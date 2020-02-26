Register
14:43 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A female patient in a hospital

    Virus Dread Stalking Britain

    © CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107139/66/1071396649_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_3e983e244f68838c308e097bfe01094f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202002261078409808-virus-dread-stalking-britain/

    The shambolic state of Britain's National Health Service puts the country at severe risk to a Coronavirus pandemic. With record numbers of patients being treated on trolleys in hospital corridors due to a shortage of beds in wards, the inability to contain the deadly virus has a grim outlook.

    Concerns about a global pandemic from the disease have magnified this week as the number of infections spread across Europe and other continents well beyond the initial outbreak in China. South Korea and Iran have quickly become potential epidemic risks. In addition to Italy, new cases are being reported in Austria, Croatia, France, Germany and Spain raising fears of cross-border spread.

    Britain has reported a handful of infections in people so far who had travelled back from Asia. The United States is also bracing for an outbreak with one city, San Francisco, declaring a state of emergency. While COVID-19 does not appear to be particularly lethal (1 percent of infections at risk of death), what is of concern is the apparent ease of the infection spreading among people, and the risk of death for vulnerable patients who have existing conditions.

    Iranian women wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020.
    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Iranian women wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020.

    That's why the failing state of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) could make an outbreak of the disease a much worse calamity.

    A report this week found that a quarter of all patients admitted to hospitals in England and Wales this winter were forced to lie on trolleys in corridors for more than four hours until a proper bed in a ward became available. That delay in treatment was on top of a more than four-hour wait for patients in Accident &amp; Emergency departments – the frontline contact point for the seriously ill.

    Many of these patients were young and elderly who tend to be the most susceptible to fatality. Nurses are having to treat them under duress in conditions that are sub-standard for adequate care. What's more, the total numbers of patients – about 200,000 – experiencing "trolley care" is double what it was four years ago. That is imposing an incredible strain on the medical staff.

    A separate finding in a poll conducted among British nurses working in Accident & Emergency found that nearly three-quarters of them regularly treat patients – on a daily basis – in non-designated areas of hospitals, such as corridors and side-rooms, due to the shortage of beds and properly equipped wards.

    The deterioration in Britain's NHS – a health service that was once a source of international pride – is nothing new. It has been in decline for years especially over the past decade due to economic austerity cuts under successive Conservative governments.

    Boris Johnson managed to get re-elected in December partly on the promise that he would allocate more funds to the health service. However, it remains to be seen if he will deliver on that promise. His seeming lack of urgency in dealing with the NHS crisis is causing criticism over his lack of leadership.

    The latest findings on patient treatment delay and makeshift accommodation on trolleys were conducted during December and January. Ominously, that was before the Coronavirus disease emerged as a global phenomenon.

    Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint for registration and body temperature measurement, at an entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, February 13, 2020
    © REUTERS / China Daily CDIC
    Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint for registration and body temperature measurement, at an entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, February 13, 2020

    Already Britain's NHS is being stretched to the breaking point from the usual cases of illness during the winter season. That means that if a serious outbreak of Coronavirus were to happen in Britain – and the outlook suggests a major risk of that occurring – then a grim casualty toll can be expected. That would simply be down to the fact that Britain's health service is in a chronic state of underfunding and disrepair despite the valiant efforts of doctors, nurses and other medical staff.

    When Johnson was re-elected, British voters appeared to be won over by his "get Brexit done" mantra. Concerns about the failing national
    health service were overlooked or played down.

    All that mattered, it was getting Britain out of the European Union. Bang. Along comes a deadly disease from the other side of the world, and Britain is woefully prepared to deal with it because of the heartless economic policies of Boris Johnson's Conservative party. Leaving the EU seems now like a trifling issue as a grim reaper stalks Britain's vulnerable population.

    Natural disasters happen. It's part of the physical world we live in. What is not natural though, nor forgivable, is how disasters are exacerbated by governments and their policies that prioritise financial profits over people's needs.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Health, Health, Hospitals, National Health Service (NHS), National Health Service (NHS), Boris Johnson, coronavirus, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse