dutch media are freer than the Russian media", he says. "But on the other hand, dissenters in the Dutch press are not tolerated. They are given very little space to express themselves. There is much more discussion on Russian television. In talk shows you hear more opposing opinions and things get much more rough. In contrast Dutch talk shows are very mealy-mouthed, with people buttering each other up".

    Foreigners like Ketting are often invited to Russian talk shows to clarify issues related to Russia and their country of origin. I know at least three Dutchmen who are regulars on these shows. But never do I see Russians living in the Netherlands defending the domestic and foreign policies of the Russian government.

    The American ambassador is on Dutch TV all the time. I remember having seen the Russian ambassador only once.

    And so, even if it is presumed the Russian press is more restricted than the Dutch press, this clearly does not lead to one being inferior to the other. Quite to the contrary. Whereas in Russia many journalists are going to the max in exercising the freedom they have, in The Netherlands journalists somehow seem to be doing quite the opposite. This results in the Russian media being much more diverse and bringing more "news that somebody does not want printed".

    The Last Opposition Paper

    Being free to express one self is one thing, but to get things published in the main stream media is quite another. For example, none of the columns I have written thus far for Sputnik News could have made it to the Dutch papers and weeklies, including this one, simply because the topics discussed and opinions expressed are taboo.  

    Journalists who go against the mainstream are boycotted, denied subsidies and refused a press card. It certainly is the case in The Netherlands and I wouldn't be surprised if the same goes for almost every country in the world. 

    Sputnik Estonia
    © Sputnik /
    Russia Slams Press Freedom Watchdog for Giving Estonia High Marks Despite Sputnik Row
    The above-mentioned Novaya Gazeta is often labelled "Russia's last opposition paper". How many opposition dailies are there in the West? In The Netherlands there is none.

    A remark recently made by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte illustrates the condition in which the Dutch media finds itself today. Rutte complimented the papers and broadcast media for their 'objective' coverage of the Corona crisis. Imagine Putin complimenting the Russian press. In the West such remark would have stirred up a storm. It would be presented as the ultimate proof the Russian press is fully controlled by the Kremlin.

    If the media in The Netherlands are freer than the Russian media, than maybe it's because the Dutch journalists are more docile than their Russian colleagues? If media do not fully take advantage of the freedom they have, then governments are less inclined to put all kinds of restrictive measures in place. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Russian journalists, media, journalists
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse