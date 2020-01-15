Register
    Cops Sacrificed Girls on Altar of PC

    Top Cops, Councillors and council officers who allowed 97 members of an Asian child abuse gang to continue to roam free and abuse and rape at least 57 young girls in Manchester, over a period of 15 years, should be in the dock to answer for their incompetence and an alleged cover-up of these heinous crimes.

    Some should go to prison and others should be thrown out of office without their gold-plated pensions for their incompetence and indeed what looks like a massive politically correct cover-up.

    The Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, should be congratulated for his hard-hitting report which has shone a clear light on the way these girls were abused by these foul paedophiles and then effectively ‘raped’ again by the very people who were meant to protect them, the Police and social services.

    Credit must also be given to the Police whistleblower, Maggie Oliver, who first exposed this scandal and has been completely vindicated by this devastating report.

    Maggie was a Detective Constable in 2004 and was working on Operation Augusta which had been set up by Greater Manchester Police to investigate the death of a 15-year-old girl called Victoria Agoglia. Victoria had told her social workers that she had been raped and injected with heroin by an Asian man whilst living in a children’s home.

    However, Manchester social services did nothing to stop this abuse and even allowed the man to visit her in the children’s home three times a week!  

    Blaming the Victims

    It is clear from the report and the comments of the coroner who investigated Victoria’s death that they all seemed to believe that Victoria was largely to blame as she gave out ‘sexual favours.’

    These morons seemed to have forgotten she was a vulnerable girl who legally could not give consent for sex, let alone rape.

    However, this is a familiar story that has emerged in many of these grooming cases that have come to light right across the UK.

    Effectively the Police and the council did nothing about the fact that this man and other paedophiles were allowed to freely pick up and have sex with Victoria and other children from city care homes, 'in plain sight' of officials.

    It is clear from this devastating report that it was NOT incompetence that allowed this to happen but instead it was political correctness and concerns as the report states about ‘many sensitive community issues' around policing in south Manchester in 2002 and 2003. 

    The report actually quotes one unnamed detective who says that ‘the offending target group were predominantly Asian males and we were told to try and get other ethnicities.'

    The report also states that 'concerns were expressed about the risk of proactive tactics or the incitement of racial hatred.'

    In other words, young girls were sacrificed on the altar of political correctness in case, I presume, the white community started vigilante attacks against the general Pakistani Muslim community from which most of these offenders came from.

    Lack of Resources?

    This would be outrageous if it only happened in one city but as we know this has been happening in many cities. It would appear that the authorities are more worried about the possible actions of decent people than the perpetrators of these dreadful crimes.

    As a side issue, I would never condone revenge attacks but even if they did happen that should not be a reason to not prosecute sex offenders and rapists. They are separate crimes surely?

    It is not for the police or a council to play judge and jury. Likewise, any revenge attacker should face 12 good men and true in a court of law. But of course, these revenge attacks were only in the minds of the Police; they hadn’t actually happened! However, the reality was and is that the rape of children was happening and indeed is still happening on an almost industrial scale in some towns in the UK.

    The report states 'The authorities knew that many were being subjected to the most profound abuse and exploitation but did not protect them from the perpetrators.' 

    Operation Augusta was closed down on the excuse of ‘lack of resources’ in April 2005, just a year after it was opened! I wonder why?

    The 97 members of the rape gang were allowed to continue with their sexual abuse. As Maggie Oliver says, “These men who walked away scot-free in 2005, how many more kids have they raped?”

    “Underclass Girls”

    Maggie is also accusing the authorities of a continuing cover-up saying yesterday, “I am talking about the people at the top of the police and at social services. The chief constable, assistant chief constables, head of social services, the people who knew the facts, who knew the truth and they chose to bury the truth. That, in my opinion, is unforgivable.”

    The report does make it clear that there was 'clear evidence' that girls aged from 12 to 16, were being sexually abused and that it was ‘generally perpetrated by a group of older Asian men'. 

    Even worse is the fact that the Coppers had the names of the abusers, the addresses of where they lived or worked and even the locations of the takeaway shops where the rapes and abuse happened. But still, they did nothing.

    Maggie Oliver says that this is because the force viewed the girls as an “underclass”, adding that “these weren’t the chief constable’s daughters”.

    National Issue

    Who can argue with her when she also states “Multiple rapes of vulnerable young children, 11- and 12-year olds – deserve action and those who should take that action are senior police officers.”

    But of course, this is not just a scandal that has or is affecting Manchester. Maggie is also involved in a separate inquiry into sexual abuse in Rochdale. And we all know that there have been cases in many, too many, other cities which is why Maggie is right to also state, “that this is a national issue,” and that, “This needs to come from the top of government, they need to be forced to address it properly.”

    One cannot help but think if the authorities had been as quick to act on these foul rapists as they were to prosecute, sentence and send Tommy Robinson to prison than perhaps many girls would have been saved from these perverts. I didn’t support Tommy’s stupid contempt of court grandstanding but is he or was he really posing the same threat as these men?

    Now I want to see the people responsible for this outrageous dereliction of duty and their cover-up in front of a jury - heads should and must roll.

    I don’t want to hear platitudes about ‘lessons have been learned and we must never let this happen again’ as it is a lie.  It is happening at this very moment in a town very close to you.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    child abuse, police, United Kingdom
