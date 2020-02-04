Register
18:28 GMT04 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes out to welcome the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah (not pictured), at Downing Street in London, Britain, February 4, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

    Boris Fight Fire With Fire

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107822/77/1078227720.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202002041078227744-boris-fight-fire-with-fire/

    Well done to the coppers who blew away Sudesh Amman and undoubtedly stopped him from killing and maiming more innocents this weekend.

    However, there are many more questions than answers in this disturbing event and number one is why are the UK establishment still playing Russian roulette with all of our lives as they tread on egg shells around Islamist terror?

    If it is true that there were at least 25 undercover cops watching this man’s every move and that he was considered to be one of the top ten terrorist threats in the country, then why on earth was he out on the streets? Even more worrying is the fact that he was and is not alone.

    Sudesh Amman is only one of 74 Islamist sympathisers who have been released on licen

    A woman holds up the Union and the European Union flags during an event called Brussels calling to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    EU Economy Might Face More Trouble Than UK's After Brexit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Analysts Say
    ce under the automatic early release scheme.

    “Nice polite boy” clap trap

    According to security experts, MI5 and the police are monitoring at least 20 jihadi extremists on a daily basis in a bid to keep our streets safe. They should all be under lock and key, not free.

    You don’t need me to remind you that Usman Khan, who stabbed two people to death and injured three more in the London Bridge attack in November, was also released early despite the Judge saying he should never be out on the streets again.

    I welcome the fact that Boris and Pritti Patel are introducing emergency legislation to end this nonsense of terrorists and their sympathisers getting automatic release after serving only half of their sentence.  But his proposals don’t go far enough and although this new legislation will cover people who are already serving a sentence it does not cover the Jihadis that have already been released.

    Brexit
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Canada-Style Trade Deal Can Be Done Within Time Frame Set out by Boris Johnson - Politician

    So, what are we going to do with the 74 convicted terrorists and terror supporters who are already back living on the same streets that they inhabited before they were jailed?

    Then what are we going to do with all the returning ‘traitors’ who took a flight to fight with Islamic State?

    They have returned to ‘hot and cold running benefits.’ Also, don’t ever forget that the House of Commons even spent a whole day debating whether or not the so-called Beatles, men who executed UK citizens in cold blood, should be sent to the USA to face trial as they might have faced the death penalty!

    Police officers work at the scene of Sunday's terror stabbing attack in the Streatham area of south London
    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    Police officers work at the scene of Sunday's terror stabbing attack in the Streatham area of south London

    We’ve also had endless debates both on TV and in the Commons about whether Jihadi Bride, Shamima Begum, could come back to the UK or not.

    Now Amman’s mother, Haleema Faraz Khan, has told Sky News that her son had been a “nice polite boy” before he was radicalised online.

    How many times have we heard this clap trap? Even going back as far the 7/7 bombers when we were told Shehzad Tanweer, was working in dad’s fish and chip shop and playing cricket the night before he helped to murder 52 innocents on the tube.

    Islamic extremism within prisons

    Now Amman’s mum says that his views had become even more hard line during his imprisonment at Belmarsh stating that, “Before he went to prison he was not that religious. After he came out he was really religious.”

    I am sure that he was further radicalised in Belmarsh and no wonder as many of our prisons have become virtual training grounds for terror with the tacit approval of many of those who are meant to protect us.

    Although I support more investment in prison education systems and de-radicalisation, I am sorry but I’m not sure no matter how much cash we pour in whether most of these extremists can ever be reformed.

    A woman holds up the Union and the European Union flags during an event called Brussels calling to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    EU Economy Might Face More Trouble Than UK's After Brexit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Analysts Say

    Whilst in prison Amman did not even feel he had to hide his radical views. He bragged to other inmates that he wanted to kill an MP and accused other Muslim prisoners of being fake Muslims or ‘Fuslims’ as they were not as radical as him? Why wasn’t any of this reported to the powers that be?

    Back in 2016 former prison Governor, Ian Acheson wrote a review calling for urgent measures to tackle the ‘growing problem of Islamist extremism within prisons.’

    This is the most important line in his report, “cultural sensitivity among prison staff towards Muslim prisoners has extended beyond the basic requirements of faith observance and could inhibit the effective confrontation of extremist views”.

    He is clearly talking about political eggshells. Let’s be clear: this has to stop and stop now.

    These terrorists are terrorists first and Muslims second.

    Fight fire with fire

    We are always being told to sing Kumbaya and not look back in anger after each Islamist attack and not to blame the Muslim faith and most sane rational people understand this.

    However, why are ‘religious sensitivities’ creating a two-tier justice system?  

    These terrorists are laughing at our soft prison and political system. These terrorists are mass murderers or support mass murderers and they should be treated as such.

    Whilst Police and Prison service bosses seem terrified of being accused of Islamophobia, Islamist extremists have been organising sharia courts in prison and radicalising even more prisoners.

    Meanwhile the clock is ticking to the automatic release of more convicted Islamist terrorists in the coming months.

    However, the muppets in the House of Commons and in the liberal press seem to be more concerned with the ‘YUMAN’ rights of those who want to kill us than the first duty of any government which is the protection of its citizens.  

    One of the new British 10 pound notes is posed for photographs outside the Bank of England in the City of London, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    British Pound Hits Almost Two-Month Low as Boris Johnson is Steadfast in Not Giving in to EU Rules

    This is why Boris must not just tinker at the edges of this problem and face the fact that these Islamists are at war with us.

    We need life to mean life for terrorist murders and although I would agree that deradicalization programmes need to be better funded, the simple plain facts are that these attacks cannot happen if the perpetrators are locked up in maximum security prisons.

    Boris should ignore the bleating of the bleeding-heart liberals and the usual suspects who are already moaning about longer sentences being imposed and get this legislation passed now. To use that famous John Major quote, ‘we need to condemn more and understand less.’

    Any one in or out of parliament who attempts to stop Boris’ and Pritti Patel’s new legislation will have blood on their hands if there is another attack and more innocents are killed or maimed.

    Enough is enough. Let’s fight fire with fire.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists wearing protective masks take a selfie in front of the Trevi's Fountain after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in in the country, in Rome, Italy, 31 January 2020.
    Viral Trend Amid Viral Outbreak: Travellers Take Pictures in Tourist Destinations Wearing Face Masks
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse