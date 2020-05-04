Register
16:56 GMT04 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman walks up to the offices of the International Criminal Court (ICC) (File)

    The Hague Invasion Act: Dutch in Denial of US Threat

    © AFP 2020 / ROBIN UTRECHT / ANP
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104761/75/1047617596_0:109:2048:1261_1200x675_80_0_0_3cfd787539c0c8f0d8cf4e4aac99e165.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202005041079193031-the-hague-invasion-act-dutch-in-denial-of-us-threat/

    Although hosting the International Criminal Court in The Hague, attacks from the US are left unanswered by the Dutch government. It's even turning a blind eye to the 'The Hague Invasion Act'.

    The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has started an inquiry into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan committed between 2003 and 2014, including the alleged torture of prisoners at CIA 'black sites' in Poland, Romania and Lithuania. This has aroused the anger of the US authorities. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on March 17 threatened two staff members of ICC. He called them out by name, claimed they were putting Americans at risk, and intimated that the US could act against them, as well as other ICC personnel and their families.

    Last year, the US revoked the ICC prosecutor’s entry visa – an extraordinary measure usually reserved for the worst human rights violators, not those seeking to bring them to justice.

    In September 2018, then US national security adviser John Bolton threatened the ICC with sanctions and to criminally prosecute ICC officials – if the court formally proceeded with opening an investigation into alleged crimes committed by US military and intelligence staff during the war in Afghanistan or pursued any investigation into Israel or other US allies.

    This file photo taken on November 23, 2015 shows the building of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, The Netherlands
    © AFP 2020 / Martijn Beekman
    This file photo taken on November 23, 2015 shows the building of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, The Netherlands

    Several ICC-members among which France and Germany have spoken out firmly against these threats, and so did several human rights organisations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. The Dutch government however never openly jumped to ICC's defence. This is notable since The Netherlands is the host state of the ICC. "Firm statements, but not entirely new," is all minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok had to say, in reaction to questions from a Dutch MP about the American threats. "The US has been an opponent of the Criminal Court from the beginning because it does not want its own citizens to be tried there."

    Even more remarkable: consecutive Dutch governments have been turning a blind eye to the American Service-Members’ Protection Act, nicknamed ‘The Hague Invasion Act’. The US Congress passed this law in 2002. It mandates the American president, among other things, the use of “all means necessary and appropriate to free US or allied personnel detained by or on behalf of the ICC.”

    In 2002 then Dutch minister of Foreign Affairs Jozias van Aartsen declared that he had noted with “great indignation and concern” that the US Senate had agreed to the law. "As the host country of the International Criminal Court, the Netherlands is directly affected as a sovereign state."  

    The Dutch Parliament reacted likewise. "It is bizarre and absurd, to see a bill that allows military intervention in The Netherlands," said VVD's MP Erica Terpstra. "This is unacceptable", CDA MP Maxime Verhagen exclaimed. "One would not expect this from a NATO ally.” LPF MP Jim Janssen van Raaij: “We are not Panama, where they just invaded. Our armed forces must be given clearance to shoot back if the US military intervenes.”

    Only one year later it seemed nothing was left of all "indignation and concern". Two months after the then-Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende had visited the White House, American ambassador Clifford Sobel treated Balkende to a dinner in his ambassador's house in The Hague. There was no mention of The Hague Invasion Act on that occasion, according to a leaked report published by Wikileaks.

    When the minister of Foreign Affairs Ben Bot visited Sobel in 2005, the first described the relationship between the countries as 'excellent'. Bot declared he had even seen an improvement in relations over the past four years. Again: no words were spoken about the act or the ICC.

    Bot was succeeded by Maxime Verhagen, who as an MP had strongly condemned The Hague Invasion Act. And so, when he visited The White House in 2009 in the capacity of Minister of Foreign Affairs, his American colleague Hillary Clinton was well prepared by the American embassy in The Hague for the themes that Verhagen was likely to address: ICC, and also Guantanamo Bay. "Closing Guantanamo will allay a great deal of scepticism from the Dutch about American politics regarding human and civil rights," the embassy wrote to her in a leaked message published by Wikileaks. "Verhagen may also request support from the ICC. The Dutch are proud to be home to international law and they are host to many international legal bodies such as the ICC. If you or the President want to make an important announcement about the ICC, or about US commitment to international law and human rights, there is no better stage than The Hague, The Netherlands. ” 

    a detainee from Afghanistan is carried on a stretcher before being interrogated by military officials at the detention facility Camp X-Ray on Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba
    © AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
    a detainee from Afghanistan is carried on a stretcher before being interrogated by military officials at the detention facility Camp X-Ray on Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba

    However, Verhagen did not bring up Guantanamo or the ICC, let alone The Hague Invasion Act, according to a report of the meeting published by Wikileaks.

    A visit by Prime Minister Balkenende to President Barack Obama followed a few months later. Unfortunately, a report of this meeting is missing from the Wikileaks website. But it is almost certain that The Hague Invasion Act was left unchecked on that occasion. A message sent by the US embassy to Obama in preparation for his interview with the Dutch Prime Minister shows that Balkenende wanted to “limit himself to four important topics during his meeting with the President” None of those was related to the ICC.

    I asked the Dutch Foreign Office which actions - if any - the Dutch government had taken over the past ten years to get rid of The Hague Invasion Act. "The Dutch position is known to the United States", a spokesperson answered me. "The Netherlands consistently draws attention to the importance of the Criminal Court during regular diplomatic dialogues with the US."

    However, judging from the interactions between the Dutch and American governments in the past 18 years The Hague Invasion Act and other deeds of aggression of the US against ICC never seem to have been an obstacle for the Dutch in their relations with the US. These relations are apparently of greater importance to them than the maintenance of international justice and the sovereignty of The Netherlands.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    International Criminal Court (ICC), war crimes, United States, The Hague
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Beauty and Politics: Female Representatives of Presidents and Ministers
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse