Register
03:42 GMT19 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Houses of Parliament can be seen as people wearing protective face masks walk across Westminster Bridge

    Fight Coronavirus Together – But Demand a Better Society Afterwards

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107854/02/1078540252_0:10:3046:1723_1200x675_80_0_0_763b3dd675a13dafa1a6f2ddd7c67eae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202003191078619510-fight-coronavirus-together--but-demand-a-better-society-afterwards/

    Columnists worry that their opinions and arguments can appear dated by the time it takes for comment to transfer from their own laptops to the forums they write for. A column written one day may be out of date a day later.

    That’s in normal times. In periods of crisis like now with the Covid-19 challenge the period of dating is accelerated tenfold. What you write now can be surpassed by events and announcements in a matter of hours not days as the whole coronavirus crisis ratchets up a few more notches each day. My timeless advice to all is to retain and recognise your three essential senses, your sense of proportion, your sense of history and your sense of humour.

    About an hour ago I was in the local Morrisons store picking up some messages for my housebound mum. As I entered the store I could sense mild panic in the air. It was much busier than usual for a start. The trolley stations were nearly empty. Staff members looked even more stressed than ever. Like army ants people were hurriedly pushing packed trolleys up and down the busy isles. As I approached the near-empty bread shelf I spotted a trolley that was literally overflowing with bread, toilet rolls, pasta packets and hand sanitisers. I was furious. I had to vent my anger at this sort of reckless panic buying. No one needs so many of those items. It was madness. I gave the guy beside the trolley both barrels. I asked him to stop for a moment and consider others and suggested he show more common sense and less selfishness. He listened politely and actually thanked me for expressing my concerns. I was taken aback. He then asked if I wouldn’t mind stepping back so he could continue re-stocking the shelves…

    Stop Stupid and Selfish Panic Buying

    If that short story didn’t make you smile I suggest you re-charge your sense of humour batteries. It is a fictional tale but with a very real and important message. People have to stop being stupid, selfish and ignorant when they enter the various supermarkets. I was actually shopping for my elderly mum today. That part of the story is true. She is actually housebound and infirm. She can only leave her flat in a wheelchair. She has a number of underlying illnesses and will be eighty-two years old in six weeks so she requires daily care and attention. She uses hand soaps regularly. I couldn’t get her any. She wanted a box of free range extra-large eggs. There were none. Why can’t people understand that many of the goods they are irrationally bulk buying are not in short supply or in any danger of becoming rare?

    The milk I bought was made in Scotland. The bread I bought was made in Scotland. The eggs I tried to buy were produced in Scotland. The packet of four toilet rolls I picked from a near-empty shelf was made in England. In fact ninety-five percent of all the toilet rolls sold in the UK are made in the UK. Toilet rolls are not about to become extinct due to the coronavirus. Stop being stupid and selfish. Millions of poorer citizens can’t bulk buy because they lack the disposable income. Millions of others are busy staffing our hospitals and care homes looking after the sick and elderly. They don’t deserve to confront empty shelves at the end of long shifts at work. If people don’t act responsibly then stores should implement measures to restrict the number of repeat items purchased by each customer.

    Workers Losing Jobs Now – Urgent Action Is Required

    However, unless the Tory government get their fingers out soon panic buying will be the least of our problems. Literally millions of workers face life with panic but not the ability to buy as they are laid off from the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors of the economy. Add in the self-employed, zero- hour’s contract workers, small business owners and you have millions who face serious and urgent economic problems. Living on already low incomes means saving for a rainy day is a pipe-dream. People on and around the breadline simply don’t have resources to dig into when emergencies like job losses strike. The emergency package of £330 billion announced yesterday targeted businesses and properties but missed the most important assets of all – ordinary people.

    Tory priorities were exposed for all to see. Mortgage holidays and interest-free loans amounts to chocolate teapot efforts. Over five million workers live in rented properties. Where was the rent holiday for them? Where was the guarantee of no evictions for rent non-payment during this crisis? Where was the utility bills holiday? For small businesses facing ruin in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors the prospects of borrowing money that adds to their already stressful debt burdens is hardly an exciting prospect. For the millions actually being laid off right now there is nothing.

    No Repeat of Banking Crash Mistakes

    Yet again, just like the 2008 banking crisis, the wealthy and propertied classes are being assured and cared for but the millions with little are being ignored and cast to the four winds.

    In 2008 after a financial crash caused by greedy, selfish and unscrupulous bankers, stockbrokers and hedge fund managers the then Labour government of Gordon Brown and Alistair Darling opened the state coffers and magic money trees sprouted everywhere. Initial bailouts reached astronomical sums of over £500 billion in order to protect irresponsible private industries who demanded prior to the crash that the profits be privatised but after the crash that the losses be nationalised. The capitalist system that raged against subsidising the mining, ship building and steel making industries demanded subsidies without limit for the financial sector and within a year or so the obscene bonuses and ridiculous salaries returned with a vengeance.

    The eventual cost to the public purse reached over a trillion pounds but that was paid by workers, pensioners and the disabled through harsh and brutal austerity cuts.

    The current crisis is a health one, not a financial one but the victims are the same. Ordinary workers should be fully supported and bailed out, not billionaire racketeers like Richard Branson. A Universal Basic Income, a living Citizens Income, is long overdue. It must be introduced immediately to address the crisis facing workers here and now. Such a package assists all workers not just those with employment contracts and established employers. The Government has to be prepared to step in at a time of such crisis and guarantee no worker should lose their job or home as a result of the economic fallout from coronavirus. This is an unprecedented time and it requires unprecedented measures.

    A Universal Basic Income Is Long Overdue – Implement It Now

    An immediate Universal Basic Income payment of £1,000 per month per person would cost the government in the region of £66 billion according to financial experts but even after a three month period the £200 billion cost would be less than half of the initial banker’s bailout in 2008 and a mere fifth of the eventual financial package dedicated to saving the financial sector from collapse. The mistake in 2008 was to bail out the private bankers instead of jailing them for fraud like Iceland did and building a sustainable and more reliable publicly owned not for profit financial sector instead of the privately-owned insatiable beast which caused the crisis.

    In 2020 we must not repeat the mistakes of twelve years ago. I read the other day that greedy money-grabbing private health providers planned to charge the NHS £300 per day per bed for treating coronavirus patients amounting to a daily cost of £2.4 million a day. Rightly Jeremy Corbyn was outraged. Not only should the 8,000 private health beds be requisitioned by the NHS for the public sector at no cost to assist with this health crisis, they should remain in the public sector for good as part of a coordinated plan to remove for ever the profit motive from healthcare.

    Public Dumped Tory PM After Last War Effort – Fingers Crossed

    Johnson has likened the current coronavirus crisis to a war-like effort and constantly compares himself to WWII PM Winston Churchill but he should remember from history that the WWII effort across the UK produced the desire and demand for a publicly owned health service and full employment via publicly owned utilities and transport network after the war. In a crisis like this or a world war, the benefits of public ownership of industry and health come to the fore and appear sane and sensible. Johnson may have been elected to neuter the development of socialist ideas but events have a way of changing narratives and the coronavirus crisis may just put socialist ideas further up the public agenda than ever.

    What is absolutely clear is the health care, social care and other public sector workers are at the coal face of this battle and never again should we allow the obscenity of multi-million pound salaries for bankers, stockbrokers and hedge fund managers, who collectively could hardly fight sleep never mind a contagious virus, to ever exist cheek by jowl with poverty pay for the staff who actually do something productive in society.

    Politicians say life will never be the same again due to this coronavirus fight. I want to hold them to that. No going back to the unproductive private profit system which spawns massive wealth and comfort for the few but poverty pay and want for the many. Never again should an NHS employee or social care worker be devalued and paid less than a proper living wage. Churchill was the PM during the last Great War effort but he was dumped by the public afterwards. Hopefully, the same fate awaits Johnson.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    economy, COVID-19, coronavirus, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut during spacewalk
    First Person to Walk in Space: Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and Those Who Came After Him
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse