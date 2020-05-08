Register
06:30 GMT08 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A medical staff wearing protective gear administers tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a test facility, in a tent outside the Skane University Hospital in Lund, Sweden.

    Why Sweden and Belarus Defied the Lockdown 'Consensus'

    © REUTERS / TT News Agency
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (3)
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107923/76/1079237617_0:226:3042:1938_1200x675_80_0_0_bcd38db1ca409bcea41a8f20efb0ff57.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202005081079237565-why-sweden-and-belarus-defied-the-lockdown-consensus/

    When it comes to dealing with Covid-19, Sweden and Belarus stand out as the European outliers. Why did they decide not to impose the sort of lockdowns that other countries in the continent did-and was it the right call?

    Even before Covid-19 got its walking boots and rucksack on, if you had been asked to make a list of the five most independently-minded countries in Europe, the ones least likely to follow "groupthink", it's probable that Sweden and Belarus would have been high on your list.

    Sweden has a long history of doing its own thing. In the 20th century, it stayed out of two World Wars. After WW2, it stayed out of NATO and took a very long time to join the EU, which it did with the greatest reluctance.

    Even then, it didn't adopt the Euro. In the 1970s and 80s, there was probably no western European leader who criticised US foreign policy as strongly as Sweden's Olof Palme. The great socialist may in fact have paid the ultimate price for his failure to toe the line: he was gunned down in a Stockholm street after leaving the cinema with his wife in 1986 and the crime remains unsolved to this day.

    A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Royal Swedish Opera, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Stockholm, Sweden, April 27, 2020
    © REUTERS / TT NEWS AGENCY
    A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Royal Swedish Opera, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Stockholm, Sweden, April 27, 2020

    Since Palme Sweden has got closer to what might be called a more "Atlanticist" position. But its old traditions were revived when Covid-19 came calling. While the UK government seems to have gone into full-scale Lance-Corporal Jones panic mode after the publication of a paper by Neil Ferguson and his team at Imperial College, which predicted a worst-case scenario of over half a million deaths, the Swedes remained as cool as Bjorn Borg facing match point in a Grand Slam final.

    "We have had a fair amount of people looking at it and they are sceptical", said Sweden's state epidemiologist Anders Tengell of the Imperial modelling. "They think Imperial chose a number of variables that gave a prognosis that was quite pessimistic, and that you could just as easily have chosen other variables that gave you another outcome. It's not a peer-reviewed paper. It might be right, but it might also be terribly wrong. Sweden, we are a bit surprised that it’s had such an impact".

    That was a very brave call to make on 27th March, but it does seem that Sweden was right to be sceptical about the Imperial paper. And that was before Ferguson himself resigned as a government adviser for breaching the "lockdown" rules he had been advocating.

    Calculations on the basis of the Imperial Modelling would have meant Sweden having around 40,000 Covid19 deaths by 1st May. In fact, there were under 3,000.

    It's not just political traditions which can help explain why Sweden didn't follow other European countries. The Swedes are stoical people and have to be considering the extreme weather conditions and the lack of light in winter. Whatever the weather - however dark it is, life in Sweden has to go on. My wife and I experienced this at first hand earlier this year when travelling in the north of the country.

    After a long train journey which had begun about twelve hours earlier at Åre, we boarded a coach at Gällivare to take us to our final destination, Kiruna, in the far north of Lapland. The snow had been falling heavily all day, and the conditions on the route were absolutely treacherous yet there was no question of the coach being cancelled. The driver got on with his job without a fuss and didn’t drive that slowly either as he defied the elements.

    We got to Kiruna on time. Somehow I don't think that would have happened in the UK, where even a  light snowfall can bring the country to a standstill.

    It was the "life must go on even if it's minus 25 outside and hasn't stopped snowing for three days" attitude which underpinned Sweden's reaction to the virus.

    Nissan staff volunteers produce aprons for the NHS with illustrations by local children attached, inside the SASMI building of the Nissan plant in Sunderland, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Sunderland, Britain.
    © REUTERS / Lee Smith
    Nissan staff volunteers produce aprons for the NHS with illustrations by local children attached, inside the SASMI building of the Nissan plant in Sunderland, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Sunderland, Britain.

    Belarus, like Sweden, is a country that seems to enjoy being different. While "Red Stars" were falling across eastern Europe in the 1990s, Belarus was keeping the old Soviet flame alive.

    To this day it still has state-owned factories, subsidised workers' canteens and sanitoriums, and is about the only place where you can still find a statue of Felix Dzerzhinsky, aka "Iron Felix", founder of the Cheka, standing proudly. I visited Belarus in 2010 and got dog-piled by the Faux-Left/NeoCon Media Gatekeepers for writing a balanced account about what I experienced there for the New Statesman.

    Belarus is routinely dubbed "The Last Dictatorship in Europe", but here's the irony: it's undoubtedly a freer country in the spring of 2020 than most in Europe. And the Belarus leader, Alexander Lukashenko, who's been attacked for years for running a "police state", is now being told off by the globalists for NOT locking people up! Lukashenko said that citizens would raise him up on pitchforks if he introduced a lockdown. 

    The truth is that western leaders have proved more dictatorial than "Batka" in the "Age of Corona".

    Only time will tell if Sweden and Belarus did the right thing by not putting strict, ‘Stay at Home’ measures in place. But what is clear is that both countries have up to now, avoided the nightmare scenarios that advocates for draconian lockdowns would have predicted. Sweden with 288.81 deaths per million compares unfavourably with Denmark (87.28) and Norway (40.64%), both of whom imposed tougher restrictions.

    But Sweden does compare favourably with the likes of Belgium (730.8), Spain (553.4), Italy  (491.2), the UK (452.35), and France (384.92), all of whom had some form of lockdown- and in some cases a very strict one.

    One also has to consider the fear that countries coming out of lockdowns will see a further spike in cases due to people not having achieved immunity from the virus.

    © AFP 2020 / Sergei Gapon
    Белорусские военнослужащие в защитном снаряжении переходят дорогу после дезинфекции больницы под Минском

    That's a point that's been made not just by leading Swedish epidemiologists but also by Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus, at time of writing, has seen just 112 deaths with Covid-19, translating to a per million rate of  11.81, putting it way down the list.

    Politically, you'd put both Sweden's and Belarus's government on the left. That's worth bearing in mind when you hear some leftists/centre-leftists in Britain and America trying to stereotype opponents of strict lockdowns as "Trumpian right-wingers".

    In Sweden, the leading grouping in the ruling coalition is the Social Democratic Party. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven is a former metal-worker. Alexander Lukashenko's mother was a milkmaid. Could it be that leaders from the working-class are more sensitive to the economic cost to working-people of a long lockdown? That’s one more thing to consider when examining why Sweden and Belarus dared to be different.

    Support Neil Clark's Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund 

    Follow Neil Clark @MightyMagyar and @NeilClark66

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (3)
    Tags:
    quarantine, quarantine, quarantine, quarantine, lockdown, Belarus, Sweden, pandemic, pandemic, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse