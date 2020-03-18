Register
17:03 GMT18 March 2020
    Staff from a cleaning company arrive at Parkside Community Primary School in Borehamwood as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Boreham Wood, Britain, March 18, 2020.

    We Will Win This War

    © REUTERS / PAUL CHILDS
    by
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (156)
    At last Boris Johnson has listened to the people and his critics and stopped digging the hole that his political career was about to be buried in along with up to possibly 260 thousand Brits who were predicted to die from Covid-19 if he continued with his confused ‘herd’ policy.

    Yes, I would, in a perfect world like him to apologise for his delay in getting started and I wish he had changed his policy of herd immunisation quicker. However, to be fair once the Imperial college review came out warning that his policy could lead to 260 thousand deaths he performed the quickest handbrake turn in political history.

    Backing Britain

    The masterstroke of Rishi Sunak throwing in £330 billion pounds in support to business is also brilliant. It is now clear that Boris and Rishi Sunak have listened to the critics and the people with this massive financial boost.

    However, there are still some unanswered questions especially about help and support for the rental sector, the homeless and those who work in the gig economy, and Rishi needs to address this urgently.

    I also know that some in the leisure and hospitality sector think Rishi has not gone far enough but remember the Chancellor did say this was only the beginning. We must hold him to this pledge.

    However, Boris needs to urgently clear up the muddled policy with regard to pubs, nightclubs and restaurants and the easiest way to do that is to follow Italy and France’s lead and forcibly close them today. This will aid with insurance claims and coupled with Rishi’s cash injection should help to stave off bankruptcies and job losses.

    There are also massive concerns about how we pay for all of this but the answer to that question has surely got to be put on the back burner until we have defeated this invisible and deadly enemy.

    I loved the tone and language in Tuesdays’ press conference. Boris is correct that we are at war with coronavirus. At last Boris is leading from the front.

    So that’s it for me: I am supporting Boris but more importantly I am supporting and backing Britain and so should you.

    Show Appreciation for Health and Emergency Workers

    It was also pretty obvious if you read between the lines that school closures are on the way.

    Boris must be aware that parents are already voting with their feet and not sending their kids to school and with pressure from Europe for us to follow their lead on this and other Covid-19 measures Boris will clearly be forced to follow suit.

    The closure of schools cannot come quickly enough for me and it is brilliant to see teacher’s union officials today saying that some of their members would be willing to work and help essential health workers, transport workers’ children to be occupied. This is the Bulldog Dunkirk spirit we all need to adopt and see more of in the UK during this war.

    Mistakes have been made here in the UK and around the globe but now let’s unite and not just get behind Boris but also behind our brilliant NHS and the dedicated courageous and talented nurses, doctors and all the staff who work in it.

    I believe it is these people who deliver victory for us but clearly, they need our help and support. I would like to say if you know an NHS worker give them a hug and tell them that you love them but obviously that’s out of bounds at the moment but what we do need to do is show them our appreciation.

    A female patient in a hospital
    © CC0
    A female patient in a hospital

    In Italy and Spain members of the public have been applauding them at a specific time every day, if you’ve seen the videos no doubt, like me, you will have been moved to tears. We need some of this in the UK.

    Whilst many of us are going to be inconvenienced and bored to tears for a few months and forced to work from home, lets please remember there are members of the emergency services who are literally putting their lives on the line to save us every single day. We should also be grateful for those who deliver the post, empty our bins and transport the food and other essential goods to us. They are all heroes.

    Let’s be clear this is not the bloody flu and we should be taking Boris’ advice and keeping out of pubs and clubs without the government having to enforce it legally.

    We all need to do our bit and people who are bleating about losing their holidays or having to look after their own kids when the schools close need to shut up and dig deep for the collective good.

    So now and this is a note to me as much as anyone else, stop being selfish, stop whinging and bitching and stop just thinking about yourself and ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.

    Come on, this is a war that we can and we will win.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, pandemic, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
