Register
10:43 GMT07 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Traffic travels through snow on the M6 motorway near the village of Shap in Cumbria in January 2019.

    Outside of the Arctic Circle, Where Has the Winter Weather Gone?

    © AP Photo / Owen Humphreys
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107682/59/1076825934.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202002071078253349-outside-of-the-arctic-circle-where-has-the-winter-weather-gone/

    Although there’s been snow in Russia and Bulgaria this week, January was an exceptionally warm month in Europe, raising fresh concerns about global warming.

    I’ve recently been travelling in Swedish Lapland and enjoyed some great winter weather. Four days of more or less non-stop snow and temperatures around -10/-15 degrees Celsius, which felt even colder with the wind chill factor. Put it this way, I’m glad I packed my thermal underwear.

    But outside of the Arctic Circle and northern Sweden, winter virtually did a no-show in January, traditionally the coldest month of the year.

    There’s been plenty of snow in Northern Sweden, but elsewhere it’s been a different story
    © Photo : N. Clark
    There’s been plenty of snow in Northern Sweden, but elsewhere it’s been a different story

    In Britain, apart from a very small number of frosty mornings, there’s been no real winter to speak of.

    Double-digit temperatures have been common as has been the case across the continent. The barometer recently hit a balmy 12 degrees Celsius in the Austrian mountain town of Tirol and in Bansko, Bulgaria, a popular ski-ing resort.

    Denmark and western Russia experienced their warmest January on record. Norway, normally frozen pretty solid in the first month of the year, recorded a temperature of 19 degrees C, yes 19 degrees - in one village on 2 January - the warmest January temperature ever recorded in Scandinavia.

    January was practically a month without snow in those great winter cities of Moscow, St Petersburg, Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen. 

    The author in the beautiful Gamla Stan, Stockholm this week, but where’s the snow?
    © Photo : N. Clark
    The author in the beautiful Gamla Stan, Stockholm this week, but where’s the snow?
    ‘So what? - it’s just one month’ I hear you say. These things happen. But consider that Helsinki, the capital of Finland, has had some snow every January since records began in 1845.

    When you get a temperature of 19C recorded in Norway in January and in Moscow and St. Petersburg temperatures are nearly 10 degrees higher than the monthly average, following Moscow’s warmest ever 25 December, you know things can’t be right.

    ​The lack of genuine winter weather over much of the continent may be good in helping to reduce energy bills, but there’s a major downside, too.

    We need proper winters to better appreciate the coming of spring. We need the four distinct seasons: it‘s part of the natural cycle of renewal. Cold winter weather has a cleansing effect, it’s much better (provided we dress up sensibly), for our physical and mental health than a mild, wet weather, during which germs spread more easily. It’s not winter weather itself which depresses people, it‘s winter weather without the magic of snow and ice and the ‘kick‘ you get from cold temperatures. As I wrote here, freezing winters warm the human heart, in a way that 12C ‘winters’ don’t. 

    Think, too, of the mammals who hibernate and how confused they must be at the moment.

    It is irrefutable that European winters are warmer - and more snow-free - than they used to be. My wife is from Hungary and remembers being taken by sledge to and from school in the winter. Hungary, like other central and eastern European countries, experienced regular heavy snowfalls in the 1980s. I lived in Budapest from the mid-to-late 90s and loved the winters there. But once again it’s been exceptionally mild this time round.

    Belgrade, the capital of the former Yugoslavia, is another European city which used to enjoy plenty of the white stuff. Remember those pictures of anti-government protesters in the 1990s? They always seemed to be marching through snow, didn’t they?

    The background to the Balkan Wars was snowy, but the forecast temperature for Belgrade next Tuesday, 11 February, is 15 degrees, and 14 degrees for Sarajevo. If you turn up for a short break in either destination with a thick fur coat and snow boots you’ll be sweltering- as indeed you will be in Salzburg in Austria, where 14 degrees is also predicted. Yes, the snow has returned this week to Moscow, but in plenty of other places where you would expect it in early February, it’s still missing.

    The non-winter in much of Europe is surely a major news story, yet apart from one piece in the Washington Post, it hasn't had much coverage.

    Perhaps it’s because the whole issue of global warming/climate change has become - like so much else - part of a Culture War. Positions are entrenched. Binary thinking predominates. To acknowledge that the high temperatures - coming as they do after another very warm year (the second hottest on record), do signify that climate change is real means for some people ‘siding with Greta’, which they don’t want to do because they dislike what they see as the ‘preachiness’ of the green movement. Rejecting the whole idea of global warming as some kind of ‘liberal-left nonsense’ has become a ‘hip’ ‘alt-right’ position.

    But we have to be scientific. The last five years have been the hottest on record. The last decade has been the hottest on record. Global temperatures were 0.9C higher in 2017 than the 1951-1990 average.

    Could this be a natural ‘warming cycle’ which could later be replaced by a ‘cooling cycle’? Or is it all man-made and directly linked to greenhouse gas emissions? Alle reden vom Wetter. Wir nicht (Everyone talks about the weather. We don’t') was a famous Deutsche Bahn poster in West Germany in the 1960s; the slogan was later used by Ulrike Meinhof of the radical-leftist Bader-Meinhof gang. Here’s the irony: we all need to be talking about the weather right now. It’s not just about ‘breaking the ice’,  it’s asking ‘where is the ice’?  

    And what, if anything, we can do about it.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse