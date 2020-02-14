Register
15:35 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on December 08, 2019 Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid (L) passes a headset to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) so that he can speak to a supporter as they man the phones at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters Call Centre in central London on December 8, 2019.

    We Voted for Boris NOT Javid

    © AFP 2019 / BEN STANSALL
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107830/61/1078306186.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202002141078316212-we-voted-for-boris-not-javid/

    Of course, the sacking of Sajid Javid is a power grab by Boris and Number 10 BUT what is wrong with that?

    Whether the Saj or the MSM like it or not, the facts are clear. We voted for Boris to lead the country, not Sajid and we certainly didn’t vote for five more years of bickering and backbiting in the corridors of power.

    No one wants to go back to the turmoil of Theresa May’s cabinet which had more leaks than a Max Boyce reunion concert!  

    People voted for a vision, Boris’ bold optimistic vision, so let’s just get on with it.

    Rock Star of British Politics

    I know it looks Presidential and we don’t vote for Presidents in the UK but ever since Tony Blair was elected this is the way that UK politics has been going.

    I don’t agree with Boris on everything including Hs2, which ironically, of course, Sajid Javid came out in favour of. However, I am willing to give Boris the benefit of the doubt and let him get on with running the country.

    Credit where credits due Boris said he would get us out of the EU and he has done it and is now gearing up for the real hard fight against the Mafia bosses of Brussels and I believe it is a battle he can win.

    However, as he leads us over the top you can’t have people in the cabinet, especially the treasury, pulling the other way, and don’t forget Sajid was a remainer.

    Boris and the country need a united team and that is why the Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox had to go too.

    The EU will try and exploit any crack in Boris’ government and Boris is preparing for this and he’s right to do so.

    I doubt whether most normal people could manage to name more than three other leading Tories but Boris is the Rockstar of UK politics and just like Jagger, Bowie or even Bono is known by just one name, Boris.

    Politics is increasingly living up to the cliché of being showbusiness for ugly and talentless people and amongst the backdrop of mediocrity that infests the house of muppets, Boris stands out as a star.

    This is why he got elected and why normal people don’t give a flying toss that he went to Eton or Oxford and was born not just with a silver spoon in his mouth but a whole canteen of cutlery.

    He cuts through, he can talk the talk, and we now must give him the chance to walk the walk and lead us to this bright new future.

    Cabinet Needs Discipline

    I know the new James Bond film is about to be released but I also don’t buy the idea of Dominic Cummings being some kind of puppet master behind Boris pulling all his strings.

    Boris is not just some posh bluffer who can quote Latin and get stuck on a zip wire. He is the master illusionist. He knows exactly what he is doing when he bluffs his way through a speech, hides in a fridge or refuses to go on stitch up interviews on TV and radio programmes. It might infuriate the TV political luvvies with their sense of entitlement but the great British public support Boris and know that the MSM are fake news and are just trying to stitch him up. It also didn’t affect him getting an eighty-seat majority, did it?

    Cummings clearly also has the Midas touch when it comes to understanding people outside of the bubble.  This is why he is hated so much by the MSM who are literally and metaphorically sleeping with the ‘enemy’ and make no mistake about it the last Parliament of Theresa May and the three-year delay to deliver Brexit were the enemy, the enemy of the people. The BBC, Sly News and most of the newspapers never wanted Brexit and along with their chums in the Commons and the Lords did everything they could to thwart it.

    Then they tried to stop Boris winning the election and their bias was off the scale.

    However, both times we, the people, gave them a bloody nose but still they don't get it. I am fed up of saying this but they’re still putting the same commentators, on the same sofas in the same studios spouting the same bullsh*t about what is happening.

    To achieve real change Government, the cabinet, in particular, needs discipline. Cumming’s hates the civil service and the Westminster bubble and he is not alone in this as most normal people are fed up to the back teeth with this out of touch elite.

    It's the Economy, Stupid

    The MSM with their cartoons today and their biased commentary are desperate for a new narrative and they have decided to turn Cummings into a Steve Bannon type figure. It is pathetic, utterly pathetic.

    I am sorry to tell the MSM mob and the Twitterati but for real change to happen then power does need to be centred in Number 10.

    Of course, the Javid resignation was a setup by Boris and Cummings and it was brutal. They made him an offer he had to refuse!

    However, let’s not worry too much about his future as he just needs to get on the speaking circuit as Theresa May has done and start trousering the best part of 90 grand for a speech. Failure is clearly the new success!

    The MSM are also trying to make Javid’s replacement, Rishi Sunak the fall guy and suggesting that because he is the richest MP in Westminster and a public schoolboy he won’t understand or be accepted by the working class. Absolute nonsense.  If he and Boris get the economy booming then he will be adored because as the cliché goes, ‘it’s the economy stupid!’

    Get Over it

    It’s about attitude, not where you’re educated or what class you were born into, google Winston Churchill, you muppets.

    Plus of course Sunak was a leaver unlike Javid so he will be a real asset in the upcoming EU negotiations.

    The idea that Cummings is some evil Svengali is the new way they are trying to undermine the will of the people.

    Some silly young Sky girl was screaming at Dominic Cummings this morning about whether he was now in charge of the Treasury and number 10 as well.  As Dominic ignored her taunts and got into his taxi, she wailed, ‘is this a takeover, is this a takeover!?’

    No love, this is a PM who is taking charge and is serious about bringing about real change in Westminster and the UK as a whole.

    Suck it up, baby!

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Cabinet reshuffle, Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model walks the runway for The Blonds during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 -14 February
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse