Register
20:11 GMT24 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    British police officers stand on duty during Europe's largest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK

    End Soft UK Justice

    © AP Photo / Sang Tan
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/106549/90/1065499000.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202001241078129657-end-soft-uk-justice/

    The dreadful case of Britain’s bravest cop, Stuart Outten, being attacked by machete wielding Muhammed Rodwen, has shocked the nation and should be the turning point in our soft justice system but please don’t hold your breath.

    Now that Boris has got us out of the EU he needs to build more prisons, get some decent judges, and give longer, much longer and harsher sentences.

    The Whole UK Legal System Needs Radical Change

    For too long it has favoured violent criminals, terrorists and their sympathisers. It has failed miserably to punish serious violent and sexual crimes and fails to give any real justice to victims.

    This latest terrible case illustrates just how out of step our Judges are with the people who effectively pay their wages.

    Muhammed Rodwen shouldn’t have even been on the streets to slash and fracture Stuart's head in a totally unprovoked attack with a 12-inch machete. He should have still been in jail for two previous similar machete attacks and he should have got longer for the rape he committed, rather than serving a pitifully short sentence of only 3 years. Three years for rape!?

    North, West, South Yorkshire, Humberside And Durham Police Forces & Yorkshire and Humber Regional RPU
    © CC BY 2.0 / Police_Mad_Liam / North, West, South Yorkshire, Humberside And Durham Police Forces & Yorkshire and Humber Regional RPU
    UK Police Ignored Child Sexual Abuse by Asian Gangs for Decades to Avoid Racial Tensions - Report
    However, the judge in his latest case, Mrs Justice Carr, decided not to tell the Jury about his previous convictions ruling that his past offending was inadmissible due to the passage of time. This was despite the jurors asking if he had any previous convictions.

    As a result, this madman was cleared of attempted murder and convicted of a lesser offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

    But it gets worse, as jurors also went on to clear him of possessing an offensive weapon after he claimed that the machete he used to slash PC Outten was for gardening jobs! They believed this?!

    Now do you see what I mean about soft justice and the ‘bewigged buffoons’ being out of step with the public?

    We the public deserve to be better protected than this by the law and our ever-thinning blue line also deserve better protection.

    Sentencing him to 16 years today and another 3 years on licence the judge said, 'I detect not a shred of remorse or insight on your part, but rather a belligerent arrogance, typified by your comment when charged that your "life was worth more" than that of PC Outten.'

    Strong Words but Soft Justice

    This man should be locked up for life as he is clearly a serial violent offender.

    He will probably only serve 10 years anyway! But don’t worry, we are being assured that the Parole board will only release him if he no longer poses a threat to the public. Ooh that reassures me, NOT!

    Because this is only the tip of a huge iceberg of soft justice. Only a few weeks ago we had the slaughter of two young liberal prison reformers on London Bridge by a terrorist who said he was ‘reformed’.

    Sadiq Khan, Boris Johnson, and Jeremy Corbyn at London Bridge Vigil
    Matt Dunham
    Sadiq Khan, Boris Johnson, and Jeremy Corbyn at London Bridge Vigil

    No one has yet given an answer to why this ‘conference’ was held in the capital and why serious offenders and terror sympathisers were allowed to attend?

    However, don’t worry about that because as usual we are told that lessons have been learned and it will never happen again!

    The Government have had a chat with Jeremy Kyle and are borrowing his lie detectors to check if terrorists are telling the truth when they say that they are reformed.

    This is one of the worst examples of PR security I have ever heard of and quite literally you couldn’t make this nonsense, up could you?

    I am not a bread and water, lock them up and throw away the key merchant. However, surely the balance of probability should always err on the side of the safety of the public than the ‘yuman rights’ of the people who say they hate our very way of life or who are already serial violent criminals or rapists.

    In simple terms our justice system from top to bottom needs more of Mr Mackay and less of the liberal Mr Barrowclough out of Porridge!

    What signal does this pathetic sentence send out to the feral yobs who are busy murdering each other on the streets of London and our other major cities?

    Tazer and Zero Tolerance

    PC Outten’s life was only saved by using his taser on this monster but every time a copper pulls out his baton, his tazer or let alone a gun, the squeals of the liberal snowflakes are heard all over the media. Coppers are hung out to dry whilst the ‘usual suspects’ infest the airwaves telling us how institutionally racist our coppers are and how prejudiced our courts and prisons are?

    These are the same people, led by the likes of Sadiq Khan, who screamed ‘waycist waycist’ about the use of stop and search and effectively ceded the streets to the drug dealing stabbing yobs.

    Endless hours of debate on why these kids are stabbing each other and talk about cross-county lines achieve absolutely nothing.

    This subject and its solution needs hardly any debate and certainly no interviews with ‘former gang members’. God, those interviews make me want to kick the TV in!

    The reason kids are involved is simple. It is money. Plain and simple. And they are not afraid of the police or the courts. There is no deterrent. We need to impose long sentence for carrying weapons and using a knife should mean you get LIFE.

    Stop and search needs to be extended immediately and all Cops should be routinely carrying Tasers and I would go further to say we need to seriously consider routinely arming all cops. I can hear the uber-liberals bleating already but Boris must ignore their liberal whining.

    Dominic Raab
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Top UK Official Urges US Diplomat’s Wife to Face Justice After Killing Teen
    In London, I seriously hope that the voters give Sadiq ‘Khant’ the bullet and we get a Mayor who will clean up the streets. We need a mayor and Met Commissioner who is seriously dedicated to cleaning up our capital. If Mayor Giuliani and Bill Bratton could do it in New York with their Zero tolerance policy, why can’t we in London and the UK?

    Where there is a political will there is a way, and Boris with his massive majority and huge public support needs to illustrate that pronto.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    criminals, justice, police, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse