Register
14:32 GMT21 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida, U.S., February 16, 2020.

    Trump Right to Purge Intel

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107833/09/1078330954.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202002211078372479-trump-right-to-purge-intel/

    It now seems that Donald Trump’s surprise appointment of Richard Grenell as the new acting Director of Intelligence is motivated by a purge against Russophobes in the Deep State.

    How else to explain why Grenell, a US ambassador to Germany with zero experience in the field of state or military intelligence, should get the top job in American spycraft?

    As Director of Intelligence (DNI), Grenell will be in charge of coordinating all 17 agencies that make up the US intelligence community, including the CIA and FBI.

    Formerly a press officer for the US at the United Nations and a pundit on Fox News, Grenell is not exactly spook material. He also likes to shoot his mouth off with controversial media appearances, which seems an unlikely character trait for someone who will be handling sensitive classified information.

    The most important “qualification”, it seems, in Grenell’s CV is his proven loyalty to Trump. For the past two years, while serving as the US ambassador in Berlin, the 53-year-old diplomat has been a staunch defender of Trump’s antagonistic stance towards Germany and other European NATO members. He has managed to rankle many German politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, with his indiscreet opinions favouring populist parties and increased NATO spending.

    Richard Grenell
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Richard Grenell / Richard Grenell
    Richard Grenell

    What seems to have catapulted the envoy to the top echelon of spycraft is Trump’s anger with the outgoing DNI Joseph Maguire whose agency gave a briefing last week to Congress members claiming that Russia was meddling in the forthcoming 2020 presidential election to get Trump back to the White House.

    Trump’s frustration is understandable. It is beyond a joke that the lead US intelligence agency is peddling a new version of the Russia meddling hoax. The so-called “Russiagate” merchants just won’t let that old chestnut go, despite there never having been any evidence to back up their lurid claims which they spawned back in the 2016 election as an “explanation” for Trump beat Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller spent two years investigating the matter and finally concluded last April that there was no evidence of alleged “Russia collusion”. The only mischief “Russiagaters” can point to for alleged Kremlin interference were dodgy clickbait posts on social media that appeared to be run by Russian advertising scams.

    After the DNI gave its briefing to the House Intelligence Committee on February 13, Trump reportedly flew into a rage with the then acting DNI Joseph Maguire. The White House is saying that the appointment this week of Richard Grenell as his replacement is mere coincidence.

    That stretches credulity. Trump is notorious for his thin-skinned narcissism. Vindictiveness is par for his course. This week, for example, he hit out at the Oscar ceremony for awarding a Korean-language movie the best film of the year. “What the hell is that all about?” he griped to supporters at a rally in Colorado. “We have enough problems with South Korea, and after all that, they give them best movie of the year.”

    Trump also slammed actor Brad Pitt as a “little wise-guy” over some oblique joke he made at the Oscars regarding Trump’s impeachment trial.

    So this president is petty vindictiveness personified, willing to take revenge over the slightest perceived snub.

    To put a novice and loose-mouth ambassador at the top of the US intelligence community on the basis of him being a toadying Yes Man, may seem an outrageous move. It certainly has the Washington political and intelligence establishment in uproar over Trump’s unorthodox pick. For Trump, however, it makes perfect sense. It’s a slap in the face to the Russophobes that reside in the Deep State.

    The inveterate allegations by Deep State opponents of Trump about supposed Russian interference in American democracy is probably the most dangerous and self-defeating delusion harboured by the US establishment. The delusion is shared and relentlessly amped by media outlets like the New York Times, CNN and MSNBC. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this week by way of derision, “it’s paranoia”.

    US-Russia bilateral relations have never been worse since the Cold War decades. The Russophobia that infests the US establishment is a blight on international relations. The tensions it has created between two nuclear powers is reprehensible, all the more so because the allegations against Russia are baseless. A figment of twisted, febrile imaginations.

    We may find Trump’s appointment of Richard Grenell absurd and downright shabby. It sounds like pathetic patronage by a president whose fragile ego requires him to be surrounded by Yes Men and lackeys.

    But the bigger sin is that of the US intelligence community being deranged from chronic paranoia towards Russia. In that regard, Trump is right to purge his supposed intel advisors. They’re nothing but trouble.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Robert Mueller, Russiagate, intelligence, Richard Grenell, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse