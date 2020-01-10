Register
16:13 GMT +312 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / An engine lies on the ground after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board

    Question Over ‘Shoot-Down’ Video

    © AFP 2019 / -
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    404611
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107799/00/1077990028.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202001101078002301-question-over-shoot-down-video/

    A mobile phone video supposedly taken by an amateur bystander in Tehran purports to show the moment an Iranian air-defense missile hits the doomed civilian airliner.

    The 19-second video was published by the New York Times on January 9, the day after the fatal crash in which all 176 people on board were killed.

    Flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800, took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomenei airport at 6.12 am local time. About two minutes later while flying over the Tehran suburb of Parand, the aircraft became stricken and reportedly stopped sending flight data. The jet flew for another minute and a half before slamming into the ground.

    This image taken from a video on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 and provided by Nariman Gharib shows an object said to be the Ukrainian jetliner flying in sky at the moment of explosion with a flash of light. Western leaders have said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran, just hours after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike last week. Iran on Friday Jan. 10, 2020, denied the allegations.
    © AP Photo / Nariman Gharib
    This image taken from a video on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 and provided by Nariman Gharib shows an object said to be the Ukrainian jetliner flying in sky at the moment of explosion with a flash of light. Western leaders have said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran, just hours after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike last week. Iran on Friday Jan. 10, 2020, denied the allegations.

    Another amateur video apparently taken from a family car traveling on a motorway shows the plane on fire before it crashes with a massive explosion. From the crash site, it appears that the pilot was trying to return the stricken jet to the airport. This latter video seems a plausible random observation since the plane is on fire and flying for a lengthy time. We will return to the first video in a moment.

    Western intelligence agencies are claiming that the airliner was struck by two surface-to-air missiles fired by Iranian military. The claim has been backed by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau as well as British counterpart Boris Johnson. It has been suggested that the Iranians may have accidentally shot down the passenger plane owing to the heightened tensions between the US and Iran. Four hours before the air disaster, Iranian ballistic missiles had attacked two US bases in Iraq in revenge for the American drone assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

    Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Convention Center in Luxembourg, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    It's Very Likely That the Ukrainian Plane Was Shot Down by Iran - Dutch FM

    The implication is that the Iranian military were on high alert following the attack on the US bases and they may have mistaken the civilian airliner for an incoming American warplane.

    Iran has firmly denied that its air defenses brought down the jet, even if by accident. The head of Iran’s aviation authority, Ali Abedzadeh, contends that it was “impossible” for a missile to have hit the aircraft and for it to have travelled for another minute and a half before crashing. It should have been blown out of the sky immediately, it is suggested.

    He also pointed out that Iran’s military defenses and its civilian air traffic control work in close coordination, and therefore would have avoided any misidentification of Flight PS752.

    Ukrainian authorities, from where the plane was commercially operated and to where it was destined to fly on the fatal morning, have not ruled out other possible explanations. They say a missile may have been the cause, but there are also three other working theories: a terrorist event onboard, such as a bomb; a mid-air collision with a drone; or a technical engine fault.

    Iran is claiming that the crash was caused by a technical problem on the aircraft. However, the particular Boeing model was less than four years old and was serviced two days before the crash.

    Russian lawmakers have also criticized Western governments and intelligence for rushing to push the missile shoot-down claims.

    There seems to be an attempt to blame the Iranians before investigators have had a chance to fully examine the wreckage and the recovered black boxes. If the pilot made last-second remarks before crashing, the recordings in the black boxes should shed light on what actually happened. That may take weeks to resolve.

    The rush to create an explanatory narrative citing Iranian missiles is similar to the way Western governments jumped to premature claims that Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine allegedly shot down the Malaysian airliner MH-17 in July 2014. Western media, fed by the dubious Western intelligence tool, Bellingcat, assert that Russia and the Ukrainian rebels were complicit in that disaster. By contrast, there is evidence that the Western-backed Ukrainian army was culpable. But in the information warfare, the Western media spin has attributed the blame to Russia and the rebels, stonewalling any altnerative narrative.

    Likewise, in the latest air disaster Iran is being fingered at the earliest opportunity to take the blame.

    In this handout photo released by Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), people work at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737-800 passenger plane crash in the vicinity of the town of Parand, outside Tehran, Iran
    © Photo : Iranian Red Crescent Society
    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Confirms Boeing 737 Changed Course After Beginning to Crash

    Suspiciously, the narrative is being railroaded by Western intelligence before any chance to objectively establish the facts and circumstances of the accident. Tellingly too, Bellingcat has weighed in at an early stage to reinforce Western intelligence accusations against Iran.

    Obviously, if Iran is slated to take the blame, then it will be undermined internationally in the wider geopolitical stand-off with the US.

    Who knows, perhaps the civilian airliner was taken down by an air-defense missile fired in error. But surely, it would be appropriate to let the investigators do their job. It is suspicious that Western intelligence and governments have hurried to lay the blame.

    Which brings us back to the New York Times and the 19-second video it published purporting to show a missile strike on the aircraft. The video is credited by the newspaper to an Iranian person by name, who appears to have been standing in an apartment complex in the Tehran suburb of Parand. Maybe investigators should enquire about this person’s background. The NY Times claims it had the video verified and the location from which it was taken identified by satellite – within hours of the crash. That’s super-efficient don’t you think?

    A top question is this: why would someone be filming an airliner which was hardly visible in the pre-dawn darkened sky at 6am just seconds before a missile allegedly hits the aircraft? The timing and position sounds too good to be merely a random opportunity.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    crash, plane, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse