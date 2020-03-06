Register
16:18 GMT06 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Woman Wearing Face Mask In London

    I am No Panic Monger!

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (289)
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/09/1078480982_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_0a15cb9dcd743a139cdec1e982113bf4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202003061078495248-i-am-no-panic-monger/

    It is official: Coronavirus is the new Brexit and is dividing the Nation into those who believe it is deadly, and those who are clearly not worried and want to keep calm and carry on.

    It is also being used to stoke up fear once again on both sides of the debate.

    The collapse of Flybe is a tragedy for the people and families who work for it but this company was already in its death throes well before the first sneeze. To try and blame it on Coronavirus is nonsense. That said many other airlines and other firms could go into a tailspin if Boris doesn’t pull his finger out and accelerate his reaction to COVID-19

    He is listening to the advice of his Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty who certainly doesn’t amuse me.

    His advice is basically to ‘stay calm and carry on’. But I say, wake up mate, people are panicking and already deciding not to rely on experts like you and politicians like Boris, and are stocking up with supplies.

    It May Get Worse Before Getting Any Better

    I was in Bath yesterday and in Morrisons, every single shopper had at least 2 packs of toilet roll in their trolley and loads of tins of food.

    Clearly there are large numbers of people who like me don’t fully believe or trust the experts.

    Now with news of our first COVID-19 death on home soil the Government are trying to hammer home the message that this poor lady had lots of other underlying illnesses.

    May well be.

    One thing that is a fact though is that there are now 116 cases of COVID-19 in the UK. This figure has doubled in the last 48 hours.

    Admittedly, that is out of 18 thousand Brits who have been tested, including my daughter, but of course there could be thousands carrying it who have not yet been tested.

    Professor Chris Whitty, UK's Chief Medical Adviser
    Parliament TV
    'Just touching' Surfaces With Your Hands Won't Give You Coronavirus, UK's Chief Medical Adviser Says
    We are being told that this poor lady had been in and out of hospital for months and shown no symptoms of the virus. She had not travelled abroad. However, she was admitted on Monday and dead by Thursday. I am sorry, what does that imply? If those facts do not frighten or concern you, I do not know what would?

    The only thing everyone seems to agree on is that this is going to get worse, much worse, before it gets better.

    But still Boris is only on stage 2 of his defence policy?

    We Need Action, Not Apologies

    Matt Hancock was on Question Time last night, which was like a propaganda puff for the Government and he is still refusing to stop flights into the UK. This is despite the fact that Whitty said on Tuesday that it was “highly likely “that the UK would have an epidemic of coronavirus and that it would have a “profound impact on the country.”

    Economically that impact is already happening with the stock market being in free fall, and the USA have taken the drastic action of cutting interest rates. We have not got time to wait. We should be locking down the UK today, well in fact we should have done it two weeks ago.

    This morning Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser, told Sky News that the government are now considering isolation for whole families. He basically admitted that the NHS cannot cope and we will all have to self-isolate at home at some point. In a worst-case scenario, he thinks that 80 percent of us could get the virus.

    He confirmed that the Government is now preparing to move to the ‘delay stage’ of their battle plan which is aimed at suppressing the peak of the outbreak…but still the planes fly in?!

    But why are they only preparing? Coronavirus is here in the UK and worldwide. However, Sir Patrick is stressing that it is "important these measures aren't taken too early".

    "It's difficult, if you go too early you ask people to do things which aren't effective for too long, by which time it becomes difficult to get the right motivation to do it", he said.

    "If you do it too late, then obviously you've missed the chance to make the big difference”.

    "So, the timing of this is really, really important".

    My head hurts now!

    However, what Sir Patrick, Boris, Hancock and Professor Whitty need to understand is that no one is going slag them off for reacting too early but people will be on the streets if they carry on acting so slowly.

    Sir Patrick offered his sincere apologies and support to the bereaved lady’s family today but we need action, not apologies and flowers.

    People need to be told the whole truth now and as I said a few days ago the UK needs to go into lockdown now not later when the situation is even worse.

    Time to Pull out All the Stops

    The whole situation is getting farcical. This weekend soccer players will not shake hands before the game but 50 thousand people will crowd into pubs and then the grounds to watch the match? Plus do the Football authorities not realise it is a contact game and players will touch each other on the pitch?

    Her Majesty has pulled out the white gloves to shake hands at Investitures but Boris goes on TV and tells Phillip Schofield he is shaking everyone’s hand?

    These are just two examples but to use a football analogy or chant it does make you want to sing “You don’t know what you’re doing.”

    Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses samples as analytic work continues to examine the genetic structure of a virus in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020
    © AP Photo / Jane Barlow
    51 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in UK - British Health Minister Hancock
    However, one thing the Muppets do know is how to protect themselves as they are seriously considering closing Parliament, for MPs could be super spreaders?!  They certainly know how to spread something, but it is not a virus!

    Meanwhile, Matt Hancock on Question Time said that large public events like Cheltenham, and football matches are not a problem! So, China and Italy are wrong, are they?

    The boss of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has tweeted, “We're concerned that in some countries the level of political commitment & the actions that demonstrate that commitment don't match the level of the threat we all face. This is NOT a drill NOT the time to give up NOT a time for excuses This is a time for pulling out all the stops.”

    He is correct because although the numbers seem to be declining in China they are rising rapidly much nearer home, in Italy. The stark basic figures are that there have now been over 100 thousand cases with 3406 deaths worldwide. Our own Chief Scientific Officer even says that it is "very infectious" and "more dangerous than flu".

    The only thing I can congratulate Boris, Hancock and his advisers on is that their relentless propaganda of ‘don’t panic’ has had some effect on the population because I am getting plenty of abuse on social media from people who think I am panic monger.

    However, I am sticking to my guns with a clear message to Boris, Stop dithering and close borders, stop flights, close all schools, cancel big events and get a bloody grip, man!

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (289)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse