Register
01:29 GMT09 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers are seen outside St Thomas' Hospital after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care after his coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms worsened on Monday. London, Britain, April 8, 2020.

    Clap for Boris? – Not A Chance – He Doesn’t Deserve the Thought or Effort

    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107888/84/1078888443_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_df6b9cf3b0231e50349dde778f02b92e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202004091078888488-clap-for-boris--not-a-chance--he-doesnt-deserve-the-thought-or-effort/

    Clap for Boris? Not if my own life depended on it. How dare the pathetic and obedient poodles in the mainstream media whip up a wave of artificial sympathy for a man whose whole political existence reeks of the dire inequalities of income and opportunities that so deeply scar society across the UK.

    This man epitomises the creed of greed, worship of inequality, promotion of selfishness and the morality of rattle snakes which the Tory party oozes from its rotten pores.

    Not since June 28th, 2017 will so many Tories have enthusiastically cheered and applauded as they did last night at 8pm. Then the Tory cheers and whoops of joy were because they had won a close vote in the House of Commons. The vote was to maintain their crusade of wage cuts against public sector workers like firefighters, police officers, teachers and, of course, NHS employees like the nurses, doctors, porters and cleaners who we all now celebrate as heroes. Watch the Tories laugh, cheer and applaud with gusto as the 323 to 309 margin is announced and remember this is the political party that imposed a two year wage freeze on all public sector workers in 2010 and then a 1% cap on rises from 2012.

    Tories Cheered Loudly When They Won the Vote To Keep Nurse’s Pay Down

    These political cretins knew exactly what they were doing. They were deliberately undermining the living standards of millions of essential public service workers and the quality of the services they were able to deliver while cheering and applauding. During the same period, they consistently reduced taxes for millionaires and multi-national corporations to allow them to become even richer but couldn’t give a rat’s arse about the effect their policies had on the emergency and frontline workers.

    After seven years of the pay restriction policy nurses’ wages in real terms had fallen by 14% but the newspaper reports after the vote made it abundantly clear that the Tories didn’t care a jot about that:

    “Cheers rang out from Tory benches when the Commons votes were counted last night in response to Labour’s amendment to the Queen’s speech on cuts to emergency services and pay for public sector workers. Their seven-year cap on public sector pay was saved!”.

    The policy was harming the workers and the services they worked for. At the time of the Tory cheering nurse vacancies had risen to 40,000 in England alone as the cruel pay freeze was accompanied by the scrapping of the nurse training bursary. Thousands were leaving the profession to get better paid jobs in supermarkets; hospital wards were operating with dangerously low staffing levels and one of the nursing unions, the Royal College of Nursing, reported unprecedented discontent and anger reflected in a widespread ballot that indicated 91% supported some form of industrial action and 78% said they would support strike action. Remarkable from a union that has long opposed nurse taking part in strikes.

    Tory Welfare Polices Have Been Brutal and Inhumane

    Boris Johnson voted for the continuation of those nurses and public sector worker wage freezes in 2017 and he has supported every Tory austerity measure over the last ten years. When faced with an appeal on behalf of the thousands of disabled victims of Tory welfare cuts last year he ignored the letter delivered to him and carried on the supporting the brutal and inhumane policies regardless.

    A powerful United Nations Report in 2017 slammed Tory welfare cuts and said they amounted to “human catastrophe” for thousands of disabled citizens who were subjected to “grave” and “systematic” violations of their human rights.

    The Report established:

    • 62% of people that the DWP sanctions live with mental health issues.
    • 10,600 people died after their benefit claims ended.
    • 90 people a month are dying after the DWP declares them ‘fit-for-work’.
    • 590 people have taken their own life due, in part, to DWP fit-for-work tests.

    Johnson and his cold-hearted Tory chums introduced Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) assessments that were punitive, intrusive and inappropriately aggressive. These assessments often found people with terminal cancer, people who cannot feed themselves, and people in hospital, fit for work. The Tories were ruthless in testing disabled claimants seeking barely enough money to live on but have been woefully incapable of arranging covid-19 tests for frontline health workers and those in the often forgotten and abandoned elderly care sector. Tory priorities to a tee.

    Since the birth of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) by Johnson’s Tories there have been deaths, suicides and accelerated deterioration in sick and disabled people, who have outrageously been found fit for work. Johnson is lucky that while he is sick in hospital today that he is not subjected to a ‘fit for work’ assessment as that is exactly the fate that his government has visited on tens of thousands of the most vulnerable and disabled citizens over the last decade.

    Please Read Remember Steve Smith Before Clapping for Boris

    Expressing sympathy for Johnson the litany of Tory lickspittles paraded to inform us how much of a ‘fighter’ he is; they should be made to read out loud the story of Steve Smith from Liverpool and hold up the picture of the skeletal and emaciated man who was declared ‘fit for work’ by their heartless DWP policy. Read this story and look at the picture of Steve Smith and then ‘clap for Boris’ if you dare.

    Read the words of the benefits advisor who tried to help Steve:

    “I am a benefits adviser and tribunal representative at the Community Advice Services Association (CASA) Liverpool. In July 2017, I met Steve, who had been found fit for work even though he had many debilitating illnesses, and I helped him with his appeal. Over time, we became friends, and it was me who rang 999 when we realised he was seriously ill. He was admitted to hospital where he was told he was suffering from pneumonia, which he never fully recovered from and subsequently died. I am convinced Steve would not have died so soon if he had received the benefits he was entitled to”.

    Thinking of Steve Smith and the tens of thousands of other real life but unknown and unspoken about victims of the cruel, cold and callous Tory austerity policies should make you think long and hard about ‘clapping for Boris’. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t wish him ill. I’m a socialist which makes me a compassionate advocate for humanity, all of humanity. Having a heart and at least a modest amount of intelligence is a prerequisite of socialist beliefs. So, I don’t wish him dead, but I am indifferent about his health. I care much more about the victims of his harsh policies than I do about him.

    Tory Decimation of NHS has Been Real and Catastrophic

    Yesterday the British Medical Journal published a blog which deserves to be widely circulated, read and discussed. Collectively written by a GP and two eminent Professors it is a seething indictment of the Tory record in relation to the NHS and social care. Read it closely before you even contemplate ‘clapping for Boris’. One small excerpt illustrates the state the NHS is currently in and who is responsible for it. Confronting directly the Johnson lie about the NHS being fully prepared for the Covid-19 crisis it reads:

    “Healthcare professionals did not share his confidence that the NHS was prepared. One survey asked doctors, “Do you feel the NHS is well prepared for Coronavirus?”—less than 1% said they did. Meanwhile, news bulletins are reporting health workers’ concerns that the supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE, is inadequate, obsolete, improvised, and in some cases, dangerous, leaving staff, some now threatening to quit, feeling “betrayed.” Much remains unknown about how the pandemic will affect the UK, but what is clear is that a decade of under-funding has left the NHS extremely vulnerable. Worse, repeated warnings about this vulnerability have been ignored.

    It is not surprising that those on the frontline feel the NHS is unprepared. Before the first case of covid-19 in the UK on 31 January, data for the preceding four weeks revealed that the highest number of patients had waited in A&E for more than four hours “since records began.” 2,846 people waited more than 12 hours to be seen. These figures represented increases of 20.4% and 353.9% respectively above the same period last year”.

    Here is the truth about the NHS and social care services and the direct Tory responsibility for the sad state they are in.

    Keep Your Claps for People Who Deserve Them

    I am no hypocrite. I refuse to clap or show any sympathy for an individual as ruthlessly selfish and uncaring as Boris Johnson. I’m no fan of establishment luvvie and knighted journalist Max Hastings but I do note his assessment of Johnson from an up close and personal point of view:

    “I have known Johnson since the 1980s, when I edited the Daily Telegraph and he was our flamboyant Brussels correspondent. I have argued for a decade that, while he is a brilliant entertainer who made a popular maître d’ for London as its mayor, he is unfit for national office, because it seems he cares for no interest save his own fame and gratification”.

    Clap for the stressed out and magnificent nurses who Johnson voted to deny a wage rise to three years ago. Clap for the skilled doctors and surgeons working in hospitals that have been underfunded and under resourced by Johnson’s Tories for ten years. Clap for the army of underpaid and poorly supported social and elderly care workers who risk their health every day to look after vulnerable and elderly citizens. But don’t ever ask me to clap for Johnson and his ilk who daily undermine society with their policies and attitudes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Situation Outside London Hospital After PM Boris Johnson Was Admitted Over COVID-19 Symptoms - Video
    UK Foreign Secretary Says He Last Spoke to Boris Johnson in Person on Saturday
    COVID-19-Hit Boris Johnson Draws Huge Support From MPs, World Leaders After Being Taken to Hospital
    Trump Asks US Pharma Companies to Help in Treatment of UK PM Boris Johnson
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Admitted to ICU Over Worsening COVID-19 Symptoms
    Tags:
    Politics, National Health Service (NHS), Tory, handclap, Great Britain, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse