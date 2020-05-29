Register
29 May 2020
    A general view of the BBC headquarters in London, Sunday, Nov, 11, 2012

    Sack Emily, Axe the Tax!

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    by
    Of course, Emily Maitlis should be sacked. But the axe shouldn’t stop with her. The whole Newsnight programme should feel the blade and this lefty, anti-UK production should be scrapped.

    But hey, let’s not stop there, let’s scrap the licence fee and see if this biased bilge of fake news and presenters’ opinions can survive in the white heat of a real market.

    I’m not going to bother to run through her disgraceful monologue and bias, suffice to say it's not the first time she has indulged and been indulged by her bosses to rant like this.

    She has a clear visceral hatred of Trump and indeed any right of a centre politician or columnist, she even got a spanking off Auntie from the despicable way she treated Rod Liddle on NewsFright a few years ago.

    When I want an opinion, I look in newspapers or increasingly on the internet for the likes of George Galloway, Rod Liddle, Douglas Murray, Raheem Kassam, Peter Hitchens and Julie Hartley-Brewer.

    Sometimes I agree with them, yes even George, other times I vehemently disagree with them, yes even George!

    They provoke me, amuse me but most importantly get me thinking and arguing. They are columnists and opinionated voices and long may they continue to have a platform to air their views.

    However, Ms Maitlis is meant to be a journalist and she works for the supposedly impartial BBC, an organisation that we are forced to pay for whether we watch it or not and are under threat of jail if we watch and don’t pay their poll tax of a licence fee.

    Free Choice, not Nanny State

    When I read a columnist or a newspaper I have made a choice to see or hear their views. It is true to say that newspapers and columnists can be seen as just reinforcing their audiences’ political prejudices but, hey this is the real world and if that’s your poison why can’t you sup at that well?

    People are grown-ups and can choose for themselves what they wish to read or see on the internet so whilst we are swinging the axe why don’t we also axe the whole idea of impartiality on news and scrap the bloated biased media regulator, Ofcom at the same time?

    Both Ofcom and the BBC are relics of another age. People are big enough and sophisticated enough to make their own choices and don’t need the nanny state or increasingly the Common Purpose Cultural Marxists to tell them what they can read, watch or hear.

    We pick our own newspapers, we read our own social media and we pay subscriptions to stream Netflix, Amazon Prime or any other service. We have plenty of laws on defamation, libel and slander if anyone abuses their platform.

    The liberal hand-wringers and bed wetters scream though that this will end up with us having a right-wing Fox News in the UK. Will it? And if it did why would that be so wrong? We would probably also get a UK version of CNN, which I and millions of others see as the Clinton News Network, but hey guys, you pay your money and you make your choice.

    If people want to pay out good cash to watch leftie biased stuff presented by Jon (I’ve never seen so many white people in one place) Snow then let them, say I.

    Impartiality on Social Media?

    In the age of social media where everyone would sell their granny for another like or retweet, how can impartiality exist?

    We are all commentators now, we all have opinions and beliefs and we are all quick, some would say too quick to express them in a few characters including people who work for the Bloated Broadcasting Corporation.

    Leys face it, Emily is not alone in falling foul of the rules - look at the rows over Gary Lineker and more recently, Laura Kuenssberg.

    During the Brexit debate lets be straight the Beeb turned into the Biased Broadcasting Corporation in its coverage and most of its employees became amateur Lord Haw Haws for the EU in a clear case of “Brussels calling, Brussels calling”.

    I laughed like a drain this morning when I read that the BBC have appointed their former head of global news, Richard Sambrook to review impartiality on social media.

    This man is steeped in the BBC, if you broke him in half just like a stick of Blackpool rock he would have the words BBC written right through him, probably in red!

    He’s going to analyse whether the BBC's use of social media applies to its impartiality promise. In other words, should there be a ban on presenters using it or not. 

    He will also look at whether edited clips from BBC shows, including Question Time, are presented in a way that breaches their balance and impartiality polices. 

    So that’s his first hour’s work sorted!

    BBC
    © CC BY 2.0 / Coffee Lover
    BBC Director General Candidate Accused of Involvement in News Corp Phone-Hacking Scandal - Report
    Now, what’s he going to do with the other months that it will no doubt take to produce his report and for the BBC to emerge from the long grass where they have kicked this latest row and for everything just to carry on exactly as it is now?

    Balance might be possible I guess over the day with a mixture of right- and left-wing presenters but the BBC system would never allow this and its simply too little, too late now to save the BBC in its present form.

    Axe the Tax NOW.

    taxes, Brexit, BBC, Ofcom, U.K
