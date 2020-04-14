Think Before you Clap on Thursday

I am pleased that Boris seems to have fought off this dreadful virus BUT, to be honest, I no longer really want to hear about how Boris’ recovery is going in the daily stage-managed press conferences.

Boris is not a hero. The heroes are the men and women, many hard-working immigrants, who have worked tirelessly and put their own lives on the line to treat the PM and thousands of others.

I want to hear about how this inept government is going to deal with the thousands of forgotten elderly Brits who are being left to die in care homes the length and breadth of the UK.

Are we really happy that we have created a society where we have ‘mass euthanasia’ happening before our very eyes and we haven’t even got the decency to include these tragic deaths in the daily total of victims of coronavirus? As a nation we should hang our heads in shame.

“I Me Mine” Pandemic

According to a friend the Harry formally known as Prince is finding life challenging in his luxury Malibu home in California.

Well I say “diddums”, Meghan made your bed, now you better lie in it.

Can you believe that the Queen and King of Woke culture are allegedly moaning again and thinking that anyone in the UK gives a single toss about them?

Could someone please introduce them to the concept of self-awareness?

Not content with trying to upstage the Queen’s speech to the nation by launching their new charity the day after Her Majesty spoke, it now looks like they are looking for our sympathy after running away from their public duty after we paid for their wedding, their house and their security.

Harry is probably now finding ‘life a bit difficult at the moment’ because quite rightly Donald Trump is refusing to pay for their ongoing security.

But Harry, if you’re finding it challenging in California, what do you think your Granny is finding it back here in the UK, where she, at the age of 93, is doing her best to boost the morale of the nation whilst her husband, your granddad, is so poorly.

© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the European premiere of "The Lion King" in London, Britain July 14, 2019.

How do you think your brother and his wife are finding it when every time it is a birthday or they’re attending an event you and your wife upstage them or attempt to divert the press attention away from them?

Or, Poor Harry, how difficult do you think normal Brits, the ones who paid to support you for years, are finding it when they can’t even say goodbye to their dying children or grannies.

I know Harry is a ginger but does she have to be such a bloody whinger? The man who went from a hero to a zero should learn, and learn fast, that the British public will only take so much of his and his actress wife’s moans before we snap.

When he came back to the UK from the Canada a couple of weeks ago on a jumbo jet, (was it wind powered or fuelled by electricity?), to launch a sustainable travel conference in Edinburgh, he made it clear that he no longer wanted to be referred to as Prince Harry but just plain old Harry.

Yes, plain old Harry who completed his journey to Edinburgh on a train where he commandeered two whole first class carriages. The words stinking and hypocrite seem to have been invented for his wokeness.

But Harry isn’t the only celeb who is trying to milk the Coronavirus pandemic for all its worth and to be frank the whole stinking woke ‘winkers’ make me sick.

We’ve had Madonna in a bath, why?

Sam Smith crying about the perils of self-isolation in in his massive £12 million-pound house, why?

Bono wrote a song for the Italian people? Why? Haven’t they suffered enough?

But to be fair, U2 have redeemed themselves by donating 10 million Euros to Coronavirus relief in Ireland.

Then we’ve had MPs lambasting footballers about donating chunks of their huge salaries to the NHS but who were all too ready to keep their own recent pay rise and another £10 grand bung of expenses on top.

To be frank I’ve also lost count of the celebs who are trying to relaunch their careers on the back of this pandemic.

Time for a Massive Rethink

Credit where credits due though to Joe Wicks who is doing more than his fair share and with the right intentions. As well as becoming the most popular PE teacher in the UK since Brian Glover in Kes (ask your mum and Dad for the cultural reference) he has also donated all of the advert revenue from his YouTube channel to charity.

Likewise, the singing of Andrea Bocelli in Milan’s cathedral was a great generous gift to the world to uplift our collective spirits.

But please spare us the sub-standard ‘Feed the world’ pop song that is bound to be suggested next. Sit down Geldof, you are not required!

What these woke, superficial so-called stars need to understand is that the world has changed and changed for good because of this pandemic.

We now understand who the real stars are and they are not the ones carrying massive egos and bags of cash to the bank.

The heroes are the men and women who are carrying our bin bags, delivering our food, nursing our sick, caring for the elderly and usually doing all of this without the personal safety equipment they deserve or desperately need.

© REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY Medical staff outside NHS Nightingale hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 2, 2020

Perhaps the so-called stars who are busy pressing and pimping their toned bodies (men and women) on Instagram videos could stop for a minute and consider these people and what they could do to help?

And what about the rest of us?

It is time for a massive rethink of our priorities and not just for the celebs and ex-Royals and the politicians. All of us, as individuals should be taking this enforced stay at home time to contemplate how we can change and how we can transform our society from the me, me consumer culture to a fairer more equal place where every life matters.

Think about that when we clap on Thursday please.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.