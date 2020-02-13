Register
00:22 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 13, 2020.

    Thatcher Had Her ‘Vegetables’ – Johnson Has His ‘Poodles’

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107830/96/1078309636.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202002131078309662-thatcher-had-her-vegetables--johnson-has-his-poodles/

    To understand the crux of Thursday’s much vaunted Cabinet re-shuffle by Boris the Dictator it is necessary to recall one of the finest satirical sketches in political caricature history.

    In the mid-1980’s, with the brutal Mrs Thatcher at the height of her prowess as the Iron Lady who had conquered General Galtieri of Argentina, and the National Union of Mineworkers during a twelve month long struggle that was accurately described as ‘a civil war without the bullets’, the Spitting Image team had the Thatcher Puppet at the head of a dinner table surrounded by her cabinet colleagues. The script went like this:

    Waitress Puppet to Mrs Thatcher: “Do you like to order sir”?

    Thatcher Puppet: “Yes. I will have the steak”

    Waitress Puppet: “How do you like it?

    Thatcher Puppet: “Raw”

    Waitress Puppet: “What about the vegetables”?

    Thatcher Puppet: “Oh… They’ll have the steak as well.”

    It’s only a ten second sketch but it brilliantly summed up Thatcher’s tyrannical grip on power and her determination to surround herself with weaker ‘nodding dogs’, mere ‘vegetables’, who would do as they were told or face the sack.

    Over three decades later and Boris Johnson is now Puppet Thatcher seeking a cabinet of obedient imbeciles, political vegetables who dare not risk the wrath of Emperor Johnson or his Darth Vader henchman, the weirdo Dominic Cummings.

    Boris Johnson – Political Son of Donald Trump

    Johnson is the political son of Donald Trump. Like father like son. Johnson is also a proven liar with ugly and well recorded racist, homophobic and sexist views. But alongside those reactionary characteristics he shares with daddy Donald across the Atlantic, he also has an ego the size of the British national debt, huge and growing. Bawdry Boris is determined to be the only show in town. He has flexed his muscles today to re-shape his Cabinet in a way which suits his ‘my way or the highway’ approach to being Prime Minister.

    In US Presidential politics such an approach is normal but in the British context of Cabinet government and collective responsibility it jars with tradition and inevitably leads to internal resentment and loathing.

    No Sympathy for Tories Sacked

    As I watched the condemned men and women enter and leave No 10 Downing Street after being stripped of their portfolios I felt nothing but contempt. Esther McVey is a talentless liar and fraud who shouldn’t be in Parliament, let alone the Cabinet so how could you feel any sympathy for her dismissal as Housing Minister. It is scientifically impossible for anyone to fail to be an improvement on a woman who has gleefully cheer led every cold, cruel and callous welfare cut by the Tories and who managed to bare face lie to Parliament about the progress and character of the disastrous Universal Credit system.

    Geoffrey Cox is a brash and arrogant MP and QC with an ego comparable to Boris so it is no surprise to see him sacked from his post as attorney general. Andrea Leadsom is another with an over-inflated sense of her own importance who loved to talk a lot while saying precisely nothing. The Business Secretary will be missed by few. Theresa Villiers has been in Parliament for fifteen years and you would struggle to find a single achievement of note, except for her rather infamous quip as she left the post of Northern Ireland Minister under the Cameron administration, stating that Northern Irish politics was more stable than ever - less than 12 months before Stormont and the Power Sharing Agreement collapsed. Will the Department of Environment and Rural Affairs notice her departure? Nusrat Ghani is not a household name but she deserved to be sacked for allowing the green light for HS2. She may have the last laugh however. Her Transport Minister portfolio has been taken from her but with HS2 and other huge train, plane and road problems ahead it will prove a poisoned chalice.

    How do you know Boris is lying? – He Moves His Lips

    Boris the Brutal certainly lived up to his reputation in relation to Julian Smith, the now former Northern Ireland Minister. After three years of stalemate Smith was despatched to get the Stormont Parliament and parties round a table and meeting formally again. Against the odds he succeeded and only weeks ago Johnson said he had done a “great job” and that he had a “bright future”. If Johnson tells you it’s raining outside you better check for yourself before lifting your brolly because he is a lying son of a gun. And so Julian Smith found out. A “bright future” a couple of weeks ago but sacked today. That’s integrity Boris Johnson style.

    Then there is the tale of Sajid Javid. I detest Tories to the core, especially elected ones, but I have to confess a grudging morsel of respect for Javid. On a political plane he is as heartless and cruel as all his rich chums within the Tory party but on a human level he showed some balls to defy Johnson’s conditions for keeping the high profile and important Chancellor of the Exchequer post.

    He was told that the job was only his if he agreed to sack all his personal advisors and allow No 10 enforcer, Darth Vader Cummings, to pick new ones for him. These new advisers would, of course, be answerable to and under the control of Cummings, not Javid. To his credit Javid told Boris to ‘piss off’, or words to that effect. Johnson summarily sacked him and replaced him with a guy who struggles to be recognised in his own household let alone the UK public, Rishi Sunak. As I watched this political colossus stride out of No 10 after landing the second most important job in government I couldn’t help wondering if he would now purchase a suit that actually fitted him.

    Sajid Javid was Boris’s top man only a couple of months ago. He said on the 18th of November 2019:

    “I’m going to give you a categorical assurance: I will keep Sajid Javid as Chancellor.”

    But only 87 days later that same Chancellor was compelled to issue a stinging and scorching rebuke to Johnson’s ‘sack your advisers’ ultimatum:

    ‘No self-respecting minister would accept the conditions offered by the PM today’ 

    Obedient Poodles – Just Like Thatcher’s Vegetables
    The new Johnson cabinet is filled with obedient poodles, no-marks and jobsworths. Six newbies not worth mentioning as no one would recognise them anyway. All, I’m sure, legends in their own bathroom mirrors but selected on the strict basis that they will do as they are told and not take any shine away from their Dark Master, Brutal Boris, for fear of incurring the wrath of Dominic Darth Vader Cummings.

    Thatcher selected her own ‘vegetables’ for her Cabinet and so too has Johnson. He would be advised to remember, however, that some of those Thatcher sacked to make way for her ‘vegetables’ went on to ferment resistance and revolt from the backbenches which ultimately forced her from office with a tear in her eye. Tears were shed all across the UK that fateful night. Tears of joy! The poll tax broke Thatcher but her party foes buried her. Let’s hope a similar fate awaits Johnson but on a shorter timescale.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Johnson Loyalist Married to Indian Billionaire: Who is Rishi Sunak, Britain's New Finance Minister?
    UK Shadow Minister Requests Investigation Into Johnson's Vacation
    BoJo’s Girlfriend Reportedly at War With Chief Adviser Cummings Over Cabinet Reshuffle
    Tags:
    Cabinet reshuffle, Margaret Thatcher, Boris Johnson, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse